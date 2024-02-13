PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik expert solution wins four Dresner Advisory Services Technology Innovation Awards

CCH® Tagetik recognized for its ESG reporting solution in new award category

New York – February 13, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that its CCH® Tagetik expert solution has been named as a winner in four categories in the 2023 Technology Innovation Awards from Dresner Advisory Services.



The four awards recognize CCH Tagetik for its capabilities across:



Supply Chain Planning and Analytics

Environment, Social and Governance Reporting (ESG)

Financial Consolidation, Close Management and Financial Reporting (FCCR)

Sales Performance Management.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance & ESG, Wolters Kluwer, said: “We are committed to product excellence and innovation, and we are honored that CCH Tagetik has been acknowledged as a leader across four categories in these prestigious awards. We focus on anticipating emerging market trends and responding with solutions that support clients' current and future needs across business performance and transformation, strategic risk management and navigating regulatory and ESG reporting."

The award for ESG Reporting is a new category introduced by Dresner Advisory Services in 2023. This is the second consecutive year that CCH Tagetik has received Technology Innovation Awards for its Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting (FCCR) and for Sales Performance Management.

Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services said:

“Our annual thematic research focuses on current user priorities, current use and intentions while also examining the supplier market. These studies include rating the leading providers who offer the most comprehensive solutions in significant technical areas. Congratulations to Wolters Kluwer for being named a winner in four of our 2023 Technology Innovation Awards for its CCH Tagetik expert solution.”



Dresner Advisory Services selects award winners from among the top-ranked vendors from 16 of its 2023 thematic market studies in the Wisdom of Crowds® series. Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.



