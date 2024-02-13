Nerdio Doubles Revenue as Customers and Partners Accelerate Modernization of Legacy VDI

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, IL – Nerdio, a premier software solution provider for organizations looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced that the company doubled its annual recurring revenue fueled by customer growth, product innovation, and partner expansion. Nerdio's continued success is evident as organizations increasingly recognize the benefits of transitioning from traditional VDI solutions to Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Windows 365.

Leading global organizations, including Carnival Cruise Line, Alorica, CoreLogic, Newmont Corporation, FNZ, and Aker Solutions, have recently selected Nerdio to reduce complexity of cloud-delivered Windows and Windows applications to maximize investments in the cloud. These organizations join an already impressive roster of satisfied customers, including Office Depot, Government of Alberta, Make-A-Wish Foundation, the University of North Florida, and thousands of others.

“Nerdio greatly reduced our burden and time to adopt,” said Ian Cohn, Systems Design Specialist, Penn State University. “I can’t speak highly enough of the technical capabilities of the platform, but also the Nerdio support team. It’s partners like Nerdio that help Penn State continue to provide top-notch educational resources to students around the world.”

At a sold-out NerdioCon, the company previewed significant product developments aimed at transforming the management and cost optimization of virtual and physical desktops, applications, and Azure infrastructure. This includes the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) into Nerdio's products and transforming infrastructure management from a reactive to a predictive model. Further, the introduction of Gen AI assistants will aid IT administrators in tasks such as scripted action generation, report creation, data analysis, and providing intuitive guidance across the product interface. Nerdio is also addressing the intricate challenges in application storage and delivery for MSPs and enterprises by offering a unified approach to manage application delivery and updates across physical devices and virtual desktops.

In addition to its strong customer growth and product innovation, the company has intensified its focus on bolstering partner initiatives in response to a remarkable 150% increase across its diverse partner base. This includes a new community forum to foster community through knowledge sharing and an improved enterprise partner program for increased profitability.

Nerdio's dedication to innovation and service excellence has earned recognition within the industry. In 2023, the company was acknowledged in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service report alongside Microsoft, who was recognized as a leader. Furthermore, Nerdio was honored as one of "The 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Companies of 2023," according to CRN, and four team members were selected as CRN Channel Chiefs for their leadership and contributions to the channel. The company was also selected as the Venture Capital Portfolio Company of the Year by the Illinois Venture Capital Association (IVCA).

Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio, remarked, "The dedication and innovation of the entire Nerdio team have been pivotal in our success. We anticipate further growth throughout the year, nearly doubling our headcount to meet the evolving needs of customers seeking to modernize their workforce."

To learn more about Nerdio, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.