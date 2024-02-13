SecureSpace Self Storage Acquires Stor-Mor Self Storage in Los Angeles MSA

Redondo Beach, CA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth in the Los Angeles market, SecureSpace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stor-Mor Self Storage at 8635 Valley Boulevard in Rosemead, CA.

Now rebranded as SecureSpace Rosemead, the facility provides 44,351 square feet of storage across 659 units, as well as 96 rentable parking spaces. Situated directly on Rosemead’s primary thoroughfare, in front of which 26,000 vehicles pass by daily, this retail location has contributed to the historically high occupancy at the property. A substantial renovation is planned, designed to enhance appeal for the 258,000 people living within three miles of the store.

SecureSpace's Managing Director Nathan McElmurry notes: "The prior owner was diligent about stewarding the asset over the years, and our planned upgrades will bring it in line with the look and feel of the substantial urban renewal taking place in the immediate area. With the addition of SecureSpace Rosemead, we now have eight stores open and operating in the Los Angeles MSA, and another four under construction. We are thrilled to be serving this local community."

The leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style and our proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – is being installed. It includes AI-enabled cameras and sensors providing an enhanced security and monitoring platform. As with all SecureSpace properties, free high-speed Wi-Fi access will be available for our customers and guests.

The SecureSpace.com contactless rental process, allowing tenants to fully lease a unit online and receive instant access to their units, is up and running. All units are clean and serviced regularly by pest control professionals for tenants' peace of mind.

SecureSpace Rosemead is open for business. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside, or call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Redondo Beach, CA, is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the USA, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any store they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.