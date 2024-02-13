In-Plant Logistics Market Anticipates Robust Growth – Focus on Automation, Heavy Industry & Innovations Through 2028

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Plant Logistics Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Cranes, AGVs, WMS, RTLS), Location (Receiving & Delivery Docks, Assembly/Production Lines, Storage Facilities, Packaging Workstations), Industry - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of in-plant logistics is experiencing a significant transformation, with the market projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, escalating from USD 12.3 billion in 2023 to reach a valuation of USD 19.5 billion by 2028. The latest research report has been added to our comprehensive database, providing a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and growth potential across various segments and regions.

In-Plant Logistics Solutions Gaining Momentum Across Diverse Industries

In-plant logistics solutions are seeing a surge in demand, serving as the backbone for streamlined workflows and optimized production processes. Industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and electronics are leveraging advanced technologies like robotics, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), and advanced material handling equipment to achieve greater operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Conveyors & Sortation Systems: Integral for Industry Efficiency



A prominent portion of the market investing in automated conveyors and sortation systems reflects the vital need for these technologies in the high-speed, precision-driven world of modern logistics. These systems facilitate efficient material movement and robust order processing within facilities, contributing significantly to in-plant logistics operations.

Metals & Heavy Machinery Industry: Harnessing Advanced Logistics Technology



With the Metals and Heavy Machinery industry occupying a significant share of the in-plant logistics market, specialized solutions are being employed to handle the movement of large, heavy products. In-plant logistics technologies, enhancing precision, safety, and operational efficiency, act as a cornerstone in this sector, enabling the safe and efficient flow of materials.

Europe as a Key Innovator in In-Plant Logistics

European manufacturing, characterized by a diverse range of industries, remains at the helm of in-plant logistics innovation. The region’s insistence on sustainability and quality continues to drive the need for sophisticated logistics solutions. With persistent efforts toward automation and real-time tracking, Europe is poignantly positioned to significantly contribute to the expansion of the in-plant logistics market.

The report’s segmentation and analysis extend across various products, locations, industries, and regions, providing an exhaustive understanding of the key drivers, opportunities, and challenges shaping the in-plant logistics market. It highlights the penetration of cutting-edge technologies like AI, Industry 4.0, and IoT across logistics operations, and evaluates the market's response to existing constraints such as equipment downtime and technical complexities.

The exclusive market insight aims at empowering stakeholders through a refined comprehension of the competitive landscape. The research also aids in formulating robust market strategies and uncovers unexplored avenues across different geographical markets. For businesses seeking to establish or fortify their market positioning, the insights distilled within this report serve as a critical tool for strategic planning and market development.

The analysis provides a succinct blueprint for navigating the dynamic and evolving in-plant logistics market. With a blend of qualitative and quantitative research, the report is instrumental for everyone looking to tap into the market's potential and to understand the intricate details of this rapidly growing sector.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





Companies Mentioned

Addverb Technologies Limited

Autocrib

Automation Logistics Corporation

Avancon Sa

Beumer Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Ferretto Group S.P.A.

Grabit

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hänel GmbH & Co. Kg

Invata Intralogistics

Invia Robotics, Inc.

JBT

Kion Group Ag

Kuka Ag

Mias

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Sencorpwhite, Inc

Ssi Schaefer

Toyota Industries Corporation

Viastore Systems GmbH

Vidmar

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tija3f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment