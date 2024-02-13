Innospec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Operating income grew sequentially and versus prior year in Performance Chemicals and Fuel Specialties

Oilfield Services continued to deliver strong results completing an excellent year

QGP acquisition closed in the quarter; Excellent fit with Performance Chemicals

$72.4 million cash generated from operations in the quarter; Net cash of $203.7 million

GAAP EPS $1.51; Adjusted non-GAAP EPS $1.84

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $494.7 million, a decrease of 3 percent from $510.7 million in the corresponding period last year. Net income for the quarter was $37.8 million or $1.51 per diluted share compared to $25.5 million or $1.02 per diluted share recorded last year. EBITDA for the quarter of $54.0 million compared to $54.3 million reported in the same period a year ago.

Results for this quarter include some special items, which are summarized in the table below. Excluding these items, adjusted non-GAAP EPS in the fourth quarter was $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $1.20 per diluted share a year ago.

Innospec generated cash from operating activities of $72.4 million before capital expenditures of $21.1 million in the quarter and closed the year with net cash of $203.7 million. In the fourth quarter, the Company paid a semi-annual dividend of 72 cents per common share and completed the acquisition of QGP Quimica Geral (“QGP”), a specialty chemicals company based in Brazil.

EBITDA, income before income taxes and net income excluding special items, and related per-share amounts, are non-GAAP financial measures that are defined and reconciled with GAAP results herein and in the schedules below.

Quarter ended December 31, 2023

Quarter ended December 31, 2022

(in millions, except share and per share data) Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP amounts $ 45.3 $ 37.8 $ 1.51 $ 45.2 $ 25.5 $ 1.02 Legacy costs of closed operations 3.7 2.8 0.11 0.9 0.7 0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.6 2.0 0.08 2.6 2.0 0.08 Foreign currency exchange losses 2.6 2.0 0.08 2.9 1.7 0.07 Acquisition related costs 1.3 1.0 0.04 - - - Adjustment of income tax provisions - 0.5 0.02 - - - 10.2 8.3 0.33 6.4 4.4 0.18 Adjusted non-GAAP amounts $ 55.5 $ 46.1 $ 1.84 $ 51.6 $ 29.9 $ 1.20





For the full year, total revenues of $1.95 billion decreased by less than 1 percent from $1.96 billion in the prior year. Net income for 2023 was $139.1 million or $5.56 per diluted share compared to the prior year net income of $133.0 million, or $5.32 per diluted share. EBITDA for the year was $210.6 million down 7 percent from $225.4 million in 2022.

Results for the full year include some special items, which are summarized in the table below. Excluding these items, adjusted non-GAAP EPS for the full year was $6.09 per diluted share, compared to $6.04 per diluted share a year ago.

Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022 (in millions, except share and per share data) Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP amounts $ 174.4 $ 139.1 $ 5.56 $ 184.6 $ 133.0 $ 5.32 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10.5 8.0 0.32 13.0 10.3 0.41 Legacy costs of closed operations 6.1 4.6 0.18 3.5 2.8 0.11 Foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses (3.8 ) (2.9 ) (0.12 ) 6.7 4.9 0.20 Acquisition related costs 3.1 2.4 0.10 - - - Adjustment of income tax provisions - 1.2 0.05 - - - 15.9 13.3 0.53 23.2 18.0 0.72 Adjusted non-GAAP amounts $ 190.3 $ 152.4 $ 6.09 $ 207.8 $ 151.0 $ 6.04





Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,

“This was another very good quarter for Innospec. Performance Chemicals and Fuel Specialties both delivered double digit operating income growth and improved margins over the comparative prior year quarter, while Oilfield Services maintained a strong performance.

I was very pleased to announce our acquisition of QGP in December. QGP gives us a strong strategic position in Brazil and will be integrated into our Performance Chemicals business. We believe that QGP adds meaningful strength to our manufacturing, customer service and product development base in South America, with capabilities that compliment most end-markets that we serve. We expect this transaction to be accretive immediately and add approximately 8 cents of EPS in 2024 with further growth thereafter.

Performance Chemicals achieved double-digit operating income growth over the prior year as margin expansion more than offset the impact of lower sales. In addition, the business continued to deliver sequential operating income growth and margin improvement. While the economic environment remains a challenge, we expect further improvement in this business in 2024 as activity levels recover.

Fuel Specialties achieved double-digit operating income growth in the quarter and gross margins were within our target range of 32 to 35 percent. Adjusting for the Brazil inventory charges incurred in the first half of 2023, full-year operating income grew by 3 percent and operating margins improved to 18 percent. Our target for operating margins continues to be 19 to 21 percent. Sales growth combined with further margin improvement is a key focus and opportunity for the global Fuel Specialties team in 2024.

