goeasy Ltd. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year & Announces Increase to Automotive Securitization Facility

Quarterly Loan Originations of $705 million, up 12% from $632 million
Loan Portfolio of $3.65 billion, up 30% from $2.79 billion
Quarterly Net Charge Off Rate of 8.8%, down 20 bps from 9.0%
Quarterly Diluted EPS of $4.34, up 154%; Adjusted Quarterly Diluted EPS1 of $4.01, up 32% from $3.05
Annual Diluted EPS of $14.48, up 72%; Adjusted Annual Diluted EPS1 of $14.21, up 23% from $11.55
Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $4.68, up 22% from $3.84

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and announced a $125 million increase to its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility collateralized by automotive consumer loans (the “Automotive Securitization Facility”) from $375 million to $500 million, including a 1-year term extension.

Fourth Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated loan originations of $705 million, up 12% compared to $632 million produced in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 29% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, point-of-sale lending and automotive financing.

The increase in loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $215 million and at the higher end of the Company’s forecasted range. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $3.65 billion, up 30% from $2.79 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $338 million in the quarter, up 24% from $273 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the fourth quarter was 8.8%, down 20 basis points from 9.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and at the lower end of the Company’s forecasted range of between 8.5% and 9.5%. The stable credit performance reflects the improved credit and product mix of the loan portfolio and proactive credit and underwriting enhancements. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses reduced slightly to 7.28%, compared to 7.37% in the third quarter.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a record $137 million, up 81% from $76 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was a record 40.6%, up from 27.8% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $141 million, an increase of 41% compared to $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was a record 41.6%, up from 36.5% in the same period in 2022. The efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a record 28.3%, an improvement of 390 bps from 32.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $74.6 million, up 161% from $28.6 million in the same period of 2022, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $4.34, up 154% from the $1.71 reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. After adjustments, adjusted net income2 was a record $69.0 million, up 35% from $51.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $4.01, up 32% from $3.05 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Return on equity during the quarter was 28.9%, compared to 13.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted return on equity1 was 26.7% in the quarter, an increase of 210 bps from 24.6% in the same period of 2022.

“The fourth quarter rounded out another record year for the company, in which we issued over $2.7 billion in loans to help non-prime Canadians meet their financial needs and enhance their lives,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “The benefits of scale and operating leverage have allowed us to continue reducing prices for borrowers, while absorbing higher funding costs and delivering healthy returns. Over time we have reduced the average rate of interest we charge our customers, while serving over 1.3 million Canadians and helping over 200,000 graduate back to prime so far,” Mr. Mullins continued, “We are proud of the work we do to serve the over 9 million non-prime Canadians that have limited borrowing options and are excited to introduce our new outlook, which includes scaling the loan portfolio to approximately $6 billion by the end of 2026. We are truly just getting started.”

Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Record revenue of $299 million, up 27%
  • 42% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 39%
  • Record volume of applications for credit, up 29%
  • New customer volume at 40,300, up 15%
  • 67% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 66%
  • Record volume of originations in automotive financing
  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to a record $5.7 million, an increase of 18%
  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 30.3%, down slightly from 30.5%
  • Record operating income of $150 million, up 41%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $38.6 million, up 3%
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $106.3 million, up 20%
  • Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $12.4 million, up 16%
  • Operating income of $9.4 million, up 8%

Overall

  • 90th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 2024 marks the 20th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10th consecutive year of a dividend increase
  • 55th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth
  • Total customers served over 1.3 million
  • Acquired and organically originated over $12.8 billion in loans
  • Adjusted return on equity1 of 26.7%, up from 24.6%
  • Adjusted return on tangible common equity1 of 35.3%, consistent with 35.9%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.9%, up from 5.5%
  • Net debt to net capitalization4 of 72% on December 31, 2023, in line with the Company’s target leverage profile

Full Year Results

For the year of 2023, the Company funded a record $2.71 billion in loan originations, up 14% from $2.38 billion in 2022. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $3.65 billion, up 30% from $2.79 billion as of December 31, 2022.

For the year of 2023, the Company produced record revenues of $1.25 billion, up 23% compared to $1.02 billion in 2022. Operating income for the year was a record $477 million compared to $332 million in 2022, an increase of $144 million or 43%. Adjusted operating income2 for the year was a record $491 million, 33% higher compared to $369 million in the prior year. Efficiency ratio1 for the year was 30.2%, an improvement of 340 bps from 33.6% in 2022.

Net income for the year was $248 million and diluted earnings per share was $14.48, compared with $140 million or $8.42 per share in 2022. Adjusted net income2 for the year was a record $243 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $14.21 compared with $192 million or $11.55 per share, increases of 27% and 23%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 25.9%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 25.4%, up from 24.2% in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $4.16 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 26% from $3.30 billion as of December 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

During the quarter, the Company implemented several enhancements to its balance sheet, including increasing the Automotive Securitization Facility by $125 million to $500 million and refinancing its senior unsecured notes due 2024.

The amendment to the Automotive Securitization Facility incorporates key modifications including improved eligibility criteria for automotive consumer loans, as well as pool concentration limits, resulting in increased funding capacity. The maturity of the Automotive Securitization Facility was also extended by a year to December 16, 2025. The lending syndicate for the Automotive Securitization Facility continues to consist of Bank of Montreal and Wells Fargo Bank, and the facility continues to bear interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“CDOR”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 5.36% as of February 9, 2024, the interest rate would be 7.21%. The Company will continue to utilize an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates.

In November 2023, the Company issued US$550 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). In connection with the offering, the Company entered into a currency swap agreement (the “Currency Swap”) to reduce the Canadian dollar equivalent cost of borrowing on the Notes to 8.79% per annum. Before giving effect to the Currency Swap, the coupon on the Notes is 9.25% per annum. The Company used the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2024.

During the quarter, the Company recognized net investment income of $1.3 million, due to fair value change in the Company’s investments.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $85 million, up 29% from $66 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $901 million in total funding capacity as of December 31, 2023. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company’s weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.4%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.9%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $4.4 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 17 months.

Future Outlook

The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2024 through 2026. The periods of 2024 and 2025 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook and assume that the previously announced new legislation to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest to an annual percentage rate of 35% becomes effective mid-year 2024, though the enforcement date has yet to be announced. Furthermore, the company employs the use of probability weighted third party economic forecasts to establish its economic outlook. Based on those forecasts, the Company assumes that Canada will experience a mild to moderate recession in 2024 and into 2025.

The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution, and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio and net charge off rates will gradually decline, while operating margins expand. The forecast outlined below is based on the Company’s expected domestic organic growth plan and does not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses related to its investments.

    
 Forecast for 2024Forecast for 2025Forecast for
2026
Gross consumer loans receivable at year end$4.35 - $4.55 billion$5.10 - $5.40 billion$5.80 - $6.20 billion
Total Company revenue$1.45 - $1.55 billion$1.55 - $1.75 billion$1.70 - $1.90 billion
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)133.0% - 35.0%31.0% - 33.0%29.5% - 31.5%
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable8.0% - 10.0%7.5% - 9.5%7.25% - 9.25%
Total Company operating margin39%+40%+41%+
Return on equity21%+21%+21%+
    

Dividend

Based on its 2023 adjusted earnings and the Company’s confidence in its continued growth and access to capital going forward, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $3.84 per share to $4.68 per share, an increase of 22%. This year marks the 10th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share payable on April 12, 2024 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), including under the section entitled “Risk Factors”.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 9,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $12.8 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada’s Food Fund to help address the rising issue of food insecurity amongst Canadian households.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca,  www.easyhome.ca.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
(905) 272-2788

Notes:
These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

    
goeasy Ltd.   
    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION   
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)   
    
    
    
 As AtAs At
 December 31,December 31,
 20232022
    
ASSETS    
Cash144,577 62,654 
Accounts receivable30,762 25,697 
Prepaid expenses9,462 8,334 
Income taxes recoverable- 2,323 
Consumer loans receivable, net3,447,588 2,627,357 
Investments61,464 57,304 
Lease assets45,187 48,437 
Derivative financial assets21,904 49,444 
Property and equipment, net35,382 35,856 
Right-of-use assets, net61,987 65,758 
Intangible assets, net124,931 138,802 
Goodwill180,923 180,923 
TOTAL ASSETS4,164,167 3,302,889 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Liabilities   
Revolving credit facility190,921 148,646 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities72,409 51,136 
Income taxes payable24,691 - 
Dividends payable15,960 14,965 
Unearned revenue26,965 28,661 
Accrued interest12,875 10,159 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net24,259 24,692 
Lease liabilities70,809 74,328 
Secured borrowings143,177 105,792 
Revolving securitization warehouse facilities1,364,741 805,825 
Derivative financial liabilities42,457 - 
Notes payable1,120,826 1,168,997 
TOTAL LIABILITIES3,110,090 2,433,201 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Share capital428,328 419,046 
Contributed surplus24,817 21,499 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income(9,721)2,776 
Retained earnings610,653 426,367 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY1,054,077 869,688 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY4,164,167 3,302,889 
    



goeasy Ltd.    
     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME    
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)    
     
     
    
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
 December 31,December 31,December 31,December 31,
 2023202220232022
     
REVENUE    
Interest income244,668 191,320 888,928 698,150 
Lease revenue24,691 25,219 99,848 103,414 
Commissions earned61,510 51,389 234,485 197,159 
Charges and fees7,243 5,398 26,808 20,613 
 338,112 273,326 1,250,069 1,019,336 
     
OPERATING EXPENSES    
     
BAD DEBTS 91,570 78,257 341,639 272,893 
     
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES    
Salaries and benefits49,322 43,526 200,917 174,236 
Share-based compensation3,678 2,621 12,938 10,053 
Advertising and promotion8,305 7,942 31,020 34,069 
Occupancy6,269 6,406 25,405 25,234 
Technology costs7,410 7,489 28,402 23,463 
Underwriting and collections4,231 3,606 16,564 13,930 
Loss on sale or write off of assets- 20,549 - 20,549 
Other expenses8,519 7,804 30,335 31,196 
 87,734 99,943 345,581 332,730 
     
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION    
Depreciation of lease assets8,207 8,516 33,535 33,547 
Amortization of intangible assets5,552 3,029 21,999 18,406 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets5,420 5,249 21,260 20,160 
Depreciation of property and equipment2,392 2,451 9,537 9,193 
 21,571 19,245 86,331 81,306 
     
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES200,875 197,445 773,551 686,929 
     
OPERATING INCOME137,237 75,881 476,518 332,407 
     
OTHER INCOME (LOSS) 1,310 (5,609)9,771 (28,659)
     
FINANCE COSTS (36,580)(31,551)(149,334)(107,972)
     
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES101,967 38,721 336,955 195,776 
     
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)     
Current22,994 11,216 90,809 65,659 
Deferred4,371 (1,071)(1,752)(10,044)
 27,365 10,145 89,057 55,615 
     
NET INCOME74,602 28,576 247,898 140,161 
     
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.41 1.74 14.70 8.61 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.34 1.71 14.48 8.42 
     


SEGMENT REPORTING    
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)    
     
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
 easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income235,1429,526- 244,668 
Lease revenue-24,691- 24,691 
Commissions earned58,0153,495- 61,510 
Charges and fees6,308935- 7,243 
 299,46538,647- 338,112 
     
Operating expenses     
Bad debts87,0764,494- 91,570 
Other operating expenses52,53314,33020,871 87,734 
Depreciation and amortization9,61410,4191,538 21,571 
 149,22329,24322,409 200,875 
     
Operating income (loss)150,2429,404(22,409)137,237 
     
Other income   1,310 
     
Finance costs   (36,580)
     
Income before income taxes   101,967 
     
Income taxes   27,365 
     
Net income    74,602 
     
Diluted earnings per share   4.34 
     
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
 easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income183,3457,975- 191,320 
Lease revenue-25,219- 25,219 
Commissions earned48,0233,366- 51,389 
Charges and fees4,518880- 5,398 
 235,88637,440- 273,326 
     
Operating expenses     
Bad debts75,2243,033- 78,257 
Other operating expenses47,53914,94837,456 99,943 
Depreciation and amortization6,84610,7721,627 19,245 
 129,60928,75339,083 197,445 
     
Operating income (loss)106,2778,687(39,083)75,881 
     
Other loss   (5,609)
     
Finance costs   (31,551)
     
Income before income taxes   38,721 
     
Income taxes   10,145 
     
Net income    28,576 
     
Diluted earnings per share   1.71 
     
     
 Year Ended December 31, 2023
 easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income853,22835,700- 888,928 
Lease revenue-99,848- 99,848 
Commissions earned220,36314,122- 234,485 
Charges and fees23,2263,582- 26,808 
 1,096,817153,252- 1,250,069 
     
