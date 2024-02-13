Significant Drill Results at Becher

| Source: Novo Resources Corp. Novo Resources Corp.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • More than 10,500 m of combined aircore (AC) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed by De Grey Mining (ASX: DEG) at the Becher Project in Q4 2023, as part of the Egina earn-in/JV
  • RC drilling at Lowe confirmed gold mineralisation associated with a deformed intrusive sill, with a best intercept of 8 m at 4.74 g/t Au from 96 m, including 3 m @ 11.88 g/t Au from 100 m (MSRC0031)
  • Follow-up RC drilling into a base metal-gold corridor previously defined by Novo at Heckmair, intersected a significant zone of base metal-gold mineralisation from the two RC holes targeting the corridor. Results include:
    • 10 m @ 0.12 g/t Au, 29.7 g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 1.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn from 40 m (MSRC0016)
      including 3 m @ 0.20 g/t Au, 59.8 g/t Ag, 0.9% Cu, 2.4% Pb and 2.2% Zn from 47 m
    • 24 m @ 0.2 g/t Au, 13.2 g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Zn in hole MSRC0017 from 105 m (MSRC0017)
      including 6 m @ 0.48 g/t Au, 20.8 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 1.4% Pb and 2.8% Zn from 105 m
  • The base metal corridor trends WNW through the Heckmair intrusion, with broad intervals of anomalous base metals and low-level gold mineralisation mapping a fault to over 1.5 km in strike
  • Resampling of anomalous gold zones from Novo’s 2023 AC program completed by De Grey, has verified broad zones of gold anomalism associated within granitic intrusions
  • De Grey plans to target the Becher area with follow up AC and RC drilling to be completed at priority targets Heckmair and Lowe in 2024

Novo Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO Mike Spreadborough said, “This set of results from the recent drilling is very exciting.

“De Grey has a total of 39,000 m of drilling planned under this program. This ground is going to get some focused exploration attention with De Grey required to spend up to A$25 million at Becher and adjacent tenements within 4 years, to earn a 50% direct interest in the Egina JV. In this programme, a minimum $7 million will be spent within 18 months, so we expect a good flow of results going forward.

What excites us the most at Novo is that the Egina JV tenements are considered highly prospective for significant intrusion related gold deposits, with similar attributes to the 12.7 Moz Au (JORC 2012) Hemi Gold Project. De Grey understand the enormous potential of this ground, and this is just the start of an exciting exploration partnership.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on drilling results at the Becher Project, which is part of the Egina earn-in and joint venture (Egina JV) with De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG).

De Grey commenced AC and RC drilling at the Becher Project in Q4 2023, testing the Heckmair and Lowe intrusions, and the Irvine and Bonatti shear corridors, with over 10,500 m completed to date.

Location of Novo tenements, the Egina JV area and priority projects in the Pilbara

Figure 1: Location of Novo tenements, the Egina JV area and priority projects in the Pilbara

EGINA GOLD CAMP

The Egina Gold Camp is Novo’s highly prospective gold belt in the Pilbara and includes the priority Becher and Nunyerry projects (Figure 1). This belt comprises a series of structurally complex, gold-fertile corridors, hosted by rocks of the Mallina Basin in the north and mafic / ultramafic sequences further south. These corridors trend towards De Grey’s 12.7 Moz Au (JORC 2012) Hemi Gold Project1 to the north and northeast.

Novo’s tenure forms a contiguous package of approx. 80 km strike length directly along this trend and has been one of the main focus areas for Novo’s exploration programs over the last eighteen months, culminating in the Egina JV with De Grey and delineation of the Nunyerry North gold prospect.

____________
1 Refer to De Grey’s public disclosure record for further details including news release Hemi Gold Project Resource Update, 21 November 2023, relating to De Grey’s Hemi. Withnell and Wingina mining centres. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo’s Becher Project.

EGINA JV AND BECHER PROJECT

Novo’s early-stage reconnaissance work at Egina successfully identified the Becher Project as highly prospective and a high priority. The Company commenced AC drilling in late 2022 continuing into 2023, generating excellent results and indicators of potential discovery success. In June 2023, De Grey recognised the potential of Becher as a key growth asset and entered into the Egina JV under which De Grey will fund an exploration program over a four-year period for a spend of up to A$25 million, earning a 50% interest in the project.

Since commencing field work on the Egina JV ground in August 2023, De Grey has completed 7,536 m of AC drilling (271 collars) across several greenfields targets (Appendix 2).

In addition, ongoing interpretation of Novo’s previous AC program yielded three priority targets based on gold and base metal anomalism, warranting a follow up program of 4,154 m of RC drilling (29 collars) (Appendix 2), which was completed at the Lowe, Heckmair and Irvine targets. No significant results (>0.1 g/t Au) were returned from AC drilling at Irvine or Bonatti, although RC hole MSRC0030 at Irvine returned 1 m @ 6.3 g/t Au (Appendix 1 – Table 1).

Lowe

Lowe is located ~20 km WSW of Hemi. The prospect includes an interpreted 5.2 km long, synclinal layered sill, fractionated from pyroxenite at the base up to gabbro and diorite. It is substantially thicker on the northern side of the syncline and likely truncated by a fault and juxtaposed with altered metasediment to the south.

A small RC drilling program of 10 holes (1,786 m) was completed by De Grey in late 2023. This drilling intercepted mineralisation in two holes in what is interpreted to be the same structure (Figure 2). 8 m at 4.7 g/t Au from 97 m was intersected in hole MSRC0031, and 4 m at 0.6 g/t Au from 144 m was intersected in MSRC0032 (Appendix 1 – Tables 1 and 3). Mineralisation is hosted within strongly foliated and sheared pyroxenite and gabbro with prominent sericite alteration, quartz veining and pyrite.

Planning of follow up drilling in 2024 is underway.

Cross section at Lowe showing interpreted geology with recent intercepts

Figure 2: Cross section at Lowe showing interpreted geology with recent intercepts

Heckmair

After commencing the earn-in with Novo, De Grey undertook a comprehensive program of field reconnaissance and re-splitting 4 m composite samples of historic drilling where anomalous gold or base metals had been intercepted.

Interpretation of geophysics, geochemistry and geological data highlighted elevated gold and Pb-Zn-Ag values in AC drilling within the Heckmair intrusive body, associated with a 1.5 km long, WNW-trending fault zone which De Grey interpreted from aeromagnetic data (Figure 3).

Heckmair Prospect – aeromagnetic/gravity images with bottom of hole lead anomalism in AC drilling

Figure 3: Heckmair Prospect – aeromagnetic/gravity images with bottom of hole lead anomalism in AC drilling

A follow-up RC program comprising 19 holes (2,368 m) returned strong base metal results (Appendix 1 – Tables 2 and 3) including:

  • 10 m @ 0.12 g/t Au, 29.7 g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 1.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn from 40 m (MSRC0016)
    including 3 m @ 0.20 g/t Au, 59.8 g/t Ag, 0.9% Cu, 2.4% Pb and 2.2% Zn from 47 m
  • 24 m @ 0.2 g/t Au, 13.2 g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Zn in hole MSRC0017 from 105 m (MSRC0017)
    including 6 m @ 0.48 g/t Au, 20.8 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 1.4% Pb and 2.8% Zn from 105 m

The best gold intercept from the RC drilling was 2 m at 2.8 g/t Au in hole MSRC0013.

De Grey note other deposits and prospects within the Mallina Basin show that base metal anomalism can be associated with gold mineralisation.

The Heckmair Fault shows evidence for broad-scale fluid flow within a fault conduit with favourable scale, and De Grey considers it to be a priority target, with follow up RC drilling planned for 2024.

Heckmair cross section (619120E)

Figure 4: Heckmair cross section (619120E)

ANALYTICAL METHODOLOGY – AC DRILLING

AC drilling is utilised as a first pass technique testing for gold mineralisation and anomalous pathfinder geochemistry in basement rocks under cover. The drilling methodology is rapid and low cost, with a low impact footprint, enabling large systematic programs to be completed in a cost effective and timely manner.

One metre AC drill samples are collected from the drill rig through a cyclone and placed on the ground in piles for geological quantitative and qualitative logging. These piles are then speared as four-meter composites.

