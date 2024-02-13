U.S. Building Finishing Contractors Industry Report 2024: Revenue Set to Rise as Non-Residential Construction Markets Return to Growth

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Finishing Contractors in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Residential and non-residential building markets determine the performance of building finishing contractors. Growth in residential building construction activity was a boon to building finishing contractors for new and existing structures. Falling nonresidential building construction activity offset gains in the residential market.

Overall, industry-wide revenue declined at a CAGR of 1% to $16 billion over the past five years, including 0.6% in 2023, as housing starts and private spending on home improvements plummeted because of interest rate hikes.



Operators in this industry are primarily engaged in building finishing trade work (except drywall, plaster and insulation work; painting and wall covering work; flooring work; tile and terrazzo work; and finish carpentry work). The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage

CentiMark Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Valcourt Building Services LLC

Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc.

Letner Roofing Co.

Everclear Enterprises Inc.

Liberty Waterproofing Services

Allied Roofing & Waterproofing Inc.

ArmaCo Construction Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



About This Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

Major Companies



Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

