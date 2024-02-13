Psychedelic Science 2025 – the Fifth and Largest Psychedelic Conference in History – Announced for June 16-20 2025 in Denver, Colorado

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ) has announced that the Psychedelic Science 2025 Conference will convene in the city of Denver June 16–20, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center.



This is the fifth edition of the Psychedelic Science conference series, hosted by MAPS. Programming will explore the full spectrum of psychedelics, including science, medicine, policy, business, spirituality, and culture. Workshops will be held June 16 & 17, and the conference will open to attendees on June 18, 19 & 20 with hundreds of sessions across 10+ stages, more than 100,000 square feet of exhibitor space, dozens of workshops, and a whole universe of networking and social events held throughout the city.

Psychedelic Science 2023, held this past June, boasted a record-breaking 22,000+ attendees -- 12,500 in-person and over 10,000 online through The Virtual Trip . Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Former Governor of Texas and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Michael Pollan, Aaron Rodgers, and Melissa Etheridge were just a few of the speakers. The distinguished Dr. Roland Griffiths , professor of behavioral science and psychiatry and a pioneer in the advancement of psychedelic research, was also honored at the largest dinner event in the history of the Colorado Convention Center in one of his last public appearances before his death from cancer in October.

“We are at a pivotal moment in this history of psychedelics,” said Rick Doblin, Ph.D. Founder & President of MAPS. “Never before has there been so much scientific momentum and promise for the treatment of trauma and other mental health conditions. June 2025 in Denver will be a vital meeting of the minds where people will continue on that momentum and forge the path forward. We started our Psychedelic Conference series in 2010 with 1000 people, and now, 15 years later, we are bringing together the international psychedelic community to catalyze the movement, educate the public, accelerate research, and build bridges throughout the field.”

For those who missed out on Psychedelic Science 2023, more than 300 session videos are available at The Virtual Trip , which houses one of the world’s largest collections of psychedelic knowledge.

NOTE

The safety and efficacy of psychedelic-assisted therapies are currently under investigation. Neither MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, nor any other psychedelic-assisted therapy, has been established for the treatment of any mental health condition. No treatment works for everyone; all treatments, even in clinical settings, carry risks.