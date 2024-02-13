Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Set for 6.2% CAGR, Focused on Innovative Gene Therapies and Diagnostic Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market is experiencing a profound surge, with expectations to achieve a robust CAGR of 6.28% through 2028. A comprehensive research report draws attention to the potential this market holds. The market, valued at USD 4.95 Billion in 2022, promises opportunities driven by diligent research efforts, the emergence of novel therapies, and enhancements in diagnostic technologies.

Innovations Fuel Sector Momentum

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Next-generation diagnostic tools are pinpointing transthyretin amyloidosis with greater efficiency, enabling personalization in treatment regimens and boosting demand for disease-specific therapeutics.

Next-generation diagnostic tools are pinpointing transthyretin amyloidosis with greater efficiency, enabling personalization in treatment regimens and boosting demand for disease-specific therapeutics. Patient Advocacy and Support Groups: These bodies are facilitating awareness and mobilizing resources, acting as pillars for market growth by advocating early diagnosis and championing advanced therapeutic approaches.

These bodies are facilitating awareness and mobilizing resources, acting as pillars for market growth by advocating early diagnosis and championing advanced therapeutic approaches. Emergence of Gene Therapies: Gene therapies are presenting groundbreaking treatment prospects by addressing the genetic factors at the disease's core, fostering an environment ripe for market expansion.

Gene therapies are presenting groundbreaking treatment prospects by addressing the genetic factors at the disease's core, fostering an environment ripe for market expansion. Targeted Therapies and RNA Interference: Focused interventions and RNAi technology are transforming the treatment paradigm for transthyretin amyloidosis, marking a new frontier in precision medicine that is anticipated to stimulate vibrant market growth.

Segmental Analysis: A Focus on Hereditary and Wild Type Amyloidosis

The Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis segment is projected to witness notable growth, with increasing recognition and advancements in genetic medicine paving the way for customized therapeutic strategies.

Wild Type Amyloidosis also contributes to the need for enhanced treatment options, emphasizing the importance of strategic research endeavors.

Hospital Pharmacies: A Frontline Contributor



The Hospital Pharmacies segment continues to dominate the distribution channel landscape. These entities are vital in ensuring seamless access to treatments, which significantly amplifies the market's reach, reinforcing its growth trajectory.

Regional Insights Reveal North America's Dominance

North America remains at the helm of the Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, steered by an impressive healthcare framework and a proactive stance on treatment approaches. Pioneering research, combined with favorable healthcare policies, contributes to the region's sturdy market presence. Numerous pharmaceutical companies globally are diligently working to address the evolving needs of the market.

The engaged stakeholders are bringing forth clinical innovations, propelling the Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market into a new dawn of medical breakthroughs.

Key Market Challenges Require Addressing

Despite the growth prospects, the market confronts challenges such as limited treatment options and diagnostic complexities. These issues hint at an underlying need for diversity in treatment strategies and enhanced diagnostic precision, to bolster confidence in therapeutic outcomes.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, By Type:

ATTR-PN

ATTR-CM

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, By Therapy:

Targeted Therapy (Onpattro, Inotersen, Vyndaqel/Vyndamax)

Supportive Therapy

Pipeline Therapy

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, By Disease Type:

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (Polyneuropathy, Cardiomyopathy, Mixed Type)

Wild Type Amyloidosis

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Companies Profiled

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Acrotech Biopharma.

AstraZeneca Plc.

SOM Biotech.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epg9qf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment