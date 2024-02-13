Dickeys Celebrates Barbecue Love on Valentines Day

Dallas, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering barbecue fanatics across the country the opportunity to give the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day.

Forget the chocolates and flowers, this year give your loved one the gift of Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. On February 14th, the historical barbecue brand is creating the perfect date night, by offering Two Meat Plates for just $29! Guests can choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, kielbasa sausage or pork ribs plus two of the brands famous, southern sides and their new Texas Toast.

As proof that barbecue and love go hand in hand, the Texas-style barbecue brand recently teamed up with a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fan to design a personalized version of their famous Big Yellow Cup for a special wedding proposal at their local Lafayette, LA Dickey’s restaurant. And she said, Yes!

“At Dickeys we’re all about spreading the barbecue love not only on Valentines Day, but every day of the year,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “I'd like to congratulate the happy couple who recently shared their special day with us at Dickeys in Lafayette, LA. We were so excited to be a part of their unique proposal and are always here to support BBQ love."

This special offer is available online at dickeys.com, on the Dickey’s App, or in store.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

