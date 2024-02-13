The North West Company Inc. Announces Director Resignation

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") today announced the resignation of Frank Coleman as Director of North West. Mr. Coleman has been a Director of North West since 1999 and was scheduled to retire in June 2024 in connection with the Company’s Board of Directors mandatory retirement policy. Mr. Coleman, who is the President and CEO of the Coleman Group of Companies, cited personal reasons not related to North West, including directing more of his time to his business interests and other commitments, for his resignation at this time. “My participation on the Board of the North West Company over the past two plus decades has been an absolute privilege and honour,” said Frank Coleman. “I wish the Company continued success in the future.”

“On behalf of the members of the Board, the management team and the staff of North West, I would like to thank Frank for his valued contributions and commitment to the success of North West,” said Brock Bulbuck, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We wish Frank all the best in his future endeavours.”

Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 226 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.4 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.



