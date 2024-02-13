Triumph Financial Appoints Michelle Holmes to Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: TFIN), a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking, announced today the appointment of Michelle Holmes as executive vice president, chief marketing officer ("CMO"). In her position, Michelle will oversee corporate marketing and communication to elevate and drive growth for Triumph Financial and across its three brands: TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. She will report directly to Ed Schreyer, chief operating officer of Triumph Financial.



"We are excited to welcome Michelle to Triumph Financial at this pivotal stage in our growth trajectory," said Schreyer. "Michelle is a dynamic, award-winning and visionary leader bringing more than two decades of experience in marketing, branding and advertising to our team. I look forward to working with her as we focus on elevating our innovative brand and engaging more deeply with our clients."

Prior to joining Triumph Financial, Michelle served as vice president of marketing at Smartlinx Solutions, where she repositioned, rebranded and evolved its vision, mission and value to broaden its recognition in the healthcare industry. Prior to that role, she was the vice president and chief marketing officer of the non-profit AT&T Performing Arts Center, where she led marketing, show promotion and sales. She spent 18 years with AT&T Corporation, Inc., serving in executive roles leading global brand strategy, advertising, marketing and operations.

"Triumph Financial is leveraging its technology to solve a significant problem in the trucking industry through TriumphPay and Triumph by reducing the friction in cash flow management and increasing the speed of payments – all backed by a highly respected bank," said Holmes. "I'm thrilled to join a company that is truly innovating an industry that all of us rely on – the movement of goods – and importantly, they're making the lives of truck drivers easier at a time when they are under considerable pressure."

About Triumph

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

