Airport Automation Research Report 2023: Data Acquisition and Communication, Automation and Control, Data Storage, Software and Solution - Global Forecast to 2028

The Airport Automation Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2023 to USD 7.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028

The scope of the report covers extensive information covering market overviews, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, that drive the growth in the market. Analysis of key players in the industry providing business overviews, products, solutions, and services, key strategies, recent developments, and new product & service launches associated with the Airport Automation Market is also covered in the report.

Automation plays a pivotal role in mitigating the environmental footprint of airports. Specifically, streamlined baggage handling systems, through optimization, can result in fuel savings for aircraft.

Prominent companies include Daifuku Co. Ltd. (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), Siemens (Germany), and Amadeus IT Group (Spain) among others.

The Automation and Control segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Industrial automation devices are designed to be scalable and adaptable to the evolving needs of airports. Endpoint devices, particularly those based on IoT and cloud technologies, offer scalability and flexibility for handling varying passenger volumes and changing operational requirements.

The integration of industrial and endpoint devices contributes to cost optimization by reducing manual labor requirements, minimizing errors, and improving resource allocation. Automation leads to more efficient use of resources, ultimately lowering operational costs

The medium size airport is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Automation systems can significantly improve operational efficiency and passenger throughput at medium-sized airports. These airports can adopt automation solutions for tasks such as baggage handling, security screening, and passenger processing, leading to streamlined operations and reduced wait times.

Medium-sized airports often aim to provide a seamless and positive passenger experience. Automation technologies, such as self-service kiosks, automated check-in, and biometric identification, contribute to an improved and efficient passenger journey, enhancing overall satisfaction.

The Automation level 3.0 is projected to lead Airport Automation Market during the forecast period.

The incorporation of AI and ML technologies allows airport systems to learn and adapt based on data patterns. These technologies enhance decision-making processes, optimize resource allocation, and contribute to predictive analytics for maintenance and operations. The utilization of advanced data analytics facilitates predictive maintenance strategies. AI-driven algorithms analyze vast amounts of data from various airport systems, enabling proactive identification of equipment failures and potential issues, leading to increased operational reliability.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. Japan is one of the fastest-growing countries in the Airport Automation Market . Airports in the Asia-Pacific region are collaborating with technology providers and solution vendors to implement cutting-edge automation solutions. Partnerships and collaborations enable airports to access the latest technologies and benefit from expertise in implementing automation projects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

