Europe 2D Materials Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2022-2023 and 2024-2031: Nanomaterial Trend Propels Significant Growth, Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Shaping the Landscape

The Europe 2D materials market (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $528.0 million by 2031 from $77.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The rising demand for 2D materials is expected to be driven by increased demand from various industries including composites and coatings, energy storage devices, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and more.







Market Introduction



The 2D materials market in Europe is currently experiencing a phase of significant growth. This expansion is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of fuel cell vehicles, coupled with a growing emphasis on decarbonization and pollution control initiatives across the continent. Moreover, the high demand for 2D materials from various end-user industries, along with the surging need for transparent conductive films (TCF) within the electronics sector, is further propelling the growth of the Europe 2D materials market.



Additionally, the global trend towards nanomaterials is expected to have a positive impact on the Europe market, fostering its expansion. The utilization of 2D materials in applications such as photovoltaics and sports equipment is also contributing to the rising demand for these materials within Europe.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader to understand the different material types involved in 2D materials. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Europe 2D materials market based on the end user (composite and coatings, energy storage devices, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and others). 2D materials are gaining traction in end-user industries on the back of sustainability concerns and their high durability properties. They are also being used for controlling greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The Europe 2D materials market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the Europe 2D materials market.



Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the Europe 2D materials market analyzed and profiled in the study involve 2D materials manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe 2D materials market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $77.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $528 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Europe

Company Profiles

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Ossila Ltd

2D Materials Pte Ltd.

Blackleaf

BASF SE

AVANZARE INNOVACION TECNOLOGICA S.L.

Layer One

2-D Tech

Smena

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Increasing Demand of 2D Materials for Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Electric Vehicles

1.1.1.2 Increasing Preference of 2D Materials to Lessen the Pollutants

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of 2D Materials Market

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on 2D Materials Market

1.1.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Industry

1.1.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Industry

1.1.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Energy Storage Devices

1.1.4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Health Care Industry

1.1.5 Impact of Semiconductor Crisis on 2D Materials Market

1.1.6 Comparative Analysis Between Bulk Materials and Nano Materials

1.1.7 Comparative Analysis Between Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDCs) and Graphene

1.1.8 Methodologies of 2D Materials

1.1.9 Significant Advancements in Graphene and Other 2D Materials

1.1.10 Emergence of Hybrid Technology

1.1.11 Recent Investments Made in 2D Materials

1.1.12 Emerging Start-Up Companies of 2D Materials

1.1.13 Snapshot of Smart Nanomaterials Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of 2D materials in Energy Storage

1.2.1.2 Strong Growth of 2D Materials in the Healthcare Industry

1.2.1.3 Growing Demand of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) in Electronic Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Large-Scale Production of High-Quality Graphene

1.2.2.2 High Cost of Production

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Expanding Market of Nanomaterials for Easily accessible Electric Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Increasing Opportunities for Non-Graphene 2D Materials

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in Europe

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.2.1 Europe 2D Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Products

2.1.3.1 Europe 2D Materials Market (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.1.1 Market

2.1.4.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.4.1.1.2 Key Producers and Suppliers in Germany

2.1.4.1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape

2.1.4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.4.1.1.5 Business Challenges

2.1.4.1.2 Applications

2.1.4.1.2.1 Germany 2D Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4.1.3 Products

2.1.4.1.3.1 Germany 2D Materials Market (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Spain

2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe (RoE)

2.2 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies, By Material Type

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2021

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role in the 2D Materials Market

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Production Sites

3.2.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.2.3 Analyst View



