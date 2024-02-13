NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding

This announcement is a correction of an announcement published on 12 February 2024 (ID# 301004529). Following a correction of the published number of shares purchased indirectly by Pawan Dhir in the Company, the number of shares purchased have been corrected in the announcement below.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Pawan Dhir, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,600 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Pawan Dhir



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited



b)LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code



Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 15.87633 per share

Volume(s) 1,600



d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 1,600

- Price GBP 15.87633 per share

- Principal Amount GBP 25,402.128

e) Date of the transaction

12 February 2024



f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market