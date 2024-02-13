Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a first quarter $0.27 per share cash dividend, payable March 25, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024.



About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $975 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates a loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

For additional information, contact:

David A. Hedges

President and CEO

(334) 821-9200