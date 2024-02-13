Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Smyrna, Georgia

SMYRNA, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Rowan Walk, a new luxury home community of townhomes and single-family home designs, is coming soon to Smyrna in Cobb County, Georgia. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is underway and sales will begin later this spring.



Located at 1332 Koa Court SE in charming Smyrna, Rowan Walk will include 144 new homes, including 134 three-story townhomes and 10 three-story single-family home designs. Home buyers will choose from six exquisite home designs ranging from 1,919 to 3,300+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Rowan Walk will be comprised of three collections of meticulously designed townhomes and single-family residences. The Birch and Maple Collections will offer three-story townhomes ranging from 1,919 to 2,699+ square feet. The Cottages Collection will feature just 10 single-family homes ranging from 2,618 to 3,300+ square feet in this exciting urban setting. Future onsite amenities at the community will include a pool and cabana for residents to gather and enjoy.





“With contemporary floor plans tailored to meet the preferences of today's home buyers and an array of designer-appointed interiors, Rowan Walk in Smyrna will offer luxury living in one of the most sought-after locations in Cobb County,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. Major highways including Interstates 75 and 285, Routes 41 and 120, and East-West Connector are easily accessible from Rowan Walk, offering homeowners convenient access to downtown Atlanta.

For more information, call (888) 686-5542 or visit http://TollBrothers.com/GA.