Oilfield Services had another excellent quarter and for the full year, operating income approximately doubled, and operating margins expanded above our 10 percent target. While we expect production chemicals activity to remain at moderate levels in the coming quarters, we plan to pursue further sales growth and margin improvement in our other segments.”

In Performance Chemicals, revenues of $137.2 million were down 5 percent from $143.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. A negative price/mix of 14 percent was offset by higher volumes of 6 percent and a positive currency impact of 3 percent. Gross margins of 21.3 percent were up 2.9 percentage points versus last year. Operating income for the quarter of $18.0 million grew 14 percent on the prior year. For the full year, revenues were down 12 percent to $561.6 million and operating income decreased 43 percent to $54.5 million.

In Fuel Specialties, revenues of $182.1 million were down 1 percent from $183.3 million a year ago. Volumes were flat, and a negative price/mix of 4 percent was offset by a positive currency impact of 3 percent. Gross margins of 32.9 percent were up 5.1 percentage points on last year. Operating income for the quarter of $32.6 million was up 22 percent on last year. For the full year, revenues were down 5 percent to $695.9 million and operating income declined 10 percent to $109.7 million. Adjusting for the impact of non-recurring Brazil inventory charges in the first half of 2023, operating income grew by 3 percent to $125.1 million.

Revenues in Oilfield Services of $175.4 million for the quarter decreased 4 percent from the $183.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Gross margins declined by 2.4 percentage points from a year ago to 38.0 percent. Operating income of $18.3 million was down 11 percent from $20.5 million last year. For the full year, revenues were up 16 percent to $691.3 million and operating income increased 88 percent to $78.6 million.

Corporate costs of $24.4 million increased by $7.9 million from last year primarily driven by additional remediation charges for legacy closed operations and acquisition related costs.

The full year effective tax rate was 20.2 percent compared to 28.0 percent in 2022. The adjusted effective tax rate was 23.0 percent compared to 27.0 percent last year. The decrease is primarily a consequence of having operations outside of the U.S., which exposes the Company to foreign currency fluctuations, together with the change in profile of our overseas taxable profits by territory year on year.

For the quarter, cash from operations after capital expenditures was $51.3 million compared to $63.3 million a year ago. For the full year, cash from operations after capital expenditures was $130.2 million compared to $39.6 million in 2022. As of December 31, 2023, Innospec had net cash of $203.7 million compared to net cash of $147.1 million a year ago.

Mr. Williams concluded,

“Our business teams delivered a strong overall result in the quarter and full year. Despite our expectation for continued economic headwinds in the coming quarters, we enter 2024 with optimism. Our growing pipeline of technology-based organic opportunities will continue to advance in parallel with our integration of the QGP acquisition.

Cash generation was again excellent in the quarter, and our debt-free, net cash position remained over $200 million after funding the QGP acquisition. Entering 2024 we continue to have significant flexibility and balance sheet strength for further M&A, dividend growth, and organic investment.”

INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Schedule 1

(in millions, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 494.7 $ 510.7 $ 1,948.8 $ 1,963.7 Cost of goods sold (339.0 ) (359.1 ) (1,357.7 ) (1,377.0 ) Gross profit 155.7 151.6 591.1 586.7 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (102.3 ) (96.6 ) (387.8 ) (360.7 ) Research and development (8.9 ) (8.4 ) (41.7 ) (38.7 ) Total operating expenses (111.2 ) (105.0 ) (429.5 ) (399.4 ) Operating income 44.5 46.6 161.6 187.3 Other (expense)/income, net (0.7 ) (1.4 ) 10.5 (1.6 ) Interest income/(expense), net 1.5 - 2.3 (1.1 ) Income before income taxes 45.3 45.2 174.4 184.6 Income taxes (7.5 ) (19.7 ) (35.3 ) (51.6 ) Net income $ 37.8 $ 25.5 $ 139.1 $ 133.0 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.52 $ 1.03 $ 5.60 $ 5.37 Diluted $ 1.51 $ 1.02 $ 5.56 $ 5.32 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 24,867 24,766 24,851 24,787 Diluted 25,030 24,958 25,022 24,982





INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Schedule 2A

SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales: Performance Chemicals $ 137.2 $ 143.9 $ 561.6 $ 639.7 Fuel Specialties 182.1 183.3 695.9 730.2 Oilfield Services 175.4 183.5 691.3 593.8 494.7 510.7 1,948.8 1,963.7 Gross profit: Performance Chemicals 29.2 26.5 105.6 150.0 Fuel Specialties 59.9 50.9 215.1 221.9 Oilfield Services 66.6 74.2 270.4 214.8 155.7 151.6 591.1 586.7 Operating income: Performance Chemicals 18.0 15.8 54.5 95.3 Fuel Specialties 32.6 26.8 109.7 121.7 Oilfield Services 18.3 20.5 78.6 41.7 Corporate costs (24.4 ) (16.5 ) (81.2 ) (71.4 ) Total operating income $ 44.5 $ 46.6 $ 161.6 $ 187.3

Schedule 2B



NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 37.8 $ 25.5 $ 139.1 $ 133.0 Interest (income)/expense, net (1.5 ) - (2.3 ) 1.1 Income taxes 7.5 19.7 35.3 51.6 Depreciation and amortization: Performance Chemicals 4.7 4.0 17.4 19.6 Fuel Specialties 1.7 1.5 6.2 6.1 Oilfield Services 3.2 3.0 12.4 11.9 Corporate costs 0.6 0.6 2.5 2.1 EBITDA 54.0 54.3 210.6 225.4 EBITDA: Performance Chemicals 22.7 19.8 71.9 114.9 Fuel Specialties 34.3 28.3 115.9 127.8 Oilfield Services 21.5 23.5 91.0 53.6 Corporate costs (23.8 ) (15.9 ) (78.7 ) (69.3 ) 54.7 55.7 200.1 227.0 Other (expense)/income, net (0.7 ) (1.4 ) 10.5 (1.6 ) EBITDA $ 54.0 $ 54.3 $ 210.6 $ 225.4

EBITDA by segment includes operating income relating to the segments, excluding depreciation and amortization.





Schedule 3

INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203.7 $ 147.1 Trade and other accounts receivable 359.8 334.6 Inventories 300.1 373.1 Prepaid expenses 18.7 14.1 Prepaid income taxes 2.8 3.3 Other current assets 0.6 0.4 Total current assets 885.7 872.6 Net property, plant and equipment 268.3 220.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45.1 45.3 Goodwill 399.3 358.8 Other intangible assets 57.3 45.0 Deferred tax assets 10.4 5.9 Pension asset 35.1 48.1 Other non-current assets 6.2 7.1 Total assets $ 1,707.4 $ 1,603.7 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 163.6 $ 165.3 Accrued liabilities 185.9 202.9 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13.6 13.9 Current portion of plant closure provisions 4.6 5.3 Current portion of accrued income taxes 2.6 18.4 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 1.2 - Total current liabilities 371.5 405.8 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 31.6 31.4 Plant closure provisions, net of current portion 57.0 51.9 Accrued income taxes, net of current portion 11.6 21.0 Unrecognized tax benefits, net of current portion 13.6 13.4 Deferred tax liabilities 33.5 26.2 Pension liabilities and post-employment benefits 13.3 12.2 Acquisition-related contingent deferred consideration 23.4 - Other non-current liabilities 2.3 1.4 Equity 1,149.6 1,040.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,707.4 $ 1,603.7





Schedule 4

INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (in millions) 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 139.1 $ 133.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39.3 40.1 Deferred taxes 3.6 (5.5 ) Non-cash movements on defined benefit pension plans (3.3 ) (2.5 ) Stock option compensation 8.0 6.7 Changes in working capital 39.3 (95.2 ) Movements in plant closure provisions 4.0 1.1 Movements in accrued income taxes (25.9 ) 9.4 Movements in unrecognized tax benefits 1.4 (2.9 ) Movements in other assets and liabilities 1.8 (2.5 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 207.3 81.7 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (62.1 ) (39.6 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.1 0.2 Business combinations, net of cash acquired (34.7 ) - Internally developed software (15.1 ) (2.7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (111.8 ) (42.1 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Non-controlling interest - 1.8 Repayment of acquired term loan (2.3 ) - Repayment of finance leases - (0.1 ) Refinancing costs (1.4 ) - Dividend paid (35.1 ) (31.7 ) Issue of treasury stock 0.9 2.2 Repurchase of common stock (1.1 ) (5.9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (39.0 ) (33.7 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 0.1 (0.6 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 56.6 5.3 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 147.1 141.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 203.7 $ 147.1

Amortization of deferred finance costs of $0.8 million (2022 - $0.4 million) are included in depreciation and amortization in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and in interest expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of income.