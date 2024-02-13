IT Weapons Secures Coveted Spot Among Canada's Top 50 Best-Managed IT Companies

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Weapons , the Canadian IT Services division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) proudly announces its recognition as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies for the eighth consecutive year.



Technoplanet Productions, a leading channel marketing, news media and events company that specializes in the technology industry, once again recognized IT Weapons as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies at their annual awards gala.

The prestigious recognition was awarded to IT Weapons as a testament to its unwavering dedication to industry best practices, cutting-edge technologies, and exemplary management strategies. Achieving a position among Canada's top 50 best-managed IT companies reflects the company's consistent pursuit of excellence and its ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving IT landscape.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged for another consecutive year among Canada's best-managed IT companies. This achievement underscores our team's hard work, dedication, and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions to our clients,” said Mark DeFreitas, Regional Vice President, Managed IT.

To qualify for the award, a company must prove distinction in every area of business operation. These areas include vision, strategy, leadership, management, sales process, marketing, finance, operations, help desk/support and services. Also measured is supplier and client satisfaction.

“IT Weapons continues to stand out in the highly competitive IT industry by providing innovative solutions, unparalleled customer service, and a forward-thinking approach to technology. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends has positioned our organization as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and cutting-edge IT services,” added DeFreitas.

The complete list of Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies can be found online .

About IT Weapons

As the national IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Canada, IT Weapons has been delivering IT Services, hybrid cloud solutions, Information Security, connectivity, infrastructure management, and technical support for over 20 years.

You need a technology partner who makes you feel safe. One who can work with your business goals and your operating reality – and one who you can trust to deliver when it comes to your critical business technology. We’ll be there when and where you need us. Take a breath. Don’t worry, we got your IT covered.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series .

For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram !

