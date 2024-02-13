Silicone Film Market Size is to be US$ 1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2034 With CAGR of 5.00% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for silicone films is estimated to be around US$ 1.1 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 1.8 billion by 2034.



The demand for silicone films is increasing across various industries such as electronics, automotive, and medical devices due to their diverse applications like protective coatings, insulation, adhesives, and release liners. The rising awareness of the environmental benefits of silicone films, expanding applications, and continuous advancements in silicone-based technology are also driving growth in the silicone film market.

These films are also widely used in packaging, automotive, and construction industries due to their properties such as barrier properties, seal integrity, and heat resistance. Silicone films, in the electronics industry, are used as substrates and protective coatings, and encapsulates electronic components. Their demand is growing due to the production of lightweight, bendable electronic devices.

Silicone films are also gaining preference due to their ability to manufacture flexible displays and touchscreens used in various devices like smartphones, tablets, and automotive displays. These films are also used as protective coatings to safeguard electronic components from moisture, dust, chemicals, and mechanical stress.

“Companies in the silicone film market must explore and expand into new application areas beyond traditional markets such as electronics, automotive, and healthcare. This helps mitigate risks associated with dependence on a single market segment and opens up avenues for revenue growth,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The silicone films segment dominates the silicone film market and it is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.90% through 2034.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the electronics industry segment is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.60% through 2034.

The silicone film market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% over the forecast period.

The silicone film market in China is estimated to rise at a 5.80% CAGR through 2034.

The silicone film market in Japan has the potential to increase at a 5.40% CAGR through 2034.

The United States silicone film market is predicted to rise at a 5.30% CAGR through 2034.

The silicone film market in South Korea is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The global market for silicone films is highly competitive and includes both domestic and international players. Companies such as Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials, Elkem ASA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Rogers Corporation, etc., are some of the major players in the market. These players cater to the demands of various industries, such as electronics, packaging, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace, where silicone films are extensively used. To stay competitive, companies are investing in the development of more efficient and multi-functional silicone films that can enhance their electrical insulation, barrier properties, and flexibility.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Silicone Film

Silicone Coated Film

Silicone Release Liners



By End-Use Industry:

Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Packaging

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



