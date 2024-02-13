GINSMS Announces Financial Results For The Three And Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 And Provides Financial Forecasts For Year 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (“GINSMS” or the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2023.

This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation’s financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights include:

  • Revenue of $3,188,505 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 as compared to revenue of $3,024,133 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.
  • Revenue of $755,164 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 as compared to revenue of $878,346 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022.
  • Gross Profit of $1,316,952 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 as compared to gross profit of $1,161,553 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.
  • Gross Profit of $347,799 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 as compared to gross profit of $357,697 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022.
  • Operating expenses and finance costs of $1,450,602 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 increased from $1,185,701 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.
  • Operating expenses and finance costs of $636,353 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 increased from $402,644 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022.
  • Net loss of $129,656 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 as compared to a net loss of $32,284 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.
  • Net loss of $280,939 for three-month period ended December 31, 2023 as compared to a net loss of $20,507 for three-month period ended December 31, 2022.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial HighlightsThree-month
period ended
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2022
(Audited)


Revenues $		    
A2P Messaging Service162,229 371,524 986,715 1,428,885 
Software Products & Services592,935 506,822 2,201,790 1,595,248 
 755,164 878,346 3,188,505 3,024,133 
     
Cost of sales $    
A2P Messaging Service90,242 229,048 661,385 951,718 
Software Products & Services317,123 291,601 1,210,168 910,862 
 407,365 520,649 1,871,553 1,862,580 


Gross profit $		    
A2P Messaging Service71,987 142,476 325,330 477,167 
Software Products & Services275,812 215,221 991,622 684,386 
 347,799 357,697 1,316,952 1,161,553 


Gross margin %		    
A2P Messaging Service44.4% 38.3% 33.0% 33.4% 
Software Products & Services46.5% 42.5% 45.0% 42.9% 
 46.1% 40.7% 41.3% 38.4% 
     
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$(264,350) (17,987) (38,624) 75,120 
Adjusted EBITDA margin(35.0)% (2.0)% (1.2)% 2.5% 
Net loss $(280,939) (20,507) (129,656) (32,284) 
Net loss margin(37.2)% (2.3)% (4.1)% (1.1)% 
Net earnings profit/(loss) per share $        
Basic and Diluted
(in Canadian cents)		(0.149) (0.009) (0.069) (0.020) 

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

Cost of Sales

 Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2022
(Audited)
     
Depreciation
- Property, plant and equipment		11,3407,69340,61026,754
Salaries and wages283,763272,1551,118,788851,008
Subcontractor costs102,769229,048673,912951,719
Software and hardware--1,951114
Others9,49311,75336,29232,985
 407,365520,6491,871,5531,862,580

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

 Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2022
(Audited)
     
Salaries and wages343,367188,030617,261406,284
Directors’ fees10,00010,00040,00040,000
Professional fees61,517109,281271,009304,262
Foreign currency exchange loss34,65030,75550,584228,541
Other general & administrative expenses69,28932,379312,666121,168
Allowance for doubtful debts104,66612,932104,66612,932
Depreciation    
- Property, plant and equipment86863563,486
- Right-of-use assets11,54216,55346,90163,295
Lease interest on right-of-use assets1,2362,6287,1595,733
 636,353402,6441,450,6021,185,701

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

  December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)
$		December 31,
2022
(Audited)
$
Current Assets   
Accounts receivable 635,568 557,495 
Deposits and prepayments 63,439 61,375 
Current tax assets 330 199 
Bank and cash balances 239,824 191,126 
  939,161 810,195 
Non-Current Assets   
Right-of-use assets 30,954 75,879 
Property, plant and equipment 83,061 61,853 
TOTAL ASSETS 1,053,176 947,927 
    
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 827,380 601,456 
Advances from related parties 698,935 647,639 
Loans from related parties 1,390,642 1,372,730 
Lease liabilities 25,354 41,445 
Promissory note payable 580,000 580,000 
Current tax liabilities 3,972 7,130 
  3,526,283 3,250,400 
Non-Current Liabilities   
Lease liabilities - 28,860 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES  3,526,283 3,279,260 
    
Equity   
Share capital 15,148,160 15,148,160 
Deficit (17,913,638) (17,785,068) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 307,289 319,183 
Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders(2,458,189) (2,317,725) 
Non-controlling interests (14,918) (13,608) 
TOTAL DEFICIENCY (2,473,107) (2,331,333) 
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 1,053,176 947,927 
    

Total assets of GINSMS including cash, accounts receivable, deposits and prepayment, current tax asset, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2023 amounted to $1,053,176 compared to $947,927 as at December 31, 2022. Bank and cash balances amounted to $239,824 as at December 31, 2023 an increase of 25.5% compared to $191,126 as at December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly due to more net cash inflow from operating activities during the year.

Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information

Financial HighlightsThree-month
period ended
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)
$		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)
$		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)
$		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2022
(Audited)
$
     
Cash, beginning of period/year115,252 231,142 191,126 183,941 
Operating activities    
Net loss before tax(288,554)(44,947)(133,650)(24,148)
Interest expenses1,236 2,628 7,159 5,733 
Foreign currency exchange loss34,650 30,755 50,584 228,541 
Allowance for doubtful debts104,666 12,932 104,666 12,932 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment11,426 7,779 40,966 30,239 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets11,542 16,553 46,901 63,296 
Changes in working capital items294,595 (87,594)41,902 42,602 
Interest expenses on lease liabilities(1,236)(2,628)(7,159)(5,733)
Income tax refunded/(paid)5 (65)884 1,552 
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities168,330 (64,587)152,253 355,014 
Financing activities    
Advances from related parties55,470 88,534 431,853 89,056 
Repayment of advance from related parties(75,592)(74,368)(385,951)(348,646)
Principal elements of lease payments(12,058)(19,211)(46,816)(72,078)
Net cash used in financing activities(32,180)(5,045)(914)(331,668)
Investing activities    
Purchase of property, plant and equipment(5,467)(11,357)(61,919)(60,247)
Net cash used in investing activities(5,467)(11,357)(61,919)(60,247)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies(6,111)40,973 (40,722)44,086 
     
Increase / (Decrease) in cash124,572 (40,016)48,698 7,185 
     
Cash, end of period/year239,824 191,126 239,824 191,126 


SEGMENTED INFORMATION

a) Revenue by customers

 Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2022
(Audited)
 $% of total
revenue		$% of total
revenue
Customer A1,510,79047.4985,37332.6
Next five top customers    
Customer B478,67215.0446,00214.7
Customer C341,98410.7436,75214.4
Customer D148,2354.6122,1894.0
Customer E123,0043.9153,2245.1
Customer F116,7063.7230,6167.6
All other customers469,11414.7649,97721.6
Total3,188,505100.03,024,133100.0

b) Revenue by geographical location (by location of operations)

 Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2022
(Audited)
 $% of total
revenue		$% of total
revenue
Singapore2,013,53863.11,456,62048.2
Indonesia413,81113.0489,43716.2
Other Asia countries372,06111.7431,05814.3
Europe200,9176.3248,1298.2
United States182,5315.7387,78312.8
Other regions5,6470.211,1060.3
Total3,188,505100.03,024,133100.0

c) Total non-current assets by geographical location

 As at December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)		As at December 31, 2022
(Audited)
 $% of total
assets		$% of total
assets
Indonesia100,78788.4125,07490.8
Other Asia countries13,22811.612,6589.2
Total114,015100.0137,732100.0

d) Financial information by business segments

 MessagingSoftware
products and
services		UnallocatedTotal
 $$$$
Twelve-month period ended
   December 31, 2023 (Unaudited)		    
Revenue986,715 2,201,790 - 3,188,505 
Intersegment revenue35,469 273,994 - 309,463 
Amortization and depreciation- 87,867 - 87,867 
Interest income314 524 - 838 
Interest and finance expenses- 7,159 - 7,159 
Income tax credit(893)(3,101)- (3,994
)
Segment profits/(losses)44,417 90,206 (264,279)(129,656)
Additions to segment non-current assets- 61,919 - 61,919 
     
At December 31, 2023 (Unaudited)    
Segment assets120,626 907,460 25,090 1,053,176 
Segment liabilities(401,139)(1,784,184)(1,340,960)(3,526,283)
     


 MessagingSoftware
products and
services		UnallocatedTotal
 $$$$
Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2022 (Audited)		    
Revenue1,428,885 1,595,248 - 3,024,133 
Intersegment revenue18,593 282,161 - 300,754 
Amortization and depreciation- 93,535 - 93,535 
Interest income81 243 - 324 
Interest and finance expenses- 5,733 - 5,733 
Income tax expense- 8,136 - 8,136

