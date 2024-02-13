National Basketball Association (NBA) Commercial Landscape Report 2023-24: NBA Matchday Revenues, League Sponsorship, Shirt Patch Partners & Team Sponsorship

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of National Basketball Association (NBA) 2023-24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explores the commercial landscape of the National Basketball Association. The competition has grown in popularity over the past few decades and now sits as the most followed sports league in the world. This, combined with its North American home market means it is also commercially very attractive to brands and sponsors. The report takes a closer look at these commercial areas where the NBA has been able to capitalise on generating substantial revenues.



The NBA for the 2023-24 season has entered into the penultimate year of its large domestic media rights, valued at $2.67 billion over a nine-year period. Teams themselves have been able to exploit greater commercial opportunities granted to them by the league in recent years and this season are estimated to earn around $293.83 million from shirt patch partnerships. The LA Lakers and LeBron James continue to stand as the most popular team and player in the NBA this season.



A clear and in-depth look at the key commercial entities linked to the league and teams themselves. Key breakdowns made throughout each section of the report offers key understanding and analysis of the sports ecosystem.

The report has been produced to offer expert insight and analysis around one of the most popular sports competitions around the world, with a particular focus on the sponsorship and media revenue generated for the 2023-24 season. The report also offers some team analysis, by breaking down the main commercial deals around each of the 30 competing teams at both a sponsorship and media perspective. The reports offers a comprehensive overview of the league which is well regarded as the pinnacle of basketball anywhere in the world.

The report provides an in-depth look at the single most popular sports league in the world, where large money is commonly accepted as the norm across its sponsorship and media deals. It offers a strong understanding of the current market, highlights key trends and insights which are crucial to understand moving forward in the space.

