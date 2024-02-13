Brink’s Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 29, 2024

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 29th, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review fourth-quarter and full year 2023 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participants can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10186072/fb7c38cde8 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PXsN4Iok.

A replay of the call will be available through March 7th, 2024, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 7912729. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink’s Investor Relations site in the Events section.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