 
Segment (losses)/profits(193,143)500,986 (340,127)(32,284)
Additions to segment non-current assets- 153,224 - 153,224 
     
At December 31, 2022 (Audited)    
Segment assets240,217 686,685 21,025 947,927 
Segment liabilities(435,726)(1,689,510)(1,154,024)(3,279,260)
     

Outlook

The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the next twelve months ending December 31, 2024. The information included in this news release represents management’s guidance as approved on February 13, 2024. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the financial outlook include:

  1. Continued business from the Corporation’s major customers. The actual gross margin of the Software Products and Services segment achieved 45.0% for the year ended December 31, 2023 and with the expected increase in revenue earned from business with key customers of the Corporation, the forecasted gross margin of 41.2% in 2024 is reasonable and achievable. The man-hour rates in 2023 were in line with prevailing market rates hence the increment in man-hour rates in 2024 will be at reduced rate while the salary increments are factored in the 2024 budget. Management believes that the forecast revenue and gross margin is conservative and reasonable.
  2. The actual traffic growth rate of A2P business for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased by 30.2% compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Both the South East Asia and North Asia regions suffered lower growth due to stiff competition. The Corporation also adjusted the prices of its products and services to maintain gross margin. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased by 30.9% while annual gross margin of 33.0% is comparable with gross margin of 33.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  3. No significant changes in the environment (including competition) where the Corporation operates that will significantly affect the pricing of the Corporation’s services resulting in changes of the gross margin for the various business segments, except what is disclosed in notes a and b above.
  4. Timely completion and launch of certain additional value-added services for the Corporation’s customers.
  5. Continued ability to obtain financing through loans and cash advances to support the sales operations of the Corporation.

The purpose of this financial outlook is to allow the Corporation’s ultimate holding company, BHL, to make reference and/or to use such outlook in its own financial disclosure. The operation of GINSMS is a major part of the growth strategy of BHL. As such, BHL believes that disclosing such information would be useful for its shareholders. Consequently, readers of this press release are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS concerning its expected gross margin and revenue is forward looking information and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Financial HighlightsForecastForecastForecastForecast
($)Jan – Mar
2024		Apr – Jun
2024		Jul – Sep
2024		Oct – Dec
2024
Revenues $    
A2P Messaging Service117,060 118,235 119,421 120,619 
Software Products & Services753,000 753,000 753,000 753,000 
 870,060 871,235 872,421 873,619 
     
Cost of sales $    
A2P Messaging Service98,169 99,154 100,148 101,153 
Software Products & Services442,738 442,738 442,738 442,738 
 540,907 541,892 542,886 543,891 
Gross profit $    
A2P Messaging Service18,891 19,081 19,273 19,466 
Software Products & Services310,262 310,262 310,262 310,262 
 329,153 329,343 329,535 329,728 
Gross margin %    
A2P Messaging Service16.1% 16.1% 16.1% 16.1% 
Software Products & Services41.2% 41.2% 41.2% 41.2% 
 37.8% 37.8% 37.8% 37.7% 
     
Selling, general and administrative expenses(323,085) (323,085) (323,085) (323,085) 
     
Operating profit6,068 6,258 6,450 6,643 
     
Non-operating income (1)- - - - 
Non-operating expenses (1)(1,544) (1,544) (1,595) (1,698) 
     
Ordinary profit4,524 4,714 4,855 4,945 
     
Extraordinary gains- - - - 
Extraordinary losses- - - - 
     
Profit before tax and non-controlling interest4,524 4,714 4,855 4,945 
     
Income taxes- - - - 
Non-controlling interest- - - - 
     
Net profit for the period4,524 4,714 4,855 4,945 
Adjusted EBITDA (2)26,204 26,394 26,586 26,779 

(1) Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expense.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements include the following assumptions:

  • Management’s belief that the Corporation’s software products and services are expected to take on a different focus based on an outsourcing model approach leveraging on the lower cost base in Indonesia and Malaysia.  Therefore the revenue for the software segment in Indonesia and Malaysia should continue to increase. On the other hand, management’s belief that the future growth in messaging is in the area of A2P Messaging Service is affected by stiff competition and hence profitability of the business in the future is uncertain.
  • Management’s belief that the Corporation is able to generate sufficient amounts of cash through operations and financing activities to fulfil the working capital requirements of its present operations.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are presented in this news release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected fiscal 2023 financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook for fiscal 2024, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Corporation’s anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