All AC chip samples were sent to ALS in Perth, Western Australia and each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised to 85% passing 75µm. 11 elements assayed with aqua regia mass spectrometry (ALS Lab Code ME-MS43) with an additional 29 elements assayed with aqua regia ICP-AES finish (ALS Lab Code ME-ICP43), and trace-level gold by 25 g aqua regia (ICP-MS). All aircore holes end with a 1 m bottom of hole sample using the ME-MS61 method with Au by 30 g fire assay (Au-ICP21). Anomalous aircore composites, greater than 0.1 ppm gold over 4 m, are re-split to 1 m samples and were assayed using 30 g Au fire assay with ICP finish (ALS Lab Code, Au-ICP21) and high-grade results >10 ppm Au were assayed by fire assay and gravimetric finish (ALS Lab Code Au-GRA21). Multielement analysis was conducted using four acid digest followed by ICP-MS finish for 61 elements (ALS Lab Code ME-MS61™).

QAQC procedures for the program include insertion of certified coarse blanks (minimum rate 2%), certified standards (CRMs minimum rate 2%), and routine duplicate sampling.

ANALYTICAL METHODOLOGY – RC DRILLING

RC drilling allows for deeper testing of anomalies delineated by aircore drilling, and other geological direct targeting methods such as surface mapping and sampling, where bedrock is exposed at surface.

RC sampling utilized a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and drill cuttings were sampled on 1m intervals. All RC chip samples were sent to ALS in Perth, Western Australia and each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised to 85% passing 75µm. All RC drilling samples were assayed using 30 g Au fire assay with ICP finish (ALS Lab Code, Au-ICP21) and high-grade results >10 ppm Au were assayed by fire assay and gravimetric finish (ALS Lab Code Au-GRA21). Multielement analysis was conducted using four acid digest followed by ICP-MS finish for 61 elements (ALS Lab Code ME-MS61™).

QAQC procedures for the program include insertion of certified coarse blanks (minimum rate 2%), certified standards (CRMs minimum rate 2%), and routine duplicate sampling.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by ALS.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 7,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com

Authorised for release by Board of Directors.

_________________________

QP STATEMENTS

Mrs Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mrs De Luca is Novo’s General Manger Exploration.

DISCLAIMER

All data, information, figures and analysis relating to the Becher Project drill results that is cited in this announcement was provided by De Grey and appears in De Grey’s ASX announcement titled Greater Hemi and Regional Exploration Update, released on 13 February 2024. A copy of the announcement can be found on De Grey’s website here and on ASX Online here.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities laws and regulations These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company’s prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Significant new RC results (>2 gram x m Au) - Intercepts - 0.5 g/t Au lower cut, 4 m maximum internal waste

Hole IDProspectDepth
From (m)		Depth
To (m)		Downhole
Width (m)		Au (g/t)Intercept
MSRC0013Heckmair262930.83 m @ 0.8 g/t Au
MSRC0013Heckmair10811022.822 m @ 2.82 g/t Au
MSRC0030Irvine10911016.251 m @ 6.25 g/t Au
MSRC0031Lowe9710584.748 m @ 4.74 g/t Au
Incl.Lowe100103311.883 m @ 11.88 g/t Au
MSRC0032Lowe14414840.644 m @ 0.64 g/t Au


Table 2: Significant RC gold and base metal results - Intercepts - 0.5% Pb lower cut, 4m maximum internal waste

Hole IDProspectDepth
From (m)		Depth
To (m)		Downhole
Width (m)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)		Cu %Pb %Zn %
MSRC0016Heckmair4050100.1229.70.31.51.8
Incl.Heckmair475030.259.80.92.42.2
MSRC0017Heckmair105129240.213.20.11.00.1
Incl.Heckmair10511160.4820.80.21.42.8


Table 3: Location of significant new RC results

Hole IDCollar
East
(GDA94)		Collar
North
(GDA94)		Collar RL
(GDA94)		Dip
(degrees)		Azimuth
(GDA94)		Hole
Depth (m)		Hole
Type
MSRC0013619121768432635-56181148RC
MSRC00136191217684279-31-56181148RC
MSRC0016619123768490558-5517882RC
MSRC0017619124768494658-55179160RC
MSRC00306206027685064-35-61149220RC
MSRC00316297667686251-18-55150148RC
MSRC00326297617686258-52-56146220RC


