Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Research Report 2023: Market Valuation Surges, Reaching USD 8.52 Billion with Promising CAGR of 5.25% Through 2028 - Rising Demand for Innovative Drug Formulations

The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An extensive new study on the global pharmaceutical excipients market projects impressive growth between 2018 and 2028, with the market value reaching an estimated USD 8.52 Billion in 2022 and forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.25%. The market is experiencing a significant upswing due to technological innovations, increased R&D investments, and a growing emphasis on patient-friendly pharmaceutical formulations.

Rising Demand for Innovative Drug Formulations Drives Market Growth

The pharmaceutical industry's diligent pursuit of advanced and more effective drug solutions underscores the expanding excipients market. The need for excipients has amplified with the rising trend towards novel drug delivery systems designed to improve medication bioavailability, ensure patient compliance, and enhance therapeutic outcomes. This trend is notably observable in the oral formulations segment, which is anticipated to experience rapid growth over the forecast period due to its convenience and the favorable patient acceptance it garners.

Technological Advancements Reshape Pharmaceutical Landscape

Technological breakthroughs are propelling the pharmaceutical excipients industry into a new era of innovation. Advanced techniques such as nanotechnology and 3D printing are revolutionizing drug delivery systems and personalized medicine, with a positive impact on the global market for pharmaceutical excipients.

Regional Market Insights Highlight North America's Dominance

The North American region is leading the global pharmaceutical excipients market, attributed to its advanced infrastructure, aggressive R&D activities, and investment in state-of-the-art excipients that meet the sophisticated demands of today's pharmaceutical industry. The comprehensive research report offers a granular analysis of the market segmented by product type, functionality, and formulation, with a geographic breakdown that includes regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

  • Product Insights: Organic chemicals hold the largest share in the market, credited to their compatibility and multiple functions in drug formulations.
  • Functionality Insights: The market is segmented into fillers, diluents, suspending agents, viscosity agents, and more, each playing a distinct role in the development of pharmaceutical products.
  • Formulations Insights: Oral formulations are anticipated to see pronounced growth due to the ease of administration and higher patient compliance.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages185
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$8.52 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$11.57 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market.

  • BASF SE
  • Origin Instruments Corporation
  • Ashland Global Holdings
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Roquette Feres
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Associated British Foods
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Lubrizol Corporation
  • Croda International
  • Kerry Group

Report Scope:

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Product:

  • Organic Chemicals
  • Oleochemicals
  • Carbohydrates
  • Petrochemicals
  • Proteins
  • Calcium Phosphate
  • Metal Oxides
  • Halites
  • Calcium Carbonate
  • Calcium Sulphate
  • Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality:

  • Fillers & Diluents
  • Suspending & Viscosity Agents
  • Coating Agents
  • Binders
  • Flavouring Agents & Sweeteners
  • Disintegrants
  • Colorants
  • Lubricants & Glidants
  • Preservatives Emulsifying Agents
  • Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Formulations:

  • Oral Formulations
  • Tablets
  • Capsules
  • Liquid Formulations
  • Topical Formulations Parenteral Formulations
  • Other

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

