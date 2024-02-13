Zero Trust Architecture Market Set for Remarkable Growth: Forecast to 2028 - Detailed Analysis by Solutions, Services, Organization Size, and Regions

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Trust Architecture Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & ITeS, Healthcare) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new comprehensive research publication now available examines the rapid growth projected for the global zero trust architecture market. Anticipated to surge from USD 17.3 billion in 2023 to USD 38.5 billion by 2028, this market benefits from a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3% over the forecast period.





Sector Analysis and Key Market Segments

The study provides an overview of how zero trust architecture is revolutionizing security protocols, with in-depth analysis across various segments such as IT & Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), among others. Notably, IT & ITeS holds a dominant share, mirroring the vital role of zero trust in protecting sensitive data within complex IT infrastructures.



The report further segments the market based on organization size, illustrating how large enterprises are adopting this architecture to protect their extensive networks against ever-evolving cyber threats. Detailed insights into deployment modes reveal whether cloud or on-premises solutions are leading the market.



Regional Insights and Market Drivers



An entire section is dedicated to geographical analysis, with a spotlight on US market dynamics contributing to North America's position as a leader in zero trust architecture adoption. This regional market growth is propelled by multiple factors such as stringent regulatory compliance, advanced technological infrastructure, and increasing security challenges faced by government, financial, and healthcare sectors.



Industry Expertise and Key Player Insights

This report encompasses insights from various industry experts and key players, providing a breakdown of their designations and company types. The methodology involves meticulous primary research with Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies, ensuring a holistic view of the market.

Market Dynamics and Research Coverage

This research report elucidates upon the various growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges within the zero trust architecture market. An in-depth view into product development, market developments, diversification, and competitive assessments provides stakeholders vital information to make informed decisions.



In summary, this report serves as a crucial tool for understanding the rapidly advancing zero trust architecture market, fostering strategic decision-making and identifying lucrative market opportunities.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $38.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Palo Alto Networks

Vmware

Zscaler

Akamai

Microsoft

Cisco

IBM

Citrix

Check Point

Trellix

Forcepoint

Crowdstrike

Cloudflare

Fortinet

Google

Netskope

Perimeter 81

Twingate

Appgate

Zero Networks

Versa

Axis Security

Ivanti

Nordlayer

Goodaccess

