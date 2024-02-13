Cystatin C Assay (Analyzers, Kits, Reagents, ELISA, PETIA, IFA, CLIA, PENIA) Markets - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystatin C Assay Market by Product (Analyzers, Kits, Reagents), Method (ELISA, PETIA, IFA, CLIA, PENIA), Application (Diagnostics, Research), Sample Type (Blood, Urine), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cystatin C assay market is projected to reach USD 540 million by 2028 from USD 377 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

This report studies the cystatin C assay market based on product and region. The report also analyzes factors (drivers, opportunities, challenges, restraints) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the market's opportunities and challenges for stakeholders and details the competitive landscape for market leaders.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the Increasing diabetes population as the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, both risk factors for kidney disease, has heightened the need for early and accurate kidney function assessments.. However, Challenges associated with cost and affordability may threaten the growth of this market.

The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cystatin C assay market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.

US Analyzer in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the North American market.

Based North American region analyzer's portion, the cystatin C assay market is segmented into the US and Canada. The US is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The United States is a significant market for medical devices and diagnostic equipment, including cystatin C analyzers, the demand for such analyzers is driven by healthcare needs and laboratory practices. Factors such as the prevalence of kidney diseases, clinical guidelines, laboratory infrastructure, and technological advancements influence the adoption of cystatin C analyzers in US.

Europe is estimated to register the third-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the cystatin C assay market is segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world. The market in Europe is projected to register the third-highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of significant aging population, with a higher proportion of individuals aged 65 and above.

The aging demographic is more prone to chronic conditions, such as diabetes nephopathy, and chronic nephrological conditions, which often require diagnostic testing moreover, ongoing advancements in assay technologies, including the availability of automated analyzers and point-of-care testing options, have improved the accessibility and efficiency of cystatin C testing in Europe.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $377 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $540 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Aalto Scientific, Ltd.

Abbott

Abcam PLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arbor Assays

Bio-Techne

Cepham Life Sciences

Cusabio Technology LLC

Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Ethos Biosciences

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Gentian Diagnostics Asa

Getein Biotech, Inc.

Immunodiagnostics Limited

Kamiya Biomedical Company

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Raybiotech Life, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sino Biological, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zhejiang Kangte Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1eirae

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment