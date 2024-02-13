Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Set to Soar Past USD 78.92 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle market , increasing use of hydrogen fuel cells in commercial vehicles, growing partnerships between automakers and energy companies, development of hydrogen production from renewable sources, expansion of hydrogen refueling networks, declining costs of fuel cell technology, integration of hydrogen fuel cell systems in various vehicle segments, research into hydrogen storage and transportation solutions, adoption of fuel cell technology in heavy-duty and long-range transportation, exploration of hydrogen-powered trains and ships, and a focus on hydrogen as a key element in decarbonizing transportation and achieving sustainability goals are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A hydrogen fuel cell is an electrochemical device that converts the chemical energy of hydrogen and oxygen into electricity and heat. It consists of two electrodes, an anode and a cathode, separated by an electrolyte. Hydrogen gas is fed to the anode, where it is split into protons and electrons. The protons pass through the electrolyte to the cathode, while the electrons flow through an external circuit, creating an electrical current. At the cathode, the protons react with oxygen from the air to form water.

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) dominate the global online market as they are known for their high energy conversion efficiency, making them suitable for automotive applications where efficiency is crucial for extended driving ranges and reduced hydrogen consumption.

Passenger Cars is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the passenger cars is the leading segment due to the to the consumer demand for clean and sustainable alternatives to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Hydrogen fuel cell passenger cars were seen as an eco-friendly choice with longer driving ranges and shorter refueling times than battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Japanese automakers like Toyota and Honda had invested heavily in this technology. Additionally, South Korea was also making strides in hydrogen infrastructure development and promoting fuel cell vehicles. The strong commitment of these countries to hydrogen technology made Asia-Pacific a significant player in the market.

Key Developments in the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC, a prominent manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems, introduced a cutting-edge power-generating pack with an impressive capacity of 90 kilowatts.

