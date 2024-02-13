Konica Minolta Installs JETvarnish 3D Evolution Press at Seidl’s Bindery Inc.

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its JETvarnish 3D Evolution Press at Seidl’s Bindery Inc. (Seidl’s). Located in Houston, Texas, Seidl’s is an award-winning trade bindery shop that provides truly integrated, creative solutions for high-end embellished print. With a rich history of innovation, embracing specialty inks, finishes and enhancements, the company continually looks to lead the way with embellished print.

Seidl’s purchased Konica Minolta’s JETvarnish 3D 52L embellishment press in 2018, and after five years deemed it a natural step to upgrade to the JETvarnish 3D Evolution. With a much more robust platform, 29” X 47” sheet size and 800 GSM stock compatibility, the new press will have a transformational impact on Seidl’s business, empowering it to competitively deliver short-run, high quality, embellished print. The upgrade will position the company to be the top bindery shop for digital embellishment in United States.

“Adding the JETvarnish 3D Evolution will increase the value we provide our customers and provide new opportunities to expand our business,” said Matt Seidl, Vice President, Seidl’s Bindery. “The press is one of the world’s most productive B2 digital embellishment solutions, complementing our existing line-up of digital presses and supporting our mission to provide customers with beautiful print and packaging.”

A true influencer in digital embellishment, with access to all kinds of technology, Seidl’s continues to rely on Konica Minolta for its decorative print needs. The company has been recognized multiple times as a FSEA Gold Leaf award winner, always with some of the top work produced in North America on Konica Minolta equipment.

“Our industrial print group is committed to offering the best technology with our digital embellishment solutions. Our customers look to our solutions and services in order to produce the best overall design and quality,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “We work with clients to keep them on an upgrade path to continually develop their businesses, and as a result they are seeing enhanced growth and competitive capability opportunities.”

Konica Minolta Digital Embellishment Solutions help customers ‘See the Potential in Print.’ The company’s unique product lineup features digital spot UV coating, 3D embossing and hot foil stamping, creating sensory dimensional effects that cannot be replicated by traditional print processes. Konica Minolta’s solutions help take businesses to the next dimension and gain new customers while increasing profits with visually stunning and tactile printed pieces. Learn more online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Seidl’s Bindery Inc.

Founded in 1975, Seidl’s Bindery Inc. has been providing mechanical binding, perfect binding and other post-press solutions to Houston area businesses for over 40 years. We are committed to delivering the highest quality at the fastest production speeds for a complete range of binding and finishing services including mechanical binding, perfect binding, die cutting, embossing/debossing, folding, laminating, collating, tabbing and many more post-press services.

