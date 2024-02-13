Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Reduction in the size of the Company's Board of Directors in line with the Company's organisation and ambitions

Charenton-le-Pont, 13th February 2024

Reduction in the size of the Company's Board of Directors

in line with the Company's organisation and ambitions

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext Paris : MBWS) announces that its Board of Directors, at its meeting of 13 February 2024, acknowledged the resignations of Pascale Anquetil and Serge Héringer from their directorship.

In order to improve its operational efficiency and to adapt its size to the Company's organisation, the Board of Directors has opted to eliminate these positions. As a result, the composition of the Board of Directors now stands at 10 members, including 2 independent directors.

Aymeric de Beauvillé, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:

« I would like to thank the two departing directors for their commitment and contribution to the Board. As the configuration of our Group has evolved in recent years, we wanted to adapt the size of the Board of Directors to its new perimeter and landscape. This also strengthens our ability to achieve our strategic objectives with agility and efficiency."





Investors and shareholders relations contact

MBWS Group

Emilie Drexler

emilie.drexler@mbws.com

Phone : +33 1 43 91 62 21 Press contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez – Laurent Poinsot

cdoligez@image7.fr – lpoinsot@image7.fr

Phone : +33 1 53 70 74 70

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a

combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine &

Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers

brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including

William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard, Cognac Gautier and San José. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris

(FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index.

