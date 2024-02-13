Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Research Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2029: Smart Technologies Integration Accelerates Growth, Investments Surge in Research & Development

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market by Product (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, Water-based), Backing Material, Type (Electrode, Transdermal, Specialized), Application (Surgery, Wound Care, Ostomy Seals), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is valued at an estimated USD 2.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5%

The market study covers the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, backing material, application, type, end-user, and region.

In terms of trends, eco-friendly and biocompatible adhesives are gaining traction as sustainability becomes a focal point in the healthcare industry. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on water-based and silicone-based formulations that minimize environmental impact.

Furthermore, advancements in nanotechnology and the integration of smart technologies into medical adhesives for real-time monitoring and drug delivery represent evolving trends that contribute to the dynamic growth of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market. Overall, the market is driven by a convergence of factors centered on improving patient outcomes, technological innovation, and environmental consciousness.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The prominent players operating in the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market are 3M Company (US), Scapa Healthcare (Mativ Holdings, Inc.) (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).

The water-based adhesives segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market, by products, during the forecast period.

The medical stick-to-skin adhesives market can be broadly classified into acrylic-based, silicone-based, rubber-based, water-based, and other products, depending on the product. The medical stick-to-skin adhesives market by product was dominated by the water-based adhesives segment in 2022. The hydrogel adhesives are water-based and contain a high percentage of water, promoting a moist environment for wound healing.

They are often used in dressings and patches due to their soothing and cooling properties. Advancements in hydrogel technology include the incorporation of advanced polymers for sustained drug delivery and the development of hybrid hydrogel dressings for improved adhesion and flexibility.

The specialized adhesives segment, by type, has the highest market share.

Electrode adhesives, transdermal drug delivery adhesives, and specialized adhesives make up the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market by type. In 2022, the market for medical stick-to-skin adhesives was dominated by the specialized adhesives category.

Specialized medical stick-to-skin are unique adhesive formulations designed to securely adhere to human skin, providing optimal comfort, durability, and hypoallergenic properties. These adhesives, often composed of fabric or plastic backings, are designed to securely adhere to the skin, creating a protective barrier for wounds or incisions. Products in this category include wound dressings, surgical tapes, and closure strips.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The major factors promoting the growth of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market in this region are the growing number of animal population, rising per capita income, growing investments in the animal healthcare industry by key players, increasing demands for advanced technologies, and expansion of private sector veterinary hospitals in various countries in the Asia Pacific.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, Advancements in wearable medical devices, Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, Increasing aging population), restraints (Regulatory compliance and safety concerns, High cost of advanced adhesive products), opportunities (Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, Expansion of home healthcare services, Increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring) and challenges (Ensuring long-term adhesion and skin-friendliness, Maintaining long-term adhesion) influencing the growth of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, animal type, end user, and region. Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, animal type, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

