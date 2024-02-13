Leading LNG, LPG, Crude & Product Tanker Shipping Companies Participating at Capital Link’s 18th Annual International Shipping Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed LNG, LPG, Crude oil and Product Tanker shipping companies will participate on panels at Capital Link’s 18th Annual International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 11, 2024 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.



Featuring senior executives from 26 shipping and maritime companies, the event is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & NYSE, and is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and financiers.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Mr. Alexander Saverys, CEO of Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) and Euronav NV (EURN)

REGISTRATION

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

PRODUCT TANKERS SECTOR PANEL

8:05 – 8:45 am

Moderator: Mr. Christopher Eitzen, Managing Director, Investment Banking – Clarksons Securities AS

Panelists:

- Mr. Bart Kelleher, CFO – Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC)

- Mr. Robert Bugbee, President – Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

- Mr. Erik Hånell, CEO – Stena Bulk AB

- Mr. Ted C. Petrone, Vice Chairman – Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

GAS LNG/LPG SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

3:45 - 4:25 pm

Moderator: Mr. Roy Bleiberg, Vice President, North America Business Development – ABS

Panelists:

- Mr. Spyros Leoussis, Chief Commercial Officer - Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)

- Mr. John Lycouris, CEO - Dorian LPG (USA) (LPG)

- Mr. Oystein Kalleklev, CEO - FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG); CEO - Avance Gas Holdings Ltd.

- Mr. Randy Giveans, EVP, Head of IR & Business Development – Navigator Gas (NVGS)

CRUDE TANKERS SECTOR PANEL

4:30 – 5:10 pm

Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists:

- Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, CEO – DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)

- Mr. Lars Barstad, CEO – Frontline plc (FRO)

- Ms. Lois Zabrocky, CEO – International Seaways, Inc. (INSW)

- Dr. Nikos Tsakos, CEO - TEN Ltd – Chairman - INTERTANKO (2014-2018)

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Held in New York City every year, the Annual International Shipping Forum is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the maritime industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping.

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry geopolitics, energy security, sanctions, access to capital, regulation, technology, innovation and more.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

DRY BULK

CONTAINERS

GAS LNG / LPG

PRODUCT TANKERS

CRUDE OIL TANKERS

ANALYST PANEL

INDUSTRY PANELS & PRESENTATION

NAVIGATING THE GREEN DRIVE – WHAT’S NEXT FOR SHIPPING THE EVOLVING LANDSCAPE OF SHIP FINANCE OPTIMIZING CORPORATE STRATEGY & CAPITAL SOURCING OPTIMIZING VESSEL INVESTMENT DECISIONS & THE BALTIC EXCHANGE INVESTOR INDICES

1X1 SESSIONS:

1X1 KEYNOTE DISCUSSION – SHIPPING, GEOPOLITICS & ENERGY TRANSITION with MSC’s Bud Darr IN SPOTLIGHT - 1X1 DISCUSSION – BUILDING AN INDUSTRY BELLWETHER ENERGY TRANSITION SHIPPING COMPANY with CPLP’s Jerry Kalogiratos

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: CITI

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV • EY

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS • DNB • First Citizens Bank • Lloyd’s Register • Reed Smith LLP • Seward & Kissel LLP • Watson Farley & Williams

SPONSORS: The Baltic Exchange • Clarksons Securities • Lila Global • Meerbaum Capital Solutions Inc.• Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd.

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping Corp. • Avance Gas Holdings Ltd. • Capital Product Partners L.P. • Dorian LPG Ltd. • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flex LNG Ltd. • Flott & Co. • Frontline plc • Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. • International Seaways Inc. • Navigator Gas • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers Inc. • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • United Maritime Corporation

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: Castor Maritime • TORO

MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • Japan Maritime Daily (JMD) • Marine Circle • Robban Assafina • The Maritime Executive • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2024newyork/index.html

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com | + 1 212 661 7566