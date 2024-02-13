Indian Restaurants in the US - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2024-2029: Shortage in Service Sector Labor Results in a Low Number of Indian Restaurants

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Restaurants in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indian-Americans represent the second-largest Asian-American community in the United States, with 4.4 million people. Despite making up nearly 1.5% of the US population, the number of Indian restaurants is still relatively modest.

The surprisingly low penetration of Indian restaurants in the country reflects the characteristics of Indian immigrants in the United States. Most Indian immigrants are highly skilled and work in professional jobs, creating a shortage of nonprofessional jobs like chefs. Nonetheless, the increasing popularity of Indian culture and rising income levels, especially among this ethnic group, have boosted demand for Indian restaurants.

Overall, industry revenue is expected to climb at a CAGR of 2.1% to $4.9 billion over the past five years, including a 1.4% growth in 2024 alone.

Unveiling Key Success Factors

In a competitive market where taste and quality are paramount, this report identifies what makes Indian restaurants successful in the US. From understanding the importance of authenticity in Indian cuisine to the impact of digitalization on customer engagement, operators in this industry can find valuable data to benchmark their performance and strategize for the future.



Culinary preferences have shifted towards more ethnic and diverse food options, with Indian cuisine carving out a substantial niche in the American diet.