APPENDIX 2

Table 1: Egina JV RC and AC drill hole locations 2023 program

Hole IDCollar
East
(GDA94)		Collar
North
(GDA94)		Collar RL
(GDA94)		Dip
(degrees)		Azimuth
(GDA94)		Hole
Depth (m)		Hole
Type
MSAC0283623321.157680921.969.546-6014746AC
MSAC0284623277.347680988.869.485-6014749AC
MSAC0285623233.547681055.769.471-6014747AC
MSAC0286623189.737681122.769.396-6014751AC
MSAC0287623145.937681189.669.458-6014766AC
MSAC0288623097.197680679.769.83-6014717AC
MSAC0289623053.387680746.669.837-6014714AC
MSAC0290623009.587680813.669.807-601473AC
MSAC0291622965.777680880.569.919-601479AC
MSAC0292622921.977680947.570.085-6014720AC
MSAC0293622878.167681014.470.418-601479AC
MSAC0294622834.367681081.370.444-6014730AC
MSAC0295622790.557681148.370.408-6014743AC
MSAC0296622746.757681215.269.404-6014755AC
MSAC0297622702.947681282.268.398-6014713AC
MSAC0298622873.237680437.570.22-601473AC
MSAC0299622829.427680504.570.132-601473AC
MSAC0300622785.627680571.470.471-601476AC
MSAC0301622741.817680638.470.546-6014713AC
MSAC0302622698.017680705.370.63-6014713AC
MSAC0303622654.27680772.270.393-601479AC
MSAC0304622610.47680839.270.594-6014716AC
MSAC0305622566.597680906.171.224-6014738AC
MSAC0306622522.797680973.170.593-6014770AC
MSAC0307622478.98768104069.81-6014742AC
MSAC0308622435.187681106.969.49-6014722AC
MSAC0309622391.377681173.968.43-6014710AC
MSAC0310622347.577681240.868.189-6014713AC
MSAC0311622303.767681307.867.997-6014711AC
MSAC0312622649.277680195.470.606-601474AC
MSAC0313622605.467680262.370.427-601475AC
MSAC0314622561.667680329.270.672-601478AC
MSAC0315622517.857680396.270.427-601476AC
MSAC0316622474.057680463.170.304-6014711AC
MSAC0317622430.247680530.170.238-6014711AC
MSAC0318622386.44768059770.123-601477AC
MSAC0319622342.63768066469.938-6014715AC
MSAC0320622298.837680730.969.645-601476AC
MSAC0321622255.027680797.869.395-601479AC
MSAC0322622211.227680864.868.937-601479AC
MSAC0323622167.417680931.768.771-601477AC
MSAC0324622123.617680998.768.394-601478AC
MSAC0325622079.87681065.668.165-601478AC
MSAC03266220367681132.567.913-601477AC
MSAC0327621992.197681199.567.934-601475AC
MSAC0328621948.397681266.467.916-6014728AC
MSAC0329621904.587681333.467.979-601479AC
MSAC0330621860.787681400.368.028-6014714AC
MSAC0331622425.317679953.273.467-6014793AC
MSAC0332622381.57680020.173.468-6014710AC
MSAC0333622337.77680087.172.849-6014724AC
MSAC0334622293.89768015472.633-6014724AC
MSAC0335622250.09768022172.727-6014731AC
MSAC0336622206.287680287.973.041-6014716AC
MSAC0337622162.487680354.973.158-6014781AC
MSAC0338622118.677680421.872.459-6014748AC
MSAC0339622074.877680488.771.76-6014738AC
MSAC0340622031.067680555.771.79-6014775AC
MSAC0341621987.267680622.670.246-6014740AC
MSAC0342621943.457680689.670.11-6014713AC
MSAC0343621899.657680756.572.062-6014757AC
MSAC0344621855.847680823.470.175-6014736AC
MSAC0345621812.047680890.469.113-6014723AC
MSAC0346622157.54767977875.841-6014789AC
MSAC0347622113.747679844.974.275-60147103AC
MSAC0348622069.937679911.973.404-6014749AC
MSAC0349622026.137679978.873.006-6014725AC
MSAC0350621982.327680045.772.449-6014763AC
MSAC0351621938.527680112.771.8-6014767AC
MSAC0352621894.717680179.671.79-6014733AC
MSAC0353621850.917680246.673.059-6014779AC
MSAC0354621807.17680313.573.151-6014734AC
