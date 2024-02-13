WebUnited and .WS Pioneer DNS-Mirroring in Web3: A Landmark Partnership

Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- .WS, the country code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) for Samoa, proudly announces its partnership with WebUnited as the first-ever registry to fully mirror their TLD on-chain. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in integrating traditional domain services with the Blockchain technology.

The integration of WebUnited as a backend provider will enable the .WS TLD to exist on the Blockchain while conserving traditional internet features and DNS resolution. The transition to a Web3-enabled backend amplifies traditional domain name use cases and capabilities. The .WS users can now look forward to amplified use cases, such as using their domains as crypto wallet addresses, a decentralized identity, and enabling full tokenization, instant transferability, and renting.

Lars Jensen, Co-CEO of WebUnited, expresses his enthusiasm: "Today marks an important moment in the domain industry. By partnering with .WS, we're not just breaking new ground but laying the foundations for a future where the internet's potential is fully realized. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to innovation and vision for a seamlessly integrated digital world."

Davide Vicinci, Co-CEO of WebUnited, stated, "The collaboration with .WS is about leading the path of unifying Web2 with Web3, where traditional domain services and blockchain converge effortlessly. We are excited to embark on this journey with the ccTLD .WS!"

Paul Apanowicz, Director of Project Management at Global Domains International, the registry operator for .WS, shares his perspective: "Adopting DNS-Mirroring to Web3 is a big step for .WS, and we couldn't be more excited. This move positions us at the forefront of domain technology innovation and reinforces our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our users. We are proud to partner with WebUnited, a leader in blockchain domain technologies, to bring this vision to life."

WebUnited and .WS are joining forces to combine the reliability of traditional DNS with the efficiency of blockchain. This partnership will bring new features and utilities to .WS domains, allowing them to exist in the blockchain world.

This partnership represents a major change in the domain industry as it moves towards a future where internet domains are versatile and secure Web3 assets in addition to being regular web addresses. By joining forces with WebUnited and .WS, the domain name world is entering a new era of domain technology.

About WebUnited

WebUnited is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology with domain services, intending to provide a new internet experience. The objective is to transform digital domains into more than just web addresses by making them secure, efficient, and flexible tools for the digital age.

https://webunited.com/



About .WS

As Samoa's digital identifier, .WS is more than a domain; it's a commitment to innovation and reliability. .WS is managed by Global Domains International and dedicated to advancing domain services, ensuring they meet the needs of today's internet users.

http://website.ws/