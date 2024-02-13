Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Historic 2024 Super Bowl Victory with El Septimo Cigars

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the aftermath of their triumphant win at the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs have chosen an unparalleled mode of celebration, marking their victory for the second year in a row with the world-renowned cigar by El Septimo, the "Rembrandt." This distinguished choice underscores a lavish tradition, as the Rembrandt cigar, hailed from El Septimo Geneva's Sacred Arts Collection, is recognized globally for its unmatched quality and luxurious smoking experience.

The Chiefs' victory celebration has not only captivated the hearts of its fans, but it has also continued the elite tradition observed by the last three Super Bowl winners. These champions have consistently selected El Septimo Geneva as their celebratory cigar, signifying the brand's unrivaled position in the world of luxury cigars. El Septimo Geneva, synonymous with excellence and prestige, has become the hallmark of champions, embodying the spirit of victory and success.

“We are honored that for the last 3 years all Super Bowl Champions have only smoked El Septimo cigars. This has never happened before in our industry. The Rembrandt cigar, specifically chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs, is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and taste. Part of the illustrious Sacred Arts Collection, the Rembrandt stands out for its modern size and the intricate balance of flavors it offers. This 1.5 hour long medium-bodied cigar provides an indulgent smoking experience with perfect hints of chocolate, complemented by an attractive head and wrapper that appeals to the most discerning aficionados. The Chiefs also smoked our "Van Gogh" cigar, also part of the Sacred Arts Collection, which was recently rated by Robb Report Magazine as the Best of the Best for 2023," says Zaya S. Younan CEO of El Septimo.

Younan continues, "The choice of the Rembrandt and Van Gogh cigars for their post-victory celebration is a testament to the Chiefs' appreciation for the finer things in life, mirroring their commitment to excellence on and off the field. El Septimo Geneva takes pride in being a part of this significant moment, celebrating the remarkable achievement of the Kansas City Chiefs."

El Septimo's Rembrandt and Van Gogh cigars are not just cigars but a symbol of triumph, sophistication, and the pursuit of perfection. They stand as a beacon of success for those who appreciate the luxury and depth of a truly exquisite smoking experience.

The Kansas City Chiefs' historic victory at the 2024 Super Bowl will be remembered not just for their outstanding performance on the field, but also for how they chose to celebrate it - with El Septimo Geneva, the epitome of cigar excellence. Here's to a team that knows the value of victory and the essence of celebrating it in style.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $6.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Properties.

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. Most recently the company entered the Wine & Spirits sector, with two Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan and Chateau Zaya, as well as producing ultra-premium spirits including El Septimo Cognac and El Septimo Vodka. The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

