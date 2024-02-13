Regenerative Agriculture Market to Reach USD 24.27 Billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Sustainable Agricultural Practices to Propel Growth

Newark, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6 billion in 2023 global regenerative agriculture market will reach USD 24.27 billion in 2033. Regenerative agriculture is an agricultural and land management approach that emphasizes biodiversity and soil health restoration. Regenerative agriculture aims to develop sustainable food production systems that improve environmental health. The objectives include reducing chemical inputs, saving water, and using holistic management techniques. Regenerative agriculture revolves around preserving, restoring, and managing healthy soil. Regenerative agriculture encourages practices such as cover cropping and pasture cropping. Integrated livestock, intercropping, and varied crop rotations all contribute to the restoration of biodiversity, another essential element of regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture relies heavily on water conservation via effective irrigation and rainwater collection. The method approaches land management from a comprehensive perspective. Regenerative agriculture will become more popular due to the necessity for sustainable food production to meet the demands of a growing global population. Because it stores carbon in the soil, it also plays a vital part in reducing the effects of climate change. Additionally, strengthening agricultural systems' resistance to adverse weather occurrences is regenerative agriculture.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14031



Key Insight of the Global Regenerative Agriculture Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The main factors promoting the acceptance and growth of regenerative agriculture in the area are strong research and educational institutions and a supportive legislative framework. With access to large amounts of finance and readily available technology and expertise, forward-thinking farmers and organisations in the area are actively advocating for regenerative methods. The proliferation of agricultural research institutes and universities, along with their pivotal function in propelling research towards regenerative agriculture, is also contributing to this expansion. The region's varied agricultural landscape, which ranges from large-scale commodity crops to smaller, more diversified farms, also makes it possible to adapt regenerative techniques to various contexts and provides evidence of the advantages of regenerative agriculture, which expands the market for the practice.



In 2023, the agroforestry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 2.22 billion.



The practice segment is divided into agroecology, aquaculture, biochar and terra preta, agroforestry, no-till and pasture cropping, holistically managed grazing, silvopasture, and others. In 2023, the agroforestry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 2.22 billion.



In 2023, the biodiversity segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and revenue of 2.16 billion.



The application segment is divided into soil and crop management, biodiversity, operations management, and others. In 2023, the biodiversity segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and revenue of 2.16 billion.



Advancement in market



Thought leaders, activists, and innovators joined IDH and Better Cotton, the largest cotton sustainability programme globally, to establish a consensus on the benefits and extent of regenerative agriculture and pinpoint areas for policy, business, finance, and research action. The purpose of the New Delhi event was to foster innovation and teamwork and create an environment that supports regenerative agriculture in India.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 15% 2033 Value Projection USD 24.27 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Practice, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Polyurea Coating Market Growth Drivers The increasing awareness about regenerative agriculture

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/regenerative-agriculture-market-14031



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing public knowledge about regenerative agriculture.



The need for sustainable alternatives like regenerative agriculture has increased due to growing consumer awareness of the negative effects of conventional agricultural practices on the environment and human health. In addition, the need to address climate change and its effects on agriculture and worldwide environmental concerns has prompted a move towards sustainable agricultural methods. One efficient technique for sequestering carbon that aligns with efforts to mitigate climate change is regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture will become more popular due to its emphasis on improving soil health for nutrient-rich food crops, reducing the need for pesticides, increasing farmer income, producing crops resistant to extreme weather, and managing land and biodiversity more effectively overall. Additionally, business initiatives as a part of corporate social responsibility have enhanced the adoption of regenerative agriculture. As a result, the market will develop as more people become aware of regenerative agriculture.



Restraints: Regenerative agriculture's comparatively high cost.



Regenerative agriculture is more expensive than conventional agriculture, requiring specialised infrastructure, intricate manufacturing processes, and significant research and development expenditures. Most landowners and those engaged in agriculture are small-scale, marginal farmers with little financial resources, making regenerative agriculture even more inaccessible. Consequently, the growth of the market will be impeded by the relatively high cost of regenerative agriculture.



Opportunities: Beneficial programmes and assistance from the government.



The government supports regenerative practices through programmes, legislation, campaigns, and subsidies because it recognises their environmental advantages and long-term sustainability. The public awareness efforts emphasise the financial advantages. The farming community is becoming more interested in regenerative agriculture due to awareness initiatives emphasising its financial advantages, which is good for the market's expansion. Additionally, scientific validation is becoming increasingly important in establishing the practice's credibility and bolstering the market's expansion, as evidenced by the expanding body of research showing the advantages of regenerative agriculture for all parties involved. Government backing, farmers' financial interests, and scientific confirmation contribute to regenerative agriculture's rapid extension and uptake as a profitable and sustainable agricultural method.



Challenges: Lack of comprehensive regulatory guidelines.



Agriculture regulations, which vary widely across regions and countries, are not well-equipped to accommodate the holistic and diverse nature of regenerative practices in the present time. The approach to building a comprehensive policy framework is lagging due to a lack of political will, ongoing research, scepticism among stakeholders and lack of awareness. Therefore, the lack of a standardised and well-structured framework governing regenerative agriculture to promote its adoption will challenge the market's growth.



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14031



Some of the major players operating in the global regenerative agriculture market are:



• Agreed.Earth

• Aker Technologies, Inc.

• Astanor Ventures

• Biotrex

• Continuum Ag

• Ecorobotix SA

• Indigo Ag, Inc.

• Ruumi

• SATELLIGENCE

• Terramera Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Practice



• Agroecology

• Aquaculture

• Biochar & Terra Preta

• Agroforestry

• No-till & Pasture Cropping

• Holistically Managed Grazing

• Silvopasture

• Others



By Application



• Soil & Crop Management

• Biodiversity

• Operations Management

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Buy this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14031/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com