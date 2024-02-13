Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2023 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet operational utilization of 68.5% in Q4 23’ mainly due to vessel repositioning for commercial reasons and the drydocking of two vessels.

76% of fleet calendar days equivalent to 629 days in Q4 23’ were dedicated to spot activity.

Revenues of $29.9 million in Q4 23’ compared to $37.9 million in Q4 22’ mainly due to a lower average number of vessels and softer market conditions, particularly in the East.

Net Income of $6.5 million in Q4 23’ compared to net income of $13.8 million in Q4 22’.

Revenues of $183.7 million in 12M 23’, an $86.7 million or 89.4% increase compared to 12M 22’, due to the improved market conditions for the majority of the year and a larger fleet by approximately three vessels.

Net Income of $71.1 million in 12M 23’ marking a 141% increase compared to the net income of $29.5 million in 12M 22’.

Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits, of $124 million as of December 31, 2023- which is about 50% higher than our current market capitalization.

Under the $10 million share buyback program announced on September 7, 2023, the Company has repurchased to date a total of 4,251,881 common shares for a total amount of approximately $8.4 million.

As a means to further enhance shareholders value, the Company repurchased 5.8 million of outstanding warrants within Q4 22’.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $29.9 million, a decrease of $8.0 million, or 21.1%, compared to revenues of $37.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a lower average number of vessels and softer market conditions in the East market, leading to higher idle and repositioning time.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $13.8 million and $5.7 million, respectively, compared to $10.5 million and $6.4 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The $3.3 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to an increase in bunker costs as a result of a 65% increase in spot days and an $0.8 million increase of port expenses as a result of an increase in port tariffs. The $0.7 million decrease in vessels' operating expenses was primarily due to the decrease of average number of vessels by approximately one vessel.

Drydocking costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $2.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2023 one of our suezmax tankers and one of our handysize dry vessels underwent drydocking at higher costs compared to the costs incurred by the two vessels that underwent drydocking during the same period of prior year.

General and administrative costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $1.2 million and $0.9 million, respectively. This change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock-based compensation costs, partly offset by a reduction in reporting expenses.

Depreciation for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $3.5 million and $4.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the decrease in the average number of our vessels.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $0.01 million and $0.9 million, respectively. There was no debt outstanding during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $2.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits at improved rates as well as to the $0.7 million of accrued interest income – related party as of December 31, 2023 in connection with the $38.7 million of the selling price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana) which is receivable by July 2024.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $6.5 million, compared to net income of $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares and Series C Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million and $0.03 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Deemed dividend resulting from the conversion of the Series C Preferred Shares into 6,932,043 common shares amounted to $6.5 million and represents the difference between the fair value of the 6,932,043 shares at the conversion date and the net book value of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. This non-cash deemed dividend has been deducted from our net income for the determination of the net income/(loss) available to common shareholders in the earnings/(loss) per share ("EPS") calculations for the three month period ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 23.6 million. Following the deduction of the $6.5 million non-cash deemed dividend, loss per share, basic, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, amounted to $0.02, compared to earnings per share, basic, of $1.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted net income was $7.2 million corresponding, following the $6.5 million deduction of the non-cash deemed dividend, to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $0.01 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to an Adjusted net income of $13.9 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $1.06 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $8.0 million, while Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $8.7 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

An average of 9.00 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 9.79 vessels for the same period of 2022.

Twelve Months 2023 Results:

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $183.7 million, an increase of $86.7 million, or 89.4%, compared to revenues of $97.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in our average number of vessels by approximately three vessels and stronger market conditions prevailing during the majority of the year 2023.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $62.5 million and $25.6 million, respectively, compared to $33.8 million and $16.4 million, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The $28.7 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to the increase in the spot days of our fleet by 1,307 days (117.1%). The $9.2 million increase in vessels' operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet by approximately three vessels.

Drydocking costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $6.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively. This increase is due to the fact that during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 three of our product tankers, one of our suezmax tankers and two of our drybulk carriers underwent drydocking, while during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 one of our suezmax vessels and one of our drybulk carriers underwent drydocking.

General and administrative costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $4.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively. This increase is mainly attributed to a $2.3 million increase in stock-based compensation costs along with an increase in reporting costs mainly related to our spin off project.

Depreciation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $15.6 million, a $3.3 million increase from $12.3 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

Impairment loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 stood at $9.0 million, and related to the spin-off of two of our drybulk carriers to C3is Inc. The decline of drybulk vessels' fair values compared to the values prevailing when these vessels were acquired, resulted in the incurrence of impairment loss.

Gain on sale of vessel for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $8.2 million, which was due to the sale of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana) to C3is Inc., a related party.

Interest and finance costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $1.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively. The $1.8 million of costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 relate mainly to $1.3 million of interest charges incurred up to the full repayment of all outstanding loans concluded in April 2023 along with the full amortization of $0.5 million of loan related charges following the repayment of the Company's outstanding debt.

Interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $5.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The increase is attributed to our time deposits during the period at favourable time deposit rates as well as to the $1.4 million of accrued interest income – related party as of December 31, 2023 in connection with the $38.7 million of the selling price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana) which is receivable by July 2024.

As a result of the above, the Company reported net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 of $71.1 million, compared to a net income of $29.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares and Series C Preferred Shares amounted to $1.7 million and $0.4 million, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The non-cash deemed dividend resulting from the conversion of the Series C Preferred Shares into 6,932,043 common shares amounting to $6.5 million and has been deducted from our net income for the determination of the net income available to common shareholders in the EPS calculations for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 18.6 million. Earnings per share, basic, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $3.22 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $2.89 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted Net Income was $74.4 million corresponding, following the deduction of the non-cash deemed dividend, to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $3.39 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to adjusted net income of $29.6 million, corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $2.91 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $82.8 million while Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $86.0 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

An average of 10.00 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 6.99 vessels for the same period of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and time deposits amounted to $124.0 million and total debt amounted to nil. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 debt repayments amounted to $70.4 million.

Fleet Employment Table

As of February 13, 2024, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:

Name Year

Built Country

Built Vessel Size

(dwt) Vessel

Type Employment

Status Daily Charter

Rate Expiration of

Charter(1) Tankers Magic Wand 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Time Charter $65,000 February 2024 Clean Thrasher 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam) 2009 Korea 46,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Nirvana 2008 Korea 50,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Justice 2011 Japan 47,000 MR product tanker Spot Suez Enchanted 2007 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Suez Protopia 2008 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Drybulk Carriers Eco Wildfire 2013 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter $18,200 April 2024 Glorieuse 2012 Japan 38,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter $15,000 February 2024 Fleet Total 628,000 dwt

(1) Earliest date charters could expire.

As previously announced, the Company has also entered into an agreement with affiliates of the Vafias family to acquire two tanker vessels, the aframax tanker Stealth Haralambos, built in 2009 and the product tanker Aquadisiac, built in 2008, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 163,716 dwt. The aggregate purchase price for these acquisitions is $71 million. Both vessels are expected to be delivered on a charter-free basis by the end of February 2024. The Company expects to finance the purchase price with cash-on-hand.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented:

“Since our Company’s listing, we managed to almost triple our fleet, accumulate more than $100 million of cash, pay off all of our bank loans and excel in terms of profits. For 2023, our profitability was $71.1 million, that is 141% higher than 2022. Since September 2023, we have commenced a sharebuyback program. To date, we have purchased 4.3 million common shares and 5.8 million of outstanding warrants for a total consideration of approximately $10 million while, since the commencement of our share buyback program, our share price has doubled.”

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of nine vessels in the water- five M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and two handysize dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 628,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and has entered into an agreement to acquire two additional tanker vessels- one aframax and one product tanker which will be delivered up until the end of February 2024. Following these deliveries, the Company will own a fleet with an aggregate capacity of 791,716 dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of any lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, performance of counterparty to our vessel sale agreement, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict on Israel and Gaza, the potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

FLEET DATA Q4 2022 Q4 2023 12M 2022 12M 2023 Average number of vessels (1) 9.79 9.00 6.99 10.00 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 10 9 10 9 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 901 828 2,552 3,650 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 816 789 2,464 3,481 Fleet utilization (4) 90.6% 95.3% 96.6% 95.4% Total charter days for fleet (5) 434 160 1,348 1,058 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 382 629 1,116 2,423 Fleet operational utilization (7) 79.4% 68.5% 84.8% 75.1%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before impairment loss, net gain on sale of vessel and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain on sale of vessel and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31st, Twelve Months Period Ended December 31st, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net Income – Adjusted Net Income Net income 13,755,961 6,463,943 29,510,928 71,134,002 Less net gain on sale of vessel -- -- -- (8,182,777) Plus impairment loss -- -- -- 8,996,023 Plus share based compensation 117,256 752,407 117,256 2,434,855 Adjusted Net Income 13,873,217 7,216,350 29,628,184 74,382,103 Net income - EBITDA Net income 13,755,961 6,463,943 29,510,928 71,134,002 Plus interest and finance costs 883,409 11,139 1,610,145 1,821,908 Less interest income (844,025) (2,004,611) (1,290,059) (5,833,756) Plus depreciation 3,980,891 3,485,073 12,290,463 15,629,116 EBITDA 17,776,236 7,955,544 42,121,477 82,751,270 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 13,755,961 6,463,943 29,510,928 71,134,002 Less net gain on sale of vessel -- -- -- (8,182,777) Plus impairment loss -- -- -- 8,996,023 Plus share based compensation 117,256 752,407 117,256 2,434,855 Plus interest and finance costs 883,409 11,139 1,610,145 1,821,908 Less interest income (844,025) (2,004,611) (1,290,059) (5,833,756) Plus depreciation 3,980,891 3,485,073 12,290,463 15,629,116 Adjusted EBITDA 17,893,492 8,707,951 42,238,733 85,999,371 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net income 13,755,961 6,463,943 29,510,928 71,134,002 Adjusted net income 13,873,217 7,216,350 29,628,184 74,382,103 Cumulative dividends on preferred shares 435,246 462,225 1,740,983 2,130,254 Deemed dividend from the conversion of the Series C Preferred Shares -- 6,507,789 -- 6,507,789 Effect on modification of Class B warrants -- -- 2,943,675 -- Weighted average number of shares, basic 12,696,609 23,566,153 8,559,000 18,601,539 EPS - Basic 1.05 (0.02) 2.89 3.22 Adjusted EPS 1.06 0.01 2.91 3.39





Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended December 31, Twelve Month Periods Ended

December 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenues Revenues 37,914,704 29,881,814 97,019,878 183,725,820 Expenses Voyage expenses 10,027,535 13,470,678 32,604,893 60,276,962 Voyage expenses - related party 470,530 348,535 1,202,449 2,253,979 Vessels' operating expenses 6,320,567 5,541,258 16,227,636 25,295,851 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 70,000 117,500 165,500 346,583 Drydocking costs 1,890,247 2,454,960 1,890,247 6,551,534 Management fees - related party 396,880 364,320 1,045,640 1,606,440 General and administrative expenses 933,833 1,173,120 1,773,590 4,934,468 Depreciation 3,980,891 3,485,073 12,290,463 15,629,116 Impairment loss -- -- -- 8,996,023 Net gain on sale of vessel - related party -- -- -- (8,182,777) Total expenses 24,090,483 26,955,444 67,200,418 117,708,179 Income from operations 13,824,221 2,926,370 29,819,460 66,017,641 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (883,409) (11,139) (1,610,145) (1,821,908) Interest income 844,025 1,260,971 1,290,059 4,470,396 Interest income - related party -- 743,640 -- 1,363,360 Dividend income from related party -- 191,667 -- 404,167 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (28,876) 1,352,434 11,554 700,346 Other (expenses)/income, net (68,260) 3,537,573 (308,532) 5,116,361 Net Income 13,755,961 6,463,943 29,510,928 71,134,002 Earnings/(loss) per share1 - Basic 1.05 (0.02) 2.89 3.22 - Diluted 1.05 (0.02) 2.89 2.93 Weighted average number of shares1 -Basic 12,696,609 23,566,153 8,559,000 18,601,539 -Diluted 12,696,609 23,566,153 8,593,575 22,933,671

1 Adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-15 reverse stock split effected on April 28, 2023.





Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 50,901,092 91,927,512 Time deposits 68,000,000 32,099,810 Restricted cash 1,005,827 -- Receivables from related parties 146,708 37,906,821 Trade and other receivables 7,898,103 13,498,813 Other current assets 240,002 302,773 Inventories 5,507,423 7,291,123 Advances and prepayments 172,908 161,937 Total current assets 133,872,063 183,188,789 Non current assets Vessels, net 226,351,081 180,847,252 Restricted cash 5,600,000 -- Investment in related party -- 12,798,500 Total non current assets 231,951,081 193,645,752 Total assets 365,823,144 376,834,541 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 8,115,462 8,277,118 Payable to related parties 3,016,438 2,324,334 Accrued liabilities 1,982,306 3,008,500 Deferred income 1,089,959 919,116 Current portion of long-term debt 10,176,538 -- Total current liabilities 24,380,703 14,529,068 Non current liabilities Long-term debt 59,787,923 -- Total non current liabilities 59,787,923 -- Total liabilities 84,168,626 14,529,068 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 129,724 332,573 Preferred stock, Series A 7,959 7,959 Preferred stock, Series B 160 160 Treasury stock - (5,885,727) Additional paid-in capital 252,912,550 270,242,635 Retained earnings 28,604,125 97,607,873 Total stockholders' equity 281,654,518 362,305,473 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 365,823,144 376,834,541





Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars