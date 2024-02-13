Global Two-Wheeler Keyless Entry System Market Set to Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2023-2028

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-wheeler Keyless Entry System Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Two-Wheeler Keyless Entry System Market



The latest comprehensive study on the global two-wheeler keyless entry system market forecasts significant growth over the next five years, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.41% from 2023 to 2028. The market is expected to increase by USD 173.53 billion during this period.

Market Dynamics and Segment Analysis



Advanced vehicle access solutions are largely driving the market, delivering enhanced safety and convenience to users. Additionally, a notable surge in the integration of automotive electronics has contributed to the market's growth trajectory. Emerging economies are also showing a substantial increase in market share, which signals potential high demand regions for key players.

This expansive market research segments the two-wheeler keyless entry system market into various categories:

By Type:

Remote keyless entry system

Passive keyless entry system

By Application:

Aftermarkets

OEMs

By Geography:

Asia Pacific (APAC)

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key innovators are focusing on the development of biometric-based ignition systems, which are anticipated to be a primary growth factor. Additionally, the relocation of manufacturing bases to Asian soils by premium motorcycle manufacturers is expected to drive the market forward.

Vendor Landscape and Strategic Insights



The analysis dives deep into the competitive scenario, where leading vendors in the two-wheeler keyless entry system market are strategically profiled and assessed. Brands and companies paving the way in the field are instrumental in deploying modern technologies and are expected to benefit from future market opportunities.

The comprehensive study also outlines the potential challenges and trends that could shape market dynamics, equipping businesses with the foresight needed to adapt and stay ahead in the evolving market landscape.

Companies Profiled:

Asahi Denso Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Wujin Blector Electronic Co.Ltd.

Continental AG

Coocase

Digital Guard Dawg Inc.

Fuzhou PEPE Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

Guangdong Jianya Motorcycle Technology Co. Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

LINKA Smart Locks

Steelmate Co Ltd.

TSS Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

