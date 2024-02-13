The original dragon coin on Sol SOLONG - Presale live on Pinksale

Shanghai-China, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Embrace Innovation with SOLONG: Discover the transformative power of SOLONG, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency built on the robust Solana network. In 2024, the Year of the Dragon, we're not just celebrating a mythical creature; we're embodying its strength, wisdom, and agility in our technology.



Speed and Efficiency Redefined: $SOLONG stands out with its lightning-fast transaction capabilities and minimal fees, ensuring a seamless experience for our users. It's not just about transactions; it's about revolutionizing how we think about digital currency.



A Community-Centric Approach: At the core of $SOLONG is our commitment to community and knowledge sharing. We believe in empowering our users, fostering a sense of unity, and creating an environment where ideas thrive.



Looking Ahead: Our roadmap is more than a plan; it's a journey towards innovation and excellence. With 1 Billion $SOLONG tokens in supply, allocated thoughtfully for Presale 50%, liquidity 40%, and 10% burned, we're set to make significant strides in the cryptocurrency world.



Join us as we embark on this exciting journey. Be part of a community that values power, wisdom, and progress. Let's make 2024 a year to remember with $SOLONG!



For more information, visit: https://solong.site

and follow us on Twitter X: https://twitter.com/S0LONG_

and Join our Telegram community: https://t.me/SolongPortal



Pinksale Presale: https://beta.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/Gotbbb7fpKMA7VG6X3Xj73TfAvZR1P874jquYu1s8AsL





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

