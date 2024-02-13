BanCoppel Teams With Western Union to Receive Remittances Using Mobile App

BanCoppel account holders will be able to receive up to USD $2,999 per day and USD $3,000 per month in remittances



MEXICO CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BanCoppel and Western Union today announced a new service for customers in Mexico to receive remittances digitally. Through the BanCoppel mobile app, which is available for Android and iOS, customers who receive cash remittances up to USD $2,999 per day and USD $3,000 per calendar month from abroad will be able to deposit them in their BanCoppel bank account.

This new service is part of the long-standing collaboration established in 2013 for BanCoppel to offer Western Union global money transfer services. To access it, customers in Mexico must have an active account and a digital services agreement with BanCoppel, which they can set up at any local BanCoppel branch in the country.

Estephany Paulette Ley Monarrez, Consumer Banking Director, at BanCoppel added “We are known for offering services that help the population improve their quality of life, so having partners like Western Union, who join us and support us in this digital evolution and in boosting financial inclusion, is key in our activities.”

Sending remittances continues to be important in the country, as it helps millions of families stay connected with their loved ones in different parts of the world, so it is important that customers have a trusted and reliable means to send money cross border.

“In 2023, 62% of Mexicans have used the internet to carry out banking operations1; with this in mind, our continued collaboration with BanCoppel to offer this new service allows us to provide more options and help make transactions more efficient,” said Claudia Reyes Armebianchi, General Manager for Mexico and Central America at Western Union.

_______________

1 Study on Internet User Habits in Mexico 2023.

https://irp.cdn-website.com/81280eda/files/uploaded/19%20Estudio%20sobre%20los%20Hai-bitos%20de%20Usuarios%20de%20Internet%20en%20Mei-xico%202023%20.pptx.pdf

About BanCoppel

BanCoppel is a Mexican financial institution that offers financial access to more than 12.5 million individual and corporate clients through convenient and simple products and services. It has an extensive banking network in Mexico with 1,300 branches in 470 cities. Since 2007, BanCoppel has provided financial inclusion to more than 37 million customers. http://www.bancoppel.com/

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.