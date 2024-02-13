Optical Imaging Market size worth $ 5.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 12.82% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Optical Imaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.93 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Optical Imaging Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Headwall Photonics, Inc., Canon Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Optovue, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Bioptigen, Inc., Nikon Corporation. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product, By Application, By End User, By Therapeutic Area, By Technique, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Optical Imaging Market Overview:

Advancements in Healthcare Technology Fueling Optical Imaging Market Growth:

The Optical Imaging Market is gaining substantial traction as a result of ongoing improvements in healthcare technologies. By incorporating advanced imaging methods like optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fluorescence imaging, the precision and effectiveness of medical diagnostics are improved. These advancements not only offer medical professionals with non-intrusive instruments for early identification of diseases, but also contribute to enhanced results for patients. The market is positively influenced by these technological advancements, as healthcare professionals are increasingly dependent on optical imaging technologies to improve their ability to diagnose and plan treatments.

Rising Investments in Research and Development Drive Optical Imaging Market Expansion:

Enhancing investments in research and development (R&D) activities are crucial in driving the advancement of the Optical Imaging Market. Pharmaceutical corporations, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations are dedicating significant resources to the development of sophisticated optical imaging technology. These investments foster the development of cutting-edge solutions that cater to the changing demands of various industries. The market's growth is directly linked to the dedication to research and development (R&D), leading to the ongoing advancement of cutting-edge optical imaging equipment with wider uses, promoting consistent expansion.

Growing Applications in Preclinical Research and Semiconductor Industry Boost Optical Imaging Market:

The demand for the Optical Imaging Market is increasing due to its expanding uses in preclinical research and the semiconductor sector. Optical imaging tools in preclinical research provide precise and non-invasive viewing of biological processes, hence improving the effectiveness of medication development. At the same time, the semiconductor industry utilizes optical imaging for the purpose of quality control and inspection procedures. The market's overall growth is primarily driven by the combined effects of growing acceptance in preclinical research and semiconductor applications, resulting in the creation of varied income streams.

Surge in Chronic Diseases Drives Adoption of Optical Imaging Solutions in Healthcare:

The Optical Imaging Market is witnessing increased demand due to the global rise in chronic diseases. Optical imaging is essential for the timely identification and surveillance of ailments like cancer, cardiovascular illnesses, and neurological problems. With the increasing occurrence of these long-lasting diseases, there is a growing demand for precise and non-intrusive diagnostic instruments. The healthcare sector is increasingly relying on optical imaging technologies because to its critical capacity to produce real-time, high-resolution images. Optical imaging is well positioned in the market to capitalize on the demand and play a crucial role in combating chronic diseases.

The Optical Imaging Market is driven by a combination of factors, such as developments in healthcare technology, investments in research & development, a wide range of commercial applications, and the increasing frequency of chronic diseases. The market's ongoing expansion is attributed to these major drivers, which establish optical imaging systems as crucial components in multiple sectors.

Optical Imaging Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Headwall Photonics, Inc., Canon Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Optovue, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Bioptigen, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Kodak Alaris, Xerox Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., Leica Camera AG, Zeiss Group, Schott AG, Edmund Optics, and Melles Griot., and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Optical Imaging Market into Product, Application, End User, Therapeutic Area, Technique, And Geography.

Optical Imaging Market, by Product Imaging Systems Camera Software Lenses Illuminating Systems Others

Optical Imaging Market, by Application Pathological Imaging Intraoperative Imaging

Optical Imaging Market, by End User Hospitals Research Laboratories Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Optical Imaging Market, by Therapeutic Area Ophthalmology Oncology Cardiology Dermatology Neurology Others

Optical Imaging Market, by Technique Optical Coherence Tomography Near Infrared Spectroscopy Hyperspectral Imaging Photoacoustic Tomography

Optical Imaging Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



