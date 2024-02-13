Gene Delivery System Market Size to Touch Around USD 10.0 billion, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2031: Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global gene delivery system market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for gene delivery system is estimated to reach US$ 10.0 billion by the end of 2031.

Increased patient advocacy and awareness regarding gene therapies drive demand for advanced delivery systems, influencing market dynamics and encouraging research and development efforts. Integration of gene delivery systems with complementary technologies such as nanotechnology and artificial intelligence enhances efficiency and precision, opening new avenues for therapeutic applications and market expansion.

Some prominent players are as follows:

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Oxford Biomedica PLC

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Human Stem Cells Institute

Rapid economic development in emerging markets creates opportunities for market penetration and expansion, as healthcare infrastructure improves and affordability of gene therapies increases, particularly in regions like Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The paradigm shift towards personalized medicine emphasizes the need for tailored treatment approaches, driving demand for customizable gene delivery systems that can cater to individual patient needs, shaping market trends and preferences.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Among gene delivery systems, adeno-associated virus vector and non-viral gene delivery, particularly physical methods, lead the market due to safety, efficiency, and versatility.

Oncology stands out as the leading application segment in the gene delivery system market, driven by the demand for innovative cancer therapies.

Injectable route of administration leads the gene delivery system market due to direct delivery to target tissues, enhancing efficacy and therapeutic outcomes.

Gene Delivery System Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rapid progress in CRISPR and other gene editing tools enhances the demand for efficient gene delivery systems, driving market growth.

Surge in funding for biotechnological research accelerates innovation in gene therapies, fostering market expansion.

Rising incidence of genetic diseases propels the need for effective gene delivery systems, spurring market demand.

Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions amplify research capabilities, fueling the development and commercialization of gene delivery technologies.

Widening applications of gene delivery systems in diverse therapeutic areas, including oncology and rare diseases, contribute to market growth as personalized medicine gains prominence.

Global Gene Delivery System Market: Regional Profile

North America commands a significant share, propelled by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and favorable regulatory frameworks. Leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Lonza Group bolster the region's dominance through innovation and strategic collaborations. The presence of renowned research institutions and biotech hubs further amplifies North America's influence in gene therapy development and commercialization.

In Europe , a robust regulatory environment and emphasis on biotechnology research fuel market growth. Companies like Merck KGaA and Oxford Biomedica spearhead innovation, leveraging academic-industry partnerships and government support. The region's strong focus on personalized medicine and patient-centric healthcare drives adoption of gene delivery systems for diverse therapeutic applications.

Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic market hub, characterized by rapid technological advancements and increasing healthcare investments. Rising prevalence of genetic disorders and government initiatives promoting biotechnology foster market expansion. Key players like Japan's Takara Bio Inc. and China's GenScript Biotech Corporation contribute to regional growth, capitalizing on burgeoning demand and expanding access to advanced gene delivery solutions.

Gene Delivery System Market: Competitive Landscape

The gene delivery system market is dynamic, driven by continuous innovation and the quest for effective therapies. Major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group, and Merck KGaA dominate the landscape with diverse product portfolios and robust R&D capabilities. Emerging contenders such as Oxford Biomedica and Sangamo Therapeutics challenge the status quo with groundbreaking technologies and novel approaches.

Collaboration and strategic partnerships amplify competition, fostering a climate of accelerated development and commercialization. With increasing demand for gene therapies across diverse therapeutic areas, the competitive landscape continues to evolve, poised for further expansion and transformation in the pursuit of medical breakthroughs.

Product Portfolio

Amgen Inc . leads in biotechnology, focusing on transformative medicines to tackle critical illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disorders. Their innovative therapies aim to improve patients' lives, offering hope and healing. Amgen's dedication to scientific excellence drives groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in healthcare globally.

Oxford Biomedica PLC is a pioneering gene and cell therapy company, revolutionizing treatment options for severe diseases like cancer and neurological disorders. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, Oxford Biomedica develops transformative therapies, driving progress in personalized medicine and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Gene Delivery System Market: Key Segments

By Delivery System

Viral Gene Delivery

Adenovirus Vector

Lentivirus Vector

Retrovirus Vector

Adeno-associated Virus Vector

Sendai Virus Vector

Herpes Simplex Virus Vector

Others

Non-viral Gene Delivery

Natural Organic Compounds

Physical Methods

Chemical Methods

Combined Hybrid Delivery

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Diabetes

CNS

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Transdermal

Ocular

Nasal

Topical

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

