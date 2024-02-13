New Appointee Joins Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee As Member Representing General Public

Washington, DC, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint announced today that the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury has appointed Annelisa J. Purdie to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC). Purdie is one of three members appointed to represent the interests of the general public. She replaces Dr. Lawrence Brown, whose four-year term on the CCAC expired on January 30, 2024.

Annelisa comes from three generations of coin collectors and enthusiasts. She inherited her love of numismatics from her grandparents and mother, beginning her collection at the age of six. She enjoys both learning about and sharing the history of coin production, design, and composition, and believes that coins provide excellent opportunities as educational tools for children.

Purdie holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from New York University, a Master of Arts in American Studies from Columbia University, and a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) from St. John’s University. A librarian by profession, she has spent much of her career in the youth services departments of the public library sector, where she often used the U.S. Mint for Kids resources in her outreach and activity sessions. She currently works as a research and reference librarian in the private sector.

Annelisa is also a member of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. She serves on the Public and School Libraries Committee, where she advises on collection development, raising literacy awareness, and the annual Best of the Best booklists. A fifth-generation New Yorker and the daughter of Harlemites, she still resides in the city. She is an avid classic film fan and bibliophile.

About the CCAC

The CCAC was established by an Act of Congress in 2003. It advises the Secretary of the Treasury on theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and other medals produced by the United States Mint. The CCAC also makes commemorative coin recommendations to the Secretary and advises on the events, persons, or places to be commemorated, as well as on the mintage levels and proposed designs.

The CCAC is subject to the authority of the Secretary of the Treasury. The United States Mint is responsible for providing necessary and appropriate administrative support, technical services, and advice. The CCAC submits an annual report to Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury, describing its activities and providing recommendations.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

