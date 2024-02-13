US Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - LabVantage, Labware, ThermoFisher Scientific, StarLIMS, Labguru, and QBench

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the US, the laboratory information management system market was valued at $613.27 million in 2022 and if projected to reach a value of $1.06 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.56%

This report offers market size & forecast data for the US Laboratory Information Management System market. The revenue generated from service offerings is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US Laboratory Information Management System market, including the US Laboratory Information Management System market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The growth of this market is attributed to the following factors: the growing use of automation in laboratories, increasing R&D activities in the life sciences industry, and technological advancements in laboratory informatics solutions. The demand for laboratory testing services experienced a surge during the Covid-19 pandemic. Clinical laboratories were operating at maximum capacity, which resulted in stress for the laboratory personnel.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present Laboratory Information Management System market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • By Product type, Broad-based LIMS occupied a significant share with 63.44% market share and generated a revenue of $389.06 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $657.63 million with a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period. This is due to the greater scope for customizations and interpretations supporting multiple laboratories across the different sites.
  • By component type, the services segment occupies a significant market share. It generated a revenue of $361.09 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $639.71 million with a CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period. This is due to the end-user demand for professional services, including installation and consulting.
  • By Deployment type, the Cloud-Based LIMS segment occupies a significant market share and is expected to reach $514.88 million with a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period. This is due to the rising need for remote access to laboratory data.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages83
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$613.27 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$1060.52 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.5%
Regions CoveredUnited States

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • LabVantage
  • Labware
  • ThermoFisher Scientific
  • StarLIMS
  • Labguru
  • QBench

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Advanced Technology Corp
  • Autoscribe Informatics
  • Blaze Systems
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Novatek International
  • Illumina
  • Clinisys
  • CloudLIMS
  • CompuGroup Medical
  • CrelioHealth
  • Dassault Systems
  • Dotmatics
  • HighRes Biosolutions
  • L7 Informatics
  • LabLite
  • LabLynx
  • Orchard Software
  • Ovation
  • Accelerated Technology Laboratories
  • Agilebio
  • Benchling.
  • PerkinElmer
  • Siemens Healthineers

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product

  • Broad Based LIMS
  • Industry-Specific LIMS

By Component

  • Services
  • Software

By Deployment

  • Cloud-Based LIMS
  • Web-Hosted LIMS
  • On-Premises LIMS

By End-User

  • Life Sciences
  • Chemical & Energy
  • Food, Beverages & Agriculture Industries
  • Others

