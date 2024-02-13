Experience Elevated Living at The Barracks

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Residential Ltd., alongside Coventry Homes, celebrates the opening of "The Barracks," Edmonton's newest luxury rental community. Boasting state-of-the-art amenities and elegant finishes, The Barracks promises an upscale living experience for its residents.

Phase One Fully Leased, Phase Two 70% Occupied

The unrivaled demand for premium living spaces has been demonstrated through the successful lease-up of Phase One and the rapid occupancy of Phase Two of The Barracks. This milestone is a testament to the high caliber of residential offerings curated by Zen Residential Ltd.

Raising the Bar for Rental Communities

AJ Slivinski, President of Zen Residential Ltd., is delighted to oversee the lease-up, property management, and asset management of this bespoke community. "The Barracks is set to redefine luxury living in Edmonton's core, augmented by our exceptional resident experience, concierge, and advanced technology," Slivinski remarked.

The Barracks features a stunning array of amenities for its residents, including:

A sophisticated rooftop patio offering picturesque views.

A fully equipped fitness center tailored for health and wellness enthusiasts.

Concierge services that set a new standard in resident care.



Residences within The Barracks have been designed with meticulous attention to detail, featuring upscale stainless-steel appliances, pristine quartz countertops, and convenient in-suite laundry facilities.

A Vibrant Addition to North Edmonton

Coventry Homes shares the excitement of bringing this innovative living space to the bustling heart of north Edmonton. "We eagerly anticipate the vibrancy and life that The Barracks will bring to the community," Coventry Homes stated. "Our vision was to create an exceptional living environment that blends luxury amenities with the convenience of a prime location, and we are thrilled to witness this vision come to life."

The Barracks invites its residents to relish a life of grandeur in a community that epitomizes modern elegance and convenience. With an impressive selection of amenities and a cultivated living experience, The Barracks stands as a premier residential destination in Edmonton.

For more information about leasing opportunities or to schedule a tour at The Barracks, please contact AJ Slivinski, CEO of Zen Residential Ltd. at (780) 802-7577.