Operating expenses     
Bad debts327,19614,443- 341,639 
Other operating expenses197,35859,61088,613 345,581 
Depreciation and amortization37,74742,2596,325 86,331 
 562,301116,31294,938 773,551 
     
Operating income (loss)534,51636,940(94,938)476,518 
     
Other income   9,771 
     
Finance costs   (149,334)
     
Income before income taxes   336,955 
     
Income taxes   89,057 
     
Net income    247,898 
     
Diluted earnings per share   14.48 
     
 Year Ended December 31, 2022
 easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income668,77929,371- 698,150 
Lease revenue-103,414- 103,414 
Commissions earned184,01313,146- 197,159 
Charges and fees16,7363,877- 20,613 
 869,528149,808- 1,019,336 
     
Operating expenses     
Bad debts261,99710,896- 272,893 
Other operating expenses180,86761,74890,115 332,730 
Depreciation and amortization32,66842,5866,052 81,306 
 475,532115,23096,167 686,929 
     
Operating income (loss)393,99634,578(96,167)332,407 
     
Other loss   (28,659)
     
Finance costs   (107,972)
     
Income before income taxes   195,776 
     
Income taxes   55,615 
     
Net income    140,161 
     
Diluted earnings per share   8.42 
      


SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS    
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)   
     
 Three Months Ended  
 December 31, December 31, Variance Variance 
20232022$ / bps% change
     
Summary Financial Results    
Revenue338,112273,32664,78623.7%
Bad debts91,57078,25713,31317.0%
Other operating expenses87,73499,943(12,209)(12.2%)
EBITDA1151,91181,00170,91087.5%
EBITDA margin144.9%29.6%1,530 bps51.7%
Depreciation and amortization21,57119,2452,32612.1%
Operating income137,23775,88161,35680.9%
Operating margin40.6%27.8%1,280 bps46.0%
Other income1,310(5,609)6,919123.4%
Finance costs36,58031,5515,02915.9%
Effective income tax rate26.8%26.2%60 bps2.3%
Net income74,60228,57646,026161.1%
Diluted earnings per share4.341.712.63153.8%
Return on receivables8.3%4.2%410 bps97.6%
Return on assets7.4%3.6%380 bps105.6%
Return on equity28.9%13.8%1,510 bps109.4%
Return on tangible common equity139.5%21.8%1,770 bps81.2%
     
Adjusted Financial Results1    
Other operating expenses95,81087,8777,9339.0%
Efficiency ratio28.3%32.2%(390 bps)(12.1%)
Operating income140,64399,73840,90541.0%
Operating margin41.6%36.5%510 bps14.0%
Net income68,96151,02617,93535.1%
Diluted earnings per share4.013.050.9631.5%
Return on receivables7.7%7.5%20 bps2.7%
Return on assets6.8%6.3%50 bps7.9%
Return on equity26.7%24.6%210 bps8.5%
Return on tangible common equity35.3%35.9%(60 bps)(1.7%)
     
Key Performance Indicators    
     
Segment Financials    
easyfinancial revenue299,465235,88663,57927.0%
easyfinancial operating margin50.2%45.1%510 bps11.3%
easyhome revenue38,64737,4401,2073.2%
easyhome operating margin24.3%23.2%110 bps4.7%
     
Portfolio Indicators    
Gross consumer loans receivable3,645,2022,794,694850,50830.4%
Growth in consumer loans receivable214,926206,0388,8884.3%
Gross loan originations704,875632,35572,52011.5%
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)134.9%36.2%(130 bps)(3.6%)
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable8.8%9.0%(20 bps)(2.2%)
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable185,14266,04019,10228.9%
Potential monthly leasing revenue17,6547,868(214)(2.7%)
1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.


 Year Ended  
 December 31, December 31, Variance Variance 
20232022$ / bps% change
     
Summary Financial Results    
Revenue1,250,0691,019,336230,73322.6%
Bad debts341,639272,89368,74625.2%
Other operating expenses345,581332,73012,8513.9%
EBITDA1539,085351,507187,57853.4%
EBITDA margin143.1%34.5%860 bps24.9%
Depreciation and amortization86,33181,3065,0256.2%
Operating income476,518332,407144,11143.4%
Operating margin38.1%32.6%550 bps16.9%
Other income (loss)9,771(28,659)38,430134.1%
Finance costs149,334107,97241,36238.3%
Effective income tax rate26.4%28.4%(200 bps)(7.0%)
Net income247,898140,161107,73776.9%
Diluted earnings per share14.488.426.0672.0%
Return on receivables7.6%5.8%180 bps31.0%
Return on assets6.7%4.8%190 bps39.6%
Return on equity25.9%17.6%830 bps47.2%
Return on tangible common equity136.7%28.4%830 bps29.2%
     
