Driscoll cuts ribbon to $2.7 million training center in Rio Grande Valley

McAllen, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll leadership and Rio Grande Valley officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new training center.

“This state-of-the-art facility will enable our team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley to continually train and practice to ensure we are providing the most up to date, worldclass care available to the children of our region. This investment is evidence of our commitment to our employees and the quality of care they provide,” said President of Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley Matthew Wolthoff.

The Driscoll training center includes three simulation labs that will replicate the day-to-day reality of working in a hospital or clinic, such as practicing for routine or emergency scenarios.

“The simulated scenarios are as close to authentic as possible. This is high fidelity pediatric training. The hours of education provided here will help save lives in the Valley,” said Professional Development Training Manager Laura Cerrillo.

Driscoll has invested $2.7 million into the project so far. This is Driscoll’s second training center, and Driscoll’s first pediatric training center in the Rio Grande Valley.

The facility is expected to provide more than 1,100 hours of training a year to personnel across multiple disciplines. Employees, ranging from new graduates to seasoned medical staff, will be among those receiving training.

The training center will also help staff the soon-to-open Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, the region’s first designated freestanding children’s hospital.

About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for kids in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Soon, we will open Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, the first designated freestanding children's hospital in the region. Our non-profit community-based health plan, Driscoll Health Plan, offers Texas families access to local physicians and other life-saving benefits.

