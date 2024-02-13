Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Research Report 2023: Market Valuation Surges, Reaching USD 8.52 Billion with Promising CAGR of 5.25% Through 2028 - Rising Demand for Innovative Drug Formulations

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An extensive new study on the global pharmaceutical excipients market projects impressive growth between 2018 and 2028, with the market value reaching an estimated USD 8.52 Billion in 2022 and forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.25%. The market is experiencing a significant upswing due to technological innovations, increased R&D investments, and a growing emphasis on patient-friendly pharmaceutical formulations.

Rising Demand for Innovative Drug Formulations Drives Market Growth

The pharmaceutical industry's diligent pursuit of advanced and more effective drug solutions underscores the expanding excipients market. The need for excipients has amplified with the rising trend towards novel drug delivery systems designed to improve medication bioavailability, ensure patient compliance, and enhance therapeutic outcomes. This trend is notably observable in the oral formulations segment, which is anticipated to experience rapid growth over the forecast period due to its convenience and the favorable patient acceptance it garners.

Technological Advancements Reshape Pharmaceutical Landscape

Technological breakthroughs are propelling the pharmaceutical excipients industry into a new era of innovation. Advanced techniques such as nanotechnology and 3D printing are revolutionizing drug delivery systems and personalized medicine, with a positive impact on the global market for pharmaceutical excipients.

Regional Market Insights Highlight North America's Dominance



The North American region is leading the global pharmaceutical excipients market, attributed to its advanced infrastructure, aggressive R&D activities, and investment in state-of-the-art excipients that meet the sophisticated demands of today's pharmaceutical industry. The comprehensive research report offers a granular analysis of the market segmented by product type, functionality, and formulation, with a geographic breakdown that includes regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

