Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from February 5 to February 9, 2024

Issy-les-Moulineaux, February 13, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM FEBRUARY 5 TO FEBRUARY 9, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 05/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 29,708 77.1077 XPAR 05/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 31,103 77.2905 CEUX 05/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,457 77.2133 TQEX 05/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 5,266 77.2668 AQEU 06/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 21,664 77.9459 XPAR 06/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 23,469 77.9381 CEUX 06/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,107 77.9713 TQEX 06/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,508 77.9268 AQEU 07/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,828 77.6028 XPAR 07/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18,283 77.6184 CEUX 07/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,938 77.5903 TQEX 07/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,829 77.5458 AQEU 08/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 30,279 78.0050 XPAR 08/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 28,152 77.9889 CEUX 08/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,064 77.9743 TQEX 08/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,913 77.9381 AQEU 09/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,509 78.2442 XPAR 09/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,935 78.2488 CEUX 09/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,584 78.2985 TQEX 09/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,513 78.3047 AQEU Total 263,109 77.7462

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