Adjusted Financial Results1    
Other operating expenses377,574342,42235,15210.3%
Efficiency ratio30.2%33.6%(340 bps)(10.1%)
Operating income491,160369,362121,79833.0%
Operating margin39.3%36.2%310 bps8.6%
Net income243,175192,26150,91426.5%
Diluted earnings per share14.2111.552.6623.0%
Return on receivables7.5%8.0%(50 bps)(6.3%)
Return on assets6.5%6.6%(10 bps)(1.5%)
Return on equity25.4%24.2%120 bps5.0%
Return on tangible common equity34.6%36.4%(180 bps)(4.9%)
     
Key Performance Indicators    
     
Segment Financials    
easyfinancial revenue1,096,817869,528227,28926.1%
easyfinancial operating margin48.7%45.3%340 bps7.5%
easyhome revenue153,252149,8083,4442.3%
easyhome operating margin24.1%23.1%100 bps4.3%
     
Portfolio Indicators    
Gross consumer loans receivable3,645,2022,794,694850,50830.4%
Growth in consumer loans receivable850,508764,35586,15311.3%
Gross loan originations2,709,1942,377,606331,58813.9%
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)135.3%37.7%(240 bps)(6.4%)
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable8.9%9.1%(20 bps)(2.2%)
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1377,291258,474118,81746.0%
Potential monthly leasing revenue17,6547,868(214)(2.7%)
1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjust return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
 

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.


Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

     
  Three Months Ended
Year Ended
($ in 000’s except earnings per share)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022
     
Net income as stated74,602 28,576 247,898 140,161 
     
Impact of adjusting items    
Other operating expenses     
Contract exit fee1- - 934 - 
Integration costs2131 122 608 1,081 
Write off of an intangible asset1- 20,460 - 20,460 
Corporate development costs4- - - 2,314 
Depreciation and amortization     
Amortization of acquired intangible assets33,275 3,275 13,100 13,100 
Other (income) loss5(1,310)5,609 (9,771)28,659 
Finance costs    
Refinancing costs related to notes payable69,501 - 9,501 - 
Fair value change on prepayment options related to 2028 Notes7(19,035)- (19,035)- 
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items(7,438)29,466 (4,663)65,614 
Income tax impact of above adjusting items1,797 (7,016)(60)(13,514)
After-tax impact of adjusting items(5,641)22,450 (4,723)52,100 
     
Adjusted net income68,961 51,026 243,175 192,261 
     
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding17,207 16,753 17,117 16,650 
     
Diluted earnings per share as stated4.34 1.71 14.48 8.42 
Per share impact of adjusting items(0.33)1.34 (0.27)3.13 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share4.01 3.05 14.21 11.55 
         

Adjusting items related to the write off of an intangible asset
1 In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was unsatisfactory, and the additional investment necessary to complete the development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. As such, the Company elected to write off capitalized software costs in 2022 in the amount of $20.5 million, associated with this loan management system being developed by the third-party. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider for $0.9 million.
Adjusting items related to the LendCare Acquisition
2 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare.
3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.
Adjusting items related to the corporate development costs
4 Corporate development costs in the first quarter of 2022 were related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not pursue, including advisory, consulting and legal costs.
Adjusting item related to other income (loss)
5 For the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, net investment income (losses) were mainly due to fair value changes on the Company’s investments.
Adjusting item related to the refinancing of 2024 Notes
6 During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repaid its 2024 Notes that would have matured on December 1, 2024, incurring a $9.5 million refinancing costs, which included the recognition of the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs, realized derivative loss on the settlement of the cross-currency swaps associated to 2024 Notes, and the net change in cash flow hedge that was reclassified from other comprehensive income to consolidated statement of income.
Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the 2028 Notes
7 For the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to 2028 Notes amounting to $19.0 million.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

     
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
($ in 000’s except earnings per share)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022
     
Other operating expenses as stated87,734 99,943 345,581 332,730 
     
Impact of adjusting items1    
Other operating expenses    
Contract exit fee- - (934)- 
Integration costs(131)(122)(608)(1,081)
Write off of an intangible asset- (20,460)- (20,460)
Corporate development costs- - - (2,314)
Depreciation and amortization     
Depreciation of lease assets8,207 8,516 33,535 33,547 
Total impact of adjusting items8,076 (12,066)31,993 9,692 
     
Adjusted other operating expenses95,810 87,877 377,574 342,422 
     
Total revenue338,112 273,326 1,250,069 1,019,336 
     
Efficiency ratio28.3%32.2%30.2%33.6%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

     
 Three Months Ended
($ in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023 (adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022 (adjusted)
     
easyfinancial    
Operating income150,242 150,242 106,277 106,277 
Divided by revenue299,465 299,465 235,886 235,886 
     
easyfinancial operating margin50.2%50.2%45.1%45.1%
     
easyhome    
Operating income9,404 9,404 8,687 8,687 
Divided by revenue38,647 38,647 37,440 37,440 
     
easyhome operating margin24.3%24.3%23.2%23.2%
     
Total    
Operating income137,237 137,237 75,881 75,881 
Other operating expenses1    
Integration costs- 131 - 122 
Write off of an intangible asset- - - 20,460 
Depreciation and amortization1    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets- 3,275 - 3,275 
Adjusted operating income137,237 140,643 75,881 99,738 
     
Divided by revenue338,112 338,112 273,326 273,326 
     
Total operating margin40.6%41.6%27.8%36.5%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

     
 Year Ended
($ in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023 (adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022 (adjusted)
     
easyfinancial    
Operating income534,516 534,516 393,996 393,996 
Divided by revenue1,096,817 1,096,817 869,528 869,528 
     
easyfinancial operating margin48.7%48.7%45.3%45.3%
     
easyhome    
Operating income36,940 36,940 34,578 34,578 
Divided by revenue153,252 153,252 149,808 149,808 
     
easyhome operating margin24.1%24.1%23.1%23.1%
     
Total    
Operating income476,518 476,518 332,407 332,407 
Other operating expenses1    
Contract exit fee- 934 - - 
Integration costs- 608 - 1,081 
Write off of an intangible asset- - - 20,460 
Corporate development costs- - - 2,314 
Depreciation and amortization1    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets- 13,100 - 13,100 
Adjusted operating income476,518 491,160 332,407 369,362 
     
Divided by revenue1,250,069 1,250,069 1,019,336 1,019,336 
     
Total operating margin38.1%39.3%32.6%36.2%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

   
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022
     
Net income as stated74,602 28,576 247,898 140,161 
     
Finance cost36,580 31,551 149,334 107,972 
Income tax expense27,365 10,145 89,057 55,615 
Depreciation and amortization21,571 19,245 86,331 81,306 
Depreciation of lease assets(8,207)(8,516)(33,535)(33,547)
EBITDA151,911 81,001 539,085 351,507 
     
Divided by revenue338,112 273,326 1,250,069 1,019,336 
     
EBITDA margin44.9%29.6%43.1%34.5%
         

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

   
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
 December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022
     
Cash used in operating activities(129,784)(139,998)(473,217)(505,881)
     
Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period214,926 206,038 850,508 764,355 
     
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable85,142 66,040 377,291 258,474 
         

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  
 Three Months Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023
(adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated74,602 74,602 28,576 28,576 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- (5,641)- 22,450 
Adjusted net income74,602 68,961 28,576 51,026 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable3,577,393 3,577,393 2,726,446 2,726,446 
     
Return on receivables8.3%7.7%4.2%7.5%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

 Year Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023
(adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated247,898 247,898 140,161 140,161 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- (4,723)- 52,100 
Adjusted net income247,898 243,175 140,161 192,261 
     
Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable3,245,686 3,245,686 2,409,890 2,409,890 
     
Return on receivables7.6%7.5%5.8%8.0%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  
 Three Months Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023
(adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated74,602 74,602 28,576 28,576 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- (5,641)- 22,450 
Adjusted net income74,602 68,961 28,576 51,026 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Divided by average total assets for the period4,050,068 4,050,068 3,216,403 3,216,403 
     
Return on assets7.4%6.8%3.6%6.3%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

 Year Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023
(adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated247,898 247,898 140,161 140,161 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- (4,723)- 52,100 
Adjusted net income247,898 243,175 140,161 192,261 
     
Divided by average total assets for the year3,715,531 3,715,531 2,922,605 2,922,605 
     
Return on assets6.7%6.5%4.8%6.6%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023
(adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated74,602 74,602 28,576 28,576 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- (5,641)- 22,450 
Adjusted net income74,602 68,961 28,576 51,026 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period1,033,259 1,033,259 830,820 830,820 
     
Return on equity28.9%26.7%13.8%24.6%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

 Year Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023
(adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated247,898 247,898 140,161 140,161 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- (4,723)- 52,100 
Adjusted net income247,898 243,175 140,161 192,261 
     
Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the year958,322 958,322 794,269 794,269 
     
Return on equity25.9%25.4%17.6%24.2%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  
 Three Months Ended
($ in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023
(adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated74,602 74,602 28,576 28,576 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 
Income tax impact of the above item(868)(868)(868)(868)
Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax77,009 77,009 30,983 30,983 
     
Impact of adjusting items1    
Other operating expenses     
Integration costs- 131 - 122 
Write off of an intangible asset- - - 20,460 
Other (income) loss- (1,310)- 5,609 
Finance costs    
Refinancing costs related to notes payable- 9,501 - - 
Fair value change on prepayment options related to 2028 Notes- (19,035)- - 
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items- (10,713)- 26,191 
Income tax impact of above adjusting items- 2,665 - (6,148)
After-tax impact of adjusting items- (8,048)- 20,043 
     
Adjusted net income77,009 68,961 30,983 51,026 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Average shareholders’ equity1,033,259 1,033,259 830,820 830,820 
Average goodwill(180,923)(180,923)(180,923)(180,923)
Average acquired intangible assets2(97,704)(97,704)(110,804)(110,804)
Average related deferred tax liabilities25,892 25,892 29,363 29,363 
Divided by average tangible common equity780,524 780,524 568,456 568,456 
     
Return on tangible common equity39.5%35.3%21.8%35.9%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.
2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

 Year Ended
($ in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2023
(adjusted)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated247,898 247,898 140,161 140,161 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets13,100 13,100 13,100 13,100 
Income tax impact of the above item(3,471)(3,471)(3,471)(3,471)
Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax257,527 257,527 149,790 149,790 
     
Impact of adjusting items1    
Other operating expenses     
Contract exit fee- 934 - - 
Integration costs- 608 - 1,081 
Write off of an intangible asset- - - 20,460 
Corporate development costs- - - 2,314 
Other (income) loss- (9,771)- 28,659 
Finance costs    
Refinancing costs related to notes payable- 9,501 - - 
Fair value change on prepayment options related to 2028 Notes- (19,035)- - 
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items- (17,763)- 52,514 
Income tax impact of above adjusting items- 3,411 - (10,043)
After-tax impact of adjusting items- (14,352)- 42,471 
     
Adjusted net income257,527 243,175 149,790 192,261 
     
Average shareholders’ equity958,322 958,322 794,269 794,269 
Average goodwill(180,923 )(180,923 )(180,923)(180,923)
Average acquired intangible assets2(102,617)(102,617)(115,717)(115,717)
Average related deferred tax liabilities27,194 27,194 30,665 30,665 
Divided by average tangible common equity701,976 701,976 528,294 528,294 
     
Return on tangible common equity36.7%34.6%28.4%36.4%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.
2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It’s calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  
($in 000’s)Three Months Ended
December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022
Total company revenue338,112 273,326 
Less: easyfinancial revenue(299,465)(235,886)
Less: leasing revenue(26,236)(26,772)
easyhome financial revenue12,411 10,668 
     

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

   
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022
     
Total Company revenue338,112 273,326 1,250,069 1,019,336 
Less: Leasing revenue(26,236)(26,772)(105,925)(110,053)
Financial revenue311,876 246,554 1,144,144 909,283 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4/4 X 4/4 
     
Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable3,577,393 2,726,446 3,245,686 2,409,890 
     
Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized)34.9%36.2%35.3%37.7%
         

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($ in 000’s)December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022
   
Gross loan originations704,875 632,355 
   
Loan originations to new customers345,339 299,458 
   
Loan originations to existing customers359,536 332,897 
Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (191,978)(177,848)
Net advance to existing customers167,558 155,049 
   
Net principal written512,897 454,507 
Percentage net advances to new customers67.3%65.9%

Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to “Financial Condition” section on page 55 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.