MSAC0355621763.37680380.570.944-6014710AC
MSAC0356621719.497680447.470.598-6014721AC
MSAC0357622065767933573.176-6014711AC
MSAC0358622021.27679401.973.245-6014717AC
MSAC0359621977.397679468.974.032-6014738AC
MSAC0360621933.597679535.875.01-6014748AC
MSAC0361621889.787679602.877.031-6014771AC
MSAC0362621845.987679669.773.686-6014711AC
MSAC0363621802.177679736.673.34-6014721AC
MSAC0364621758.377679803.673.169-6014755AC
MSAC0365621722.24767986071.989-6014754AC
MSAC0366621296.217679338.873.357-6014710AC
MSAC0367621261.047679393.573.285-6014736AC
MSAC0368621217.197679460.473.218-6014721AC
MSAC0369621173.357679527.373.053-6014715AC
MSAC0370620979.277678655.876.905-6014799AC
MSAC0371620935.427678722.876.153-6014711AC
MSAC0372620891.577678789.775.737-6014733AC
MSAC0373620847.727678856.675.363-6014728AC
MSAC0374620803.877678923.575.487-6014713AC
MSAC0375620775767896775.435-601479AC
MSAC0376620731767903576.038-601477AC
MSAC0377620686.047679103.376.827-6014716AC
MSAC0378620642.197679170.276.44-6014716AC
MSAC0379620598.357679237.175.343-6014713AC
MSAC0380620554.57679304.175.048-6014781AC
MSAC0381620510.65767937173.708-6014724AC
MSAC0382620460767828076.748-6014751AC
MSAC0383620416.157678346.977.035-6014766AC
MSAC0384620372.37678413.877.717-6014763AC
MSAC0385620328.457678480.778.562-601476AC
MSAC0386620329.09767848078.554-6014728AC
MSAC0387620284.67678547.677.788-6014716AC
MSAC0388620240.757678614.577.104-6014719AC
MSAC0389620196.97678681.476.576-6014757AC
MSAC0390620153.057678748.376.943-6014741AC
MSAC0391620109.27678815.276.274-6014781AC
MSAC0392620065.357678882.174.91-6014730AC
MSAC0393620021.5767894974.624-6014737AC
MSAC0394619977.657679015.974.536-6014728AC
MSAC0395619933.87679082.874.178-6014722AC
MSAC0396619889.957679149.773.971-6014720AC
MSAC0397619846.17679216.673.696-6014743AC
MSAC0398619802.257679283.573.123-6014719AC
MSAC0399619758.47679350.472.803-6014718AC
MSAC0400619714.557679417.372.688-601479AC
MSAC0401624493.967684385.265.077-6014724AC
MSAC0402624459768443264.874-6014715AC
MSAC0403624416768450164.836-6014713AC
MSAC0404624373.347684569.364.889-6014717AC
MSAC0405624329.497684636.264.793-6014712AC
MSAC0406624285.657684703.164.784-6014715AC
MSAC0407624241.8768477064.753-6014718AC
MSAC0408624197.95768483764.625-6014726AC
MSAC0409624154.17684903.964.608-6014715AC
MSAC0410624110.267684970.864.621-6014714AC
MSAC0411623592768575563.694-6014763AC
MSAC0412623549768582463.736-6014786AC
MSAC0413623506.017685892.963.597-6014796AC
MSAC0414623462.167685959.863.794-6014795AC
MSAC0415623418.327686026.763.617-6014748AC
MSAC0416623374.477686093.664.236-6014745AC
MSAC0417623330.627686160.564.553-6014756AC
MSAC0418623286.777686227.464.79-6014719AC
MSAC0419623242.927686294.464.685-60147102AC
MSAC0420624195.147684255.666.305-6014727AC
MSAC0421624151.217684322.466.476-6014745AC
MSAC0422624107.287684389.367.197-6014739AC
MSAC0423624063.357684456.167.038-6014742AC
MSAC0424624019.42768452367.148-6014748AC
MSAC0425623975.57684589.965.861-6014756AC
MSAC0426623931.577684656.766.296-6014770AC
MSAC04276236667684481.165.225-6014726AC
MSAC0428623622.15768454865.206-6014742AC
MSAC0429623578.37684614.965.507-6014765AC
MSAC0430623534.467684681.865.312-6014751AC
MSAC0431623490.617684748.764.627-6014728AC
MSAC0432623446.767684815.663.726-6014712AC
MSAC0433623402.927684882.663.562-6014737AC
MSAC0434623359.077684949.563.475-601474AC
MSAC0435623315.227685016.463.452-6014716AC
MSAC0436623262768509463.391-6014727AC
MSAC0437623218.277685164.363.313-6014727AC
MSAC0438623174.427685231.263.457-6014730AC
MSAC0439623130.577685298.163.181-6014715AC
MSAC0440623086.737685365.163.229-601475AC
MSAC0441623042.88768543263.318-6014736AC
MSAC0442622991768550963.965-6014714AC
MSAC0443622947.487685577.664.969-6014734AC
MSAC0444622903.637685644.567.138-6014754AC
MSAC0445622859.787685711.465.339-6014751AC
MSAC0446622815.937685778.364.858-6014798AC
MSAC0447622772.097685845.263.856-6014728AC
MSAC0448622728.247685912.164.901-6014751AC
MSAC0449622684.39768597965.481-6014759AC
MSAC0450622640.547686045.965.686-6014740AC
MSAC0451622596.77686112.963.142-6014796AC
MSAC0452623341.87683808.165.685-6014722AC
MSAC0453623297.95768387565.555-6014719AC
MSAC0454623254.117683941.965.705-6014719AC
MSAC0455623210.267684008.965.963-6014760AC
MSAC0456623166.417684075.865.367-6014754AC
MSAC0457623122.567684142.765.565-6014751AC
MSAC0458623070768421664.979-6014748AC
MSAC0459623027768428464.725-6014747AC
MSAC0460622985.277684352.264.438-6014758AC
MSAC0461622941.427684419.164.362-6014732AC
MSAC0462622897.57768448664.783-6014730AC
MSAC0463622853.727684552.963.735-6014728AC
MSAC0464622809.887684619.963.343-601476AC
MSAC0465622766.037684686.863.49-6014719AC
MSAC0466622722.187684753.763.582-6014730AC
MSAC0467622678.337684820.663.509-6014726AC
MSAC0468622634.497684887.563.471-6014718AC
MSAC0469622590.647684954.463.396-6014715AC
MSAC0470623045.457683676.566.006-6014736AC
MSAC0471623001.67683743.465.905-6014722AC
MSAC0472622957.757683810.465.709-6014746AC
MSAC0473622913.97683877.365.642-6014735AC
MSAC0474622870.057683944.265.412-6014738AC
MSAC0475622826.217684011.165.633-6014739AC
MSAC0476622782.36768407865.536-6014736AC
MSAC0477622738.517684144.964.403-601479AC
MSAC0478622694.667684211.864.316-6014712AC
MSAC0479622650.827684278.763.928-601478AC
MSAC0480622232768433363.94-601477AC
MSAC0481622189.797684398.564.042-6014721AC
MSAC0482622145.947684465.464.558-6014728AC
MSAC0483622102.097684532.363.752-6014710AC
MSAC0484622058.257684599.263.635-6014710AC
MSAC0485622670.77683080.569.874-6014710AC
MSAC0486622626.97683147.470.623-6014710AC
MSAC0487622583.17683214.371.123-601473AC
MSAC0488622539.37683281.271.618-601477AC
MSAC0489622248768314281.751-601475AC
MSAC0490622204.27683208.976.858-6014718AC
MSAC0491622160.47683275.873.986-6014719AC
MSAC0492622116.67683342.771.658-601474AC
MSAC0493622072.87683409.671.79-601474AC
MSAC04946220297683476.572.27-601475AC
MSAC0495622495.57683348.171.187-601473AC
MSAC0496622451.66768341570.718-601474AC
MSAC0497622407.817683481.969.707-601473AC
MSAC0498622363.967683548.868.572-601476AC
MSAC0499622320.117683615.768.352-601474AC
MSAC0500622276.267683682.768.216-601472AC
MSAC0501622232.417683749.667.878-6014712AC
MSAC0502622188.577683816.567.487-6014711AC
MSAC0503622144.727683883.467.083-601477AC
MSAC0504622100.877683950.366.656-601476AC
MSAC0505622057.027684017.266.645-6014745AC
MSAC0506622013.177684084.166.094-6014737AC
MSAC0507621969.337684151.165.903-6014749AC
MSAC0508621925.48768421865.487-6014742AC
MSAC0509623119768064669.909-6014731AC
MSAC0510623075768071369.888-6014711AC
MSAC0511623032768078069.882-601474AC
MSAC0512622988768084769.771-601474AC
MSAC0513622944768091470.221-601475AC
MSAC0514622900768098170.36-6014733AC
MSAC0515622852768047170.118-601475AC
MSAC0516622808768053870.142-601476AC
MSAC0517622764768060570.835-6014715AC
MSAC0518622720768067270.444-6014710AC
MSAC0519622676768073970.364-6014710AC
MSAC0520622632768080670.579-6014717AC
MSAC0521622457768107469.397-6014730AC
MSAC0522622413768114068.936-6014721AC
MSAC0523622370768120768.211-6014710AC
MSAC0524622326768127468.152-6014713AC
MSAC0525622584768029670.424-601474AC
MSAC0526622540768036370.493-6014722AC
MSAC0527622497768043070.392-6014713AC
MSAC0528622453768049770.286-6014715AC
MSAC0529622409768056470.141-6014710AC
MSAC0530622365768063170.054-6014721AC
MSAC0531622321768069869.868-6014710AC
MSAC0532622277768076569.46-601479AC
MSAC0533622233.5768083269.218-601479AC
MSAC0534622189.6768089868.816-6014713AC
MSAC0535622145.8768096568.57-601477AC
MSAC0536622101.9768103268.29-601479AC
MSAC0537622058.1768109967.973-601479AC
MSAC0538622014.2768116667.928-601477AC
MSAC0539621970.4768123367.901-601478AC
MSAC0540621926.5768130068.035-6014712AC
MSAC0541621882.7768136768.082-6014711AC
MSAC0542621239.1767942773.209-6014733AC
MSAC0543621195.3767949473.095-6014713AC
MSAC0544619780.3767931772.913-6014724AC
MSAC0545619736.5767938472.73-601478AC
MSAC0546620957.3767868975.81-6014712AC
MSAC0547620913.5767875676.85-6014730AC
MSAC0548620869.6767882375.29-6014739AC
MSAC0549620825.8767889075.22-6014728AC
MSAC0550620752.9767900275.55-6014721AC
MSAC0551620708767907077.51-6014726AC
MSAC0552620664.1767913776.51-6014715AC
MSAC0553620620.3767920476.25-6014754AC
MSRC0012619120768430563.49-56.03179.48964RC
MSRC0013619120768434563.427-55.83180.899148RC
MSRC0014619120768482562.941-55.78178.98982RC
MSRC0015619120768486563.047-56.15178.96982RC
MSRC0016619120768490563.081-54.8177.95982RC
MSRC0017619120768494563.197-55.39179.159160RC
MSRC0018619440768447564.002-55.83178.531142RC
MSRC0019619440768451563.885-55.34182.541220RC
MSRC0020619440768490563.129-55.52179.9882RC
MSRC0021619440768494563.151-55.81180.4282RC
MSRC0022619440768498562.852-55.69180.0382RC
MSRC0023619440768502562.731-55.73181.4394RC
MSRC0024619440768506562.625-55.14181.69166RC
MSRC0025619760768436062.739-56.44185.35282RC
MSRC0026619760768440062.757-56.22182.982160RC
MSRC0027619760768452063-55.33182.472100RC
MSRC0028619760768456063-55.95183.472184RC
MSRC0029620375768483564-60.22148.084136RC
MSRC0030620576768511263-60.66148.874220RC
MSRC0031629739768630568-54.98150.476148RC
MSRC0032629716768633669-55.58145.925220RC
MSRC0033629695768637269-54.9326.625202RC
MSRC0034629720768633869-55327268RC
MSRC0035629006768625968-54.86327.213178RC
MSRC0036629050768619268-53.88328.423178RC
MSRC0037629093768612467.402-55.49327.503178RC
MSRC0038629136768605867-55.42326.873184RC
MSRC0039629207768595067-56.26147.494130RC
MSRC0040629187768598067-56.99147.444100RC


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46c536cb-f7b8-4b4c-b2da-2bf2fcea273d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85e68570-c303-4879-ba97-fe0f270135cb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91954da7-ea81-4c62-8282-3f119b08a2ca
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df8099dd-b04a-4447-bae9-d905d146a451 