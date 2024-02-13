Patient Engagement Solution Market Analysis: Transforming Healthcare with Market Size & Share to Exceed USD 56.6 Billion by 2034, at CAGR of 42.10% – By PMI

Covina, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Patient Engagement Solution Market size was valued at about USD 20.81 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 10.60% to extend a value of USD 56.6 Billion by 2034.”

What is Patient Engagement Solution?

Market Overview:

A Patient Engagement Solution refers to a set of tools, technologies, strategies, and processes designed to actively involve patients in their healthcare journey, improve communication between patients and healthcare providers, and empower patients to make informed decisions about their health and treatment plans.

Important elements of a solution for patient engagement includes:

Health Education and Information: Providing patients with access to accurate, relevant, and understandable health information, educational resources, and self-management tools to help them better understand their health conditions, treatment options, and preventive care measures.

Providing patients with access to accurate, relevant, and understandable health information, educational resources, and self-management tools to help them better understand their health conditions, treatment options, and preventive care measures. Communication and Collaboration: Facilitating communication and collaboration between patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers through secure messaging platforms, telemedicine services, patient portals, and mobile apps. These platforms enable patients to ask questions, share concerns, schedule appointments, and access their health records remotely.

Facilitating communication and collaboration between patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers through secure messaging platforms, telemedicine services, patient portals, and mobile apps. These platforms enable patients to ask questions, share concerns, schedule appointments, and access their health records remotely. Appointment Management: Streamlining appointment scheduling, reminders, and follow-up care to help patients stay organized, reduce missed appointments, and improve adherence to treatment plans. Automated appointment reminders via text messages, emails, or phone calls can help patients stay engaged and informed about their upcoming healthcare visits.

Streamlining appointment scheduling, reminders, and follow-up care to help patients stay organized, reduce missed appointments, and improve adherence to treatment plans. Automated appointment reminders via text messages, emails, or phone calls can help patients stay engaged and informed about their upcoming healthcare visits. Remote Monitoring and Telehealth: Leveraging remote monitoring devices, wearable sensors, and telehealth technologies to track patients' vital signs, symptoms, and medication adherence outside of traditional clinical settings. Remote monitoring allows healthcare providers to monitor patients' health status in real-time, identify potential issues early, and intervene proactively to prevent complications.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/133

*Note: PMI Sample Report includes,

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of market

Drivers & Restrains factors of market

Major key players in market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent development/news of market

Opportunities & Challenges of Market

Top Leading Players in Patient Engagement Solution Market:

McKesson Corporation

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.

Aspect Software

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Saama Technologies, Inc.

Phytel, Inc.

Athena Health, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Lincor Solutions Ltd.

Orion Health Ltd.

Medecision, Inc.

YourCareUniverse, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

The transition from fee-for-service to value-based care models incentivizes healthcare providers to adopt patient engagement solutions to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.

Advances in digital health technologies, mobile devices, wearables, and telemedicine platforms enhance patient engagement and enable remote monitoring and communication.

Increasing patient awareness, demand for personalized healthcare, and access to health information empower patients to take an active role in managing their health and interacting with healthcare providers.

Regulatory initiatives such as Meaningful Use and the Affordable Care Act in the United States encourage the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and patient engagement solutions to improve healthcare quality and transparency.

Restrain Factors:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Healthcare Fragmentation

Digital Divide

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Patient Engagement Solution Market:

The expansion of telehealth and RPM solutions enables healthcare providers to engage with patients remotely, improving access to care, monitoring chronic conditions, and reducing hospital readmissions.

Growing demand for personalized healthcare experiences drives the adoption of patient engagement solutions tailored to individual patient needs, preferences, and health goals.

Increasing use of smartphones, wearable’s, and IoT-enabled devices empowers patients to track their health metrics, receive personalized health insights, and actively participate in self-care activities.

Shift towards patient-centered care models emphasizes shared decision-making, care coordination, and patient empowerment, driving demand for patient engagement solutions that prioritize patient preferences, values, and goals.

Emphasis on interoperability standards and data exchange frameworks promotes seamless integration and interoperability of patient engagement solutions with electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and other healthcare IT systems.

Adoption of open APIs, FHIR standards, and interoperability initiatives facilitates secure data sharing, care coordination, and continuity of care across healthcare settings and stakeholders.

Transition towards value-based reimbursement models incentivizes healthcare providers to invest in patient engagement solutions that improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient satisfaction, and reduce healthcare costs.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/133





Challenges of Patient Engagement Solution Market:

Socioeconomic disparities, digital divides, and disparities in access to healthcare services limit the equitable adoption and accessibility of patient engagement solutions among underserved populations.

Engaging patients in meaningful interactions, promoting behavior change, and sustaining long-term engagement with patient engagement solutions present significant challenges for healthcare providers and technology vendors.

Lack of personalized content, limited user feedback mechanisms, and ineffective engagement strategies may result in user disengagement, low motivation, and suboptimal health outcomes.

Integration of patient engagement solutions into clinical workflows, documentation processes, and care delivery pathways may disrupt provider workflows, increase administrative burden, and contribute to clinician burnout.

Detailed Segmentation:

Patient Engagement Solution Market, By Delivery Mode:

Web-based Cloud-based On-premise



Patient Engagement Solution Market, By Application:

Social Management Health Management Home Healthcare Management Financial Health Management



Patient Engagement Solution Market, By End-User:

Providers Payers Individual Users Others



Patient Engagement Solution Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the Patient Engagement Solution Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the Patient Engagement Solution sector.

North America is estimated to witness a huge market growth as, North America is a hub for technological innovation in healthcare, with the presence of leading healthcare IT companies, startups, and research institutions driving the development of advanced patient engagement solutions. Adoption of mobile health apps, wearable devices, telemedicine platforms, and digital health tools enables healthcare providers to engage with patients remotely, improve care coordination, and enhance patient-provider communication.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 US$ 20.81 billion Projected Market Size 2034 US$ 56.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.60% Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Delivery Mode - Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise



By Application - Social Management, Health Management, Home Healthcare Management, and Financial Health Management



By End-User - Providers, Payers, Individual Users, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key highlights of the Patient Engagement Solution Market:

There is a significant shift towards patient-centered care models, driven by increasing patient empowerment, preferences for personalized healthcare experiences, and the recognition of the importance of patient engagement in improving health outcomes.

Rapid advancements in digital health technologies, mobile applications, wearables, telemedicine platforms, and artificial intelligence (AI) enable healthcare organizations to engage with patients remotely, deliver personalized care, and promote proactive health management.

Patient engagement solutions play a crucial role in chronic disease management, preventive care, and health promotion efforts by empowering patients to monitor their health, adhere to treatment plans, and adopt healthy lifestyle behaviors.

Regulatory initiatives and incentives such as Meaningful Use, MACRA/MIPS, and value-based reimbursement models encourage healthcare providers to adopt patient engagement solutions, electronic health records (EHRs), and interoperable health IT systems to enhance care quality, patient safety, and healthcare efficiency.

Patient engagement solutions are integral to population health management strategies aimed at improving health outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and addressing health disparities through proactive risk stratification, care coordination, and community-based interventions.

Any query or customization before buying:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/133

Explore More Insights:

Remote Healthcare Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034

- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034 Healthcare Cyber Security Market – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034

– Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034 Digital Biomarkers Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube