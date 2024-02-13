Alamos Gold Intersects Additional High-Grade Mineralization Near Existing Infrastructure at Island Gold which is Expected to Drive Further Growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported new results from underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold Mine. Underground exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit within the main E1E and C-Zones, as well as several hanging wall and footwall structures in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. These results are expected to contribute to another increase in high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold to be outlined in the 2023 year-end update to be released later this month.

Island Gold Main zone exploration highlights: high-grade mineralization extended outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the E1E and C-Zones. These zones are the main structures which host the majority of currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold. New highlights include1:

Island East (E1E-Zone) 34.48 g/t Au (34.48 g/t cut) over 2.82 m (840-632-49); 20.85 g/t Au (20.85 g/t cut) over 2.41 m (1040-619-20); 19.22 g/t Au (19.22 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (945-624-34); and 16.13 g/t Au (16.13 g/t cut) over 2.45 m (840-530-09).



Island West (C-Zone) 106.04 g/t Au (48.86 g/t cut) over 2.38 m (490-456-13); and 19.56 g/t Au (19.56 g/t cut) over 3.81 m (790-479-40).



Island Gold Hanging wall and Footwall exploration highlights: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within several recently defined hanging wall and footwall zones across the main Island Gold Deposit. These zones represent a significant opportunity to add near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources which would be low-cost to develop and produce given their proximity to existing infrastructure. This includes the NS1 Zone which was discovered early in 2023 and was being developed and mined by the end of the year. New highlights include1:

Island West Hanging Wall Zones



B Zone

29.33 g/t Au (23.89 g/t cut) over 6.93 m (790-479-34);

40.36 g/t Au (40.36 g/t cut) over 3.91 m (790-479-40);

65.23 g/t Au (24.36 g/t cut) over 2.28 m (900-506-09);



NS1 Zone: currently defined over a North-South strike of approximately 70 m and vertical continuity of over 450 m, and remains open up and down dip

23.34 g/t Au (12.56 g/t cut) over 4.03 m (900-506-10);

17.30 g/t Au (8.61 g/t cut) over 3.41 m (900-506-11A);

12.33 g/t Au (12.33 g/t cut) over 3.96 m (900-506-07); and

10.46 g/t Au (10.46 g/t cut) over 4.17 m (900-506-08).

Island East Footwall Zones



E1D1 Zone

67.08 g/t Au (13.21 g/t cut) over 2.56 m (1040-619-22);

50.10 g/t Au (12.67 g/t cut) over 2.35 m (1040-619-31); and

14.78 g/t Au (14.39 g/t cut) over 2.17 m (1040-619-20).



E1D Zone

228.50 g/t Au (70.63 g/t cut) over 2.79 m (945-624-31A); and

52.31 g/t Au (15.13 g/t cut) over 2.06 m (945-624-32).

Other Hanging Wall and Footwall intersections: drilling continues to intersect high-grade mineralization in proximity to existing underground infrastructure in yet to be defined zones. These are part of more than 2,000 intersections above 3 g/t Au outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the hanging wall and footwall, highlighting the opportunity for significant near-mine additions as ongoing drilling further defines these areas. New highlights include2:

Footwall

1389.65 g/t Au over 2.90 m (620-595-02);

39.42 g/t Au over 2.45 m (840-632-49);

25.85 g/t Au over 3.65 m (840-632-41);

18.71 g/t Au over 3.45 m (1015-640-06); and

16.05 g/t Au over 2.75 m (840-632-41).



Hanging Wall

103.37 g/t Au over 2.90 m (900-506-13);

52.65 g/t Au over 2.15 m (900-506-06); and

17.33 g/t Au over 2.70 m (900-506-13).



1 All reported composite intervals are calculated true width of the mineralized zones, unless otherwise stated. Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 225 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; E1D Zone @ 100 g/t Au; B Zone, E1D1 zone and NS1 @ 90 g/t Au.

2 All reported composite intervals are core length, true width is unknown at this time, and gold grades are reported as uncut).

"Our transition to underground exploration drilling from surface directional drilling has been successful across a number of fronts. Drilling continues to extend high-grade mineralization across the two kilometre long lateral extent of the main Island Gold deposit, as well as within a number of new and expanding zones in the hanging wall and footwall. These results within the main Island Gold structure and a growing number of hanging wall and footwall zones are expected to drive another increase in combined Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold with the year-end update to be released later this month. This is expected to mark the eighth consecutive year of Mineral Reserve and Resource growth over which time the deposit has more than tripled in size to well over five million ounces of gold,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“These expected high-grade additions are all in proximity to our existing underground infrastructure such that they will be low-cost to develop and provide increasing operational flexibility as we expand the operation. With the main deposit open laterally and down-plunge, and more than 2,000 intersections of significant gold mineralization outside of existing Reserves and Resources in the hanging wall and footwall, we expect Island Gold’s tremendous track record of growth to continue,” Mr. McCluskey added.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Tables 1 and 2, and in Figures 1 and 2 at the end of this news release.

2023 Exploration Drilling Program – Island Gold

During 2023, 157 holes totaling 39,110 metres (“m”) were completed as part of the underground exploration program, and 155 holes totaling 31,636 m as part of the underground delineation drilling program. To support the underground program, a total of 404 m of underground exploration drift development was completed in 2023 on the 850, 945, and 1025 levels. Additionally, 5,131 m of surface drilling was completed in three holes. The regional surface drilling program, focused on the Pine-Breccia and Cline Edwards Plowman targets, was completed in the third quarter of 2023 and included 42 holes over 8,432 m.

2024 Exploration Drilling Program

A total of $19 million is budgeted for exploration at Island Gold in 2024, up from $14 million in 2023, with both a larger near mine and regional exploration program planned for the year. The 2024 exploration program will follow up on a successful 2023 program with high-grade gold mineralization extended laterally to the West and East as well as within multiple structures within the hanging wall and footwall.

Consistent with the 2023 program, the majority of the 2024 mine exploration program will be comprised of underground drilling with 41,000 m planned. The focus will be the definition of new Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure, as well as the conversion of the large existing Mineral Resource base to Mineral Reserves. This includes drilling across the strike extent of the main Island Gold Deposit (E1E and C-Zones), as well as within a growing number of newly defined hanging-wall and footwall zones. To support the underground exploration drilling program, 460 m of underground exploration drift development is planned to extend drill platforms on the 850, 945, and 1025-levels.

Additionally, 12,500 m of surface exploration drilling has been budgeted targeting high potential areas within the Island West, Main and East ore shoots, the up-plunge extension of the Island West ore shoot, and evaluating the potential for high-grade mineralized hanging wall structures near surface.

The regional exploration program has also been expanded to 10,000 m. The 2024 program will follow up on high-grade mineralization intersected at the Pine-Breccia and 88-60 targets, located 4 kilometres (“km”) and 7 km, respectively, from the Island Gold Mine. Drilling will also be completed in proximity to the past-producing Cline and Edwards mines, as well as at the Island Gold North Shear target. A comprehensive data compilation project will also commence across the broader 40,000 hectare Manitou land package that was acquired in 2023 in support of future exploration targeting.

Island West

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling has further extended high-grade gold mineralization along strike, 150 m to the west, and up plunge of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island West. Drilling is being conducted from the 490-level and the 790-level exploration drifts, between vertical depths of 400 m and 1,100 m.

New highlights include (Figure 1, Table 1):

C-Zone

106.04 g/t Au (48.86 g/t cut) over 2.38 m (490-456-13); and

19.56 g/t Au (19.56 g/t cut) over 3.81 m (790-479-40).

Island West Hanging Wall Zones

In addition to testing the C-Zone, underground exploration drilling continued to target and expand on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel and perpendicular structures in the hanging wall from the 490, 790, and 900-levels.

NS1 Hanging Wall Zone

The NS1 zone is a north-striking structure with a high-angle orientation relative to the C-Zone. After being discovered early in 2023, the first stopes were mined from the NS1 zone during the second half 2023 highlighting the near-term opportunities within these hanging wall and footwall zones. Ongoing drill testing and five exploration sills have been completed from the 750, 770, 790, 810, and 850-levels which have demonstrated excellent continuity, over an average strike of 40 m to the south on these levels, and over 100 m vertically. Additional drilling from the 490, 580, 770, and 900 levels has now expanded the NS1 zone over a vertical extent of 450 m, from the 400 level to the 995 level, and defined an average strike of 70 m.

In addition to contributing to near-term production, an initial Mineral Reserve and Resource will be declared within the NS1 zone in the year-end 2023 update. The zone remains open up and down dip and will be an ongoing focus of drilling in 2024. In addition, other north-striking high-angle structures have been identified across the deposit, which will be evaluated further as underground exploration drilling advances.

New highlights from the Island West Hanging Wall zones include (Table 1):

B Zone

29.33 g/t Au (23.89 g/t cut) over 6.93 m (790-479-34);

40.36 g/t Au (40.36 g/t cut) over 3.91 m (790-479-40);

65.23 g/t Au (24.36 g/t cut) over 2.28 m (900-506-09);



NS1 Zone:

23.34 g/t Au (12.56 g/t cut) over 4.03 m (900-506-10);

17.30 g/t Au (8.61 g/t cut) over 3.41 m (900-506-11A);

12.33 g/t Au (12.33 g/t cut) over 3.96 m (900-506-07); and

10.46 g/t Au (10.46 g/t cut) over 4.17 m (900-506-08).

Island East

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling from the 840 and 945-level exploration drifts, as well as the 1040 ramp continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization along strike to the east of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island East (between vertical depths of 700 m and 1,300 m).

New highlights in the E1E-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1):

34.48 g/t Au (34.48 g/t cut) over 2.82 m (840-632-49);

20.85 g/t Au (20.85 g/t cut) over 2.41 m (1040-619-20);

19.22 g/t Au (19.22 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (945-624-34);

16.13 g/t Au (16.13 g/t cut) over 2.45 m (840-530-09);

16.99 g/t Au (16.99 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (840-632-47); and

14.76 g/t Au (12.66 g/t cut) over 2.06 m (840-632-45).

Island East Footwall Zones

In addition to testing the E1E-Zone, underground exploration drilling continued to target and expand on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization in structures in the footwall from the 945 and 1040-levels. This additional drilling has been successful in establishing continuity and extending high-grade gold mineralization within multiple structures referred to as the E1D1 and E1D zones, located 10 m and 30 m from the E1E-Zone, respectively.

New highlights from the Island East Footwall zones include (Table 1):

E1D1 Zone

67.08 g/t Au (13.21 g/t cut) over 2.56 m (1040-619-22);

50.10 g/t Au (12.67 g/t cut) over 2.35 m (1040-619-31);

14.78 g/t Au (14.39 g/t cut) over 2.17 m (1040-619-20); and

14.45 g/t Au (14.45 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (1040-619-13).

E1D Zone

228.50 g/t Au (70.63 g/t cut) over 2.79 m (945-624-31A); and

52.31 g/t Au (15.13 g/t cut) over 2.06 m (945-624-32).

As with the hanging wall and footwall zones in Island West, these footwall zones in Island East highlight the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity of existing production horizons and infrastructure which would be low-cost to develop and mine.

Other Zones

The majority of Island Gold’s Mineral Reserves and Resources and main production horizons are hosted in the C/E1E structure. The Island Gold Deposit also consists of a growing number of sub-parallel and high-angle mineralized structures outside of the main C/E1E-Zone. As underground development advances, these sub-parallel hanging wall and footwall structures can be targeted and defined with step-out drilling from underground drill platforms.

These zones and other targets within the hanging wall and footwall represent significant opportunities to define additional high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources outside of the main C/E1E-Zone in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. These additions would enhance the ounce per vertical metre profile and provide multiple mining horizons from the same lateral development levels.

The following are highlights of new hanging wall and footwall intersections from underground exploration drilling where the geometry and continuity are not yet established (“Unknown Zone”). These are part of more than 2,000 intersections above 3 g/t Au within recently defined and yet to be defined zones in the hanging wall and footwall. These intersections are outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources, highlighting the opportunity for significant near-mine additions as ongoing drilling further defines these areas.

New highlights include (reported composite intervals are uncut and as core length, as true width is unknown at this time) (Table 1):

Footwall intersections:

1389.65 g/t Au over 2.90 m (620-595-02);

39.42 g/t Au over 2.45 m (840-632-49);

25.85 g/t Au over 3.65 m (840-632-41);

18.71 g/t Au over 3.45 m (1015-640-06); and

16.05 g/t Au over 2.75 m (840-632-41).



Hanging wall intersections:

103.37 g/t over 2.90 m (900-506-13);

52.65 g/t Au over 2.15 m (900-506-06); and

17.33 g/t Au over 2.70 m (900-506-13).



Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed and supervised by Tyler Poulin, P.Geo., Chief Geologist at the Island Gold Mine. Tyler Poulin is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and mine samples are delivered to AGAT and Actlabs laboratories, and regional samples are delivered to ALS laboratory, all located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Mine samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au, and regional samples greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT, Actlabs and ALS are certified laboratories and have internal quality control (“QC”) programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory. The Island Gold Mine QA/QC procedures are more completely described in the August 29, 2022 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated

Table 1: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 225 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; E1D Zone @ 100 g/t Au; B Zone, E1D1 zone and NS1 @ 90 g/t Au; NTH4 Zone @ 75 g/t Au; DN and NTH zone @ 35 g/t Au.

Hole ID Zone Target Area From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Uncut

(g/t) Au

Cut

(g/t) Vertical

Depth

(m) 790-479-34 B Island West Hanging Wall 193.00 205.60 12.60 6.93 29.33 23.89 910 900-506-09 B Island West Hanging Wall 154.55 158.00 3.45 2.28 65.23 24.36 946 790-479-40 B Island West Hanging Wall 199.00 203.05 4.05 3.91 40.36 40.36 764 900-506-05 B Island West Hanging Wall 206.20 208.75 2.55 2.42 10.10 10.10 943 490-456-13 B Island West Hanging Wall 152.75 155.20 2.45 2.13 6.87 6.87 446 490-456-48 B Island West Hanging Wall 171.00 173.50 2.50 2.18 3.19 3.19 385 490-456-13 C Island West 112.90 115.35 2.45 2.38 106.04 48.86 456 790-479-40 C Island West 148.60 152.47 3.87 3.81 19.56 19.56 777 490-456-48 C Island West 149.00 151.30 2.30 2.10 7.19 7.19 397 490-456-09 C Island West 126.50 129.10 2.60 2.19 6.03 6.03 427 490-456-12 C Island West 155.55 157.90 2.35 2.07 4.39 4.39 383 790-479-40 DN Island West Footwall 18.00 20.70 2.70 2.15 12.13 6.48 809 945-624-31A E1D Island East Footwall 374.40 382.70 8.30 2.79 228.50 70.63 1284 945-624-32 E1D Island East Footwall 383.70 387.15 3.45 2.06 52.31 15.13 1238 1040-619-13 E1D1 Island East Footwall 209.00 216.00 7.00 2.05 14.45 14.45 1185 1040-619-20 E1D1 Island East Footwall 152.30 157.50 5.20 2.17 14.78 14.39 1082 1040-619-22 E1D1 Island East Footwall 170.80 177.60 6.80 2.56 67.08 13.21 1149 1040-619-31 E1D1 Island East Footwall 146.15 153.95 7.80 2.35 50.10 12.67 1150 840-632-49 E1E Island East 157.30 160.60 3.30 2.82 34.48 34.48 793 1040-619-20 E1E Island East 165.50 171.88 6.38 2.41 20.85 20.85 1086 945-624-34 E1E Island East 439.30 444.40 5.10 2.05 19.22 19.22 1305 840-632-47 E1E Island East 175.45 178.20 2.75 2.05 16.99 16.99 772 840-530-09 E1E Island East 562.50 570.00 7.50 2.45 16.13 16.13 1279 840-632-45 E1E Island East 206.90 212.80 5.90 2.06 14.76 12.66 944 620-595-02 E1E Island East 167.50 171.65 4.15 2.12 7.86 7.86 640 1040-619-21 E1E Island East 192.40 197.70 5.30 3.00 5.07 5.07 1126 840-530-07A E1E Island East 573.15 580.65 7.50 2.08 4.41 4.41 1309 840-578-35 E1E Island East 236.80 239.50 2.70 2.10 3.41 3.41 963 900-506-10 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 287.60 291.90 4.30 4.03 23.34 12.56 918 900-506-07 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 318.95 323.05 4.10 3.96 12.33 12.33 887 900-506-08 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 290.35 294.75 4.40 4.17 10.46 10.46 932 900-506-11A NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 336.65 340.70 4.05 3.41 17.30 8.61 886 490-456-01 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 173.90 176.60 2.70 2.33 83.46 6.91 546 900-506-12 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 308.60 311.00 2.40 2.05 4.96 4.96 923 620-595-03 NTH Island East Footwall 68.30 70.80 2.50 2.32 4.08 4.08 635 620-595-01 NTH Island East Footwall 67.60 70.00 2.40 2.25 3.77 3.77 619 620-595-04 NTH Island East Footwall 66.40 68.90 2.50 2.36 3.24 3.24 643 840-632-47 NTH4 Island East Footwall 105.10 107.70 2.60 2.05 13.69 7.17 794 840-632-51 NTH4 Island East Footwall 114.00 116.70 2.70 2.36 3.20 3.20 796 620-595-02 Unknown Island East Footwall 12.50 15.40 2.90 1389.65 599 900-506-13 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 373.75 376.65 2.90 103.37 836 900-506-06 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 308.60 310.75 2.15 52.65 1023 840-632-49 Unknown Island East Footwall 84.40 86.85 2.45 39.42 810 840-632-41 Unknown Island East Footwall 7.90 11.55 3.65 25.85 824 1015-640-06 Unknown Island East Footwall 21.35 24.80 3.45 18.71 1016 900-506-13 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 294.90 297.60 2.70 17.33 856 840-632-41 Unknown Island East Footwall 92.50 95.25 2.75 16.05 794 900-506-03 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 239.00 242.25 3.25 8.84 873 900-506-17 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 184.50 186.55 2.05 8.48 1044 900-506-11A Unknown Island West Footwall 138.60 141.40 2.80 8.34 909 620-SIL-05 Unknown Island East Footwall 47.45 51.35 3.90 8.15 562 620-595-01 Unknown Island East Footwall 38.70 40.00 1.30 7.23 609 840-632-41 Unknown Island East Footwall 16.60 18.90 2.30 6.97 822 840-632-20 Unknown Island East Footwall 121.00 124.05 3.05 10.02 756 840-632-41 Unknown Island East Footwall 64.40 67.00 2.60 3.06 805 900-506-01 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 279.00 282.20 3.20 3.00 975

Table 2: Underground exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled

Length (m) UTM

Easting (m) UTM

Northing

(m) UTM

Elevation

(m) 1015-640-06 120 0 138 691959 5352021 -634 1040-619-13 205 -39 339 691773 5351926 -661 1040-619-20 221 -14 198 691773 5351926 -661 1040-619-21 221 -23 294 691773 5351926 -661 1040-619-22 207 -35 312 691773 5351926 -661 1040-619-31 155 -44 279 691775 5351927 -661 490-456-01 165 -20 234 690121 5351595 -101 490-456-09 153 25 162 690121 5351595 -99 490-456-12 149 39 279 690121 5351595 -98 490-456-13 168 13 345 690121 5351594 -99 490-456-48 155 32 252 690121 5351595 -99 620-595-01 173 -20 87 691450 5352063 -214 620-595-02 152 -16 255 691451 5352063 -213 620-595-03 161 -34 90 691450 5352063 -214 620-595-04 179 -43 93 691450 5352063 -214 620-SIL-05 323 36 66 691480 5351963 -209 790-479-34 127 -26 345 690085 5351505 -433 790-479-40 204 13 240 690081 5351504 -431 840-530-07A 139 -51 801 690850 5351795 -468 840-530-09 130 -47 744 690851 5351796 -468 840-578-35 172 -31 267 691309 5351963 -457 840-632-20 226 33 197 691829 5352113 -444 840-632-41 202 19 129 691830 5352112 -445 840-632-45 118 -30 255 691835 5352114 -447 840-632-47 196 19 204 691830 5352113 -445 840-632-49 185 11 192 691831 5352112 -446 840-632-51 174 16 171 691831 5352113 -446 900-506-01 197 -8 402 690684 5351595 -541 900-506-03 191 10 376 690687 5351596 -541 900-506-05 242 -5 327 690681 5351597 -541 900-506-06 239 -14 315 690681 5351597 -541 900-506-07 237 4 351 690681 5351597 -540 900-506-08 236 -2 339 690681 5351597 -540 900-506-09 231 -8 333 690681 5351597 -541 900-506-10 230 1 348 690681 5351597 -540 900-506-11A 241 5 350.3 690681 5351598 -540 900-506-12 244 1 345 690681 5351598 -540 900-506-13 227 11 390 690681 5351597 -540 900-506-17 203 -38 204 690682 5351595 -542 945-624-31A 79 -72 483 691899 5351768 -537 945-624-32 66 -52 423 691899 5351768 -537 945-624-33 75 -59 444 691899 5351768 -537

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m

Figure 1: Island Gold Mine – C/E1E/E1EN/E1D Longitudinal, New C and E1E-Zone Underground Exploration Drilling Results





Figure 2: Island Gold Mine – New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights, Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones





