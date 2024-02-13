Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. (or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 17% (7% organic growth) to €309.7 million compared to €263.7 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net income increased to €42.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis) from €28.7 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €18.6 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €9.9 million resulting in total consideration of €28.5 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €14.3 million to €62.4 million compared to €48.1 million in Q4 2022 representing an increase of 30%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €10.1 million to €28.9 million compared to €18.8 in Q4 2022 representing an increase of 54%.

2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 23% (7% organic growth) to €1,125 million compared to €916.7 million in 2022.
  • Net income was €115.4 million (€0.88 on a diluted per share basis) compared to net income of €87.6 million (€0.66 on a diluted per share basis) in 2022.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €132 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €43.5 million to €246.6 million compared to €203 million in 2022 representing an increase of 21%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €68.8 million to €123.4 million compared to €54.5 million in 2022 representing an increase of 126%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was €309.7 million, an increase of 17%, or €45.9 million, compared to €263.7 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 total revenues were €1,125.0 million, an increase of 23%, or €208.3 million, compared to €916.7 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 7% for both periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 increased €13.8 million to €42.5 million compared to €28.7 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.31 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.21 for the same period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was €115.4 million or €0.88 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of €87.6 million or €0.66 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased €14.3 million to €62.4 million compared to €48.1 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 30%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased €43.5 million to €246.6 million compared to €203 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 21%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased €10.1 million to €28.9 million compared to €18.8 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 54%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased €68.8 million to €123.4 million compared to €54.5 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 126%. The increase for the twelve months ended is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding the dividend, FCFA2S increased €28.4 million or 30% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended
December 31,		   Year ended
December 31,		 
   2023 2022    2023 2022  
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  62.4 48.1    246.6 203.0  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.4)(0.3)   (1.4)(1.2) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (4.4)(4.4)   (15.8)(11.8) 
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap  - -    4.8 -  
Credit facility transaction costs  (0.0)(3.1)   (0.3)(3.2) 
Payments of lease obligations  (5.5)(5.2)   (21.8)(20.0) 
Property and equipment purchased  (2.5)(2.5)   (7.8)(7.3) 
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders  - -    - (66.6) 
           
   49.5 32.5    204.3 92.8  
Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests  (20.6)(13.7)   (81.0)(38.3) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  28.9 18.8    123.4 54.5  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
    
  December 31, 2023December 31, 2022
    
Assets  
    
Current assets:  
 Cash179,059136,772 
 Accounts receivable134,07995,790 
 Unbilled revenue44,83841,036 
 Inventories4,5171,419 
 Other assets55,25034,778 
  417,742309,795 
    
Non-current assets:  
 Property and equipment20,03019,579 
 Right of use assets61,06654,412 
 Deferred income taxes16,41219,978 
 Other assets13,82417,030 
 Intangible assets906,082874,000 
  1,017,415984,999 
    
Total assets1,435,1571,294,794 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
    
Current liabilities:  
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans161,077201,275 
 Loan from CSI-30,867 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities211,423174,824 
 Deferred revenue138,854116,989 
 Provisions1,7081,884 
 Acquisition holdback payables12,29214,009 
 Lease obligations20,61418,824 
 Income taxes payable20,06811,467 
  566,035570,141 
    
Non-current liabilities:  
 Term and other loans64,61541,280 
 Deferred income taxes137,155150,521 
 Acquisition holdback payables1,3392,316 
 Lease obligations41,52436,634 
 Other liabilities32,00526,118 
  276,639256,869 
    
Total liabilities842,674827,009 
    
    
Shareholders' Equity:  
 Capital stock39,41239,412 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)2,390(232)
 Retained earnings (deficit)297,382226,919 
 Non-controlling interests253,299201,685 
  592,483467,784 
    
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity1,435,1571,294,794 
    


Topicus.com Inc.    
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
     
 Year ended December 31, 
 2023  2022  
     
Revenue    
License35,458  31,745  
Professional services297,669  239,674  
Hardware and other18,045  10,553  
Maintenance and other recurring773,801  634,710  
 1,124,973  916,681  
Expenses    
Staff625,200  508,721  
Hardware12,068  5,831  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services88,074  76,577  
Occupancy8,351  7,649  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment43,639  32,807  
Professional fees15,318  16,206  
Other, net15,422  20,463  
Depreciation30,586  27,866  
Amortization of intangible assets121,124  107,078  
 959,782  803,195  
     
Finance and other expenses (income)20,426  9,068  
 20,426  9,068  
     
Income (loss) before income taxes144,766  104,418  
     
Current income tax expense (recovery)53,098  43,859  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)(23,759) (27,051) 
Income tax expense (recovery)29,338  16,808  
     
Net income (loss)115,427  87,610  
     
Net income (loss) attributable to:    
Equity holders of Topicus71,753  52,928  
Non-controlling interests43,674  34,682  
Net income (loss)115,427  87,610  
     
Weighted average shares    
Basic shares outstanding81,889,764  80,488,504  
Diluted shares outstanding129,841,819  129,841,819  
     
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus    
Basic0.88  0.66  
Diluted0.88  0.66  
     
     


Topicus.com Inc.    
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
     
 Year ended December 31, 
 2023 2022 
     
Net income (loss)115,427 87,610 
     
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):    
     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other2,344 1,264 
     
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax2,344 1,264 
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period117,771 88,874 
     
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Equity holders of Topicus1,201 148 
Non-controlling interests1,143 1,116 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)2,344 1,264 
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Equity holders of Topicus72,954 53,075 
Non-controlling interests44,817 35,798 
Total comprehensive income (loss)117,771 88,874 
     


Topicus.com Inc.         
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity     
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
          
Year ended December 31, 2023         
 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus   
 Preferred SharesCapital StockOther equityAccumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earnings (Deficit)TotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 2023-39,412-(232)226,919 266,099201,685 467,784  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:         
          
Net income (loss)---- 71,753 71,75343,674 115,427  
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)         
          
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax---1,201 - 1,2011,143 2,344  
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period---1,201 - 1,2011,143 2,344  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period---1,201 71,753 72,95444,817 117,771  
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity         
          
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity---1,422 (1,290)131(203)(72) 
          
Contribution by non-controlling interests---- - -9,617 9,617  
          
Acquisition of non-controlling interests---- - -(803)(803) 
          
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests---- - -(1,814)(1,814) 
          
Balance at December 31, 2023-39,412-2,390 297,382 339,185253,299 592,483  
          


Topicus.com Inc.         
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity     
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
          
          
Year ended December 31, 2022         
          
 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus   
 Preferred SharesCapital StockOther equityAccumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earnings (deficit)TotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 20222,047,473 39,412(1,009,996)(380)(1,782,113)(705,604)1,061,236 355,632  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:         
          
Net income (loss)- -- - 52,928 52,928 34,682 87,610  
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)         
          
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other- -- 148 - 148 1,116 1,264 -
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period- -- 148 - 148 1,116 1,264  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period- -- 148 52,928 53,075 35,798 88,874  
          
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity         
          
Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares(2,047,473)-2,047,473 - - - - -  
          
Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests- -912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788)-  
          
Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations- -(23)(0)(166)(189)24,341 24,152  
          
Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals- -- - - - (873)(873) 
          
Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)- -(1,950,242)- 1,950,242 - - -  
          
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus- -- - 6,029 6,029 (6,029)-  
          
Balance at December 31, 2022- 39,412- (232)226,919 266,099 201,685 467,784  
          


Topicus.com Inc.    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
     
     
     
 Year ended December 31, 
 2023  2022  
     
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
Net income (loss)115,427  87,610  
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation30,586  27,866  
Amortization of intangible assets121,124  107,078  
Finance and other expenses (income)20,426  9,068  
Income tax expense (recovery)29,338  16,808  
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations(20,062) 504  
Income taxes (paid) received(50,281) (45,925) 
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities246,558  203,008  
     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
Interest paid on lease obligations(1,422) (1,171) 
Interest paid on other facilities(15,779) (11,847) 
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap4,809  -  
Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility25,000  85,000  
Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans37,010  8,592  
Repayment of loan from CSI(29,878) -  
Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group1,342  (1,817) 
Contribution from Vela Software Group into GeoSoftware and Geoactive9,617  -  
Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Geoactive-  7,905  
Repayments of term and other loans(84,226) (4,375) 
Credit facility transaction costs(278) (3,207) 
Payments of lease obligations(21,784) (20,025) 
Other financing activities(573) (595) 
Dividends to non-controlling interests(1,814) -  
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders-  (66,614) 
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(77,977) (8,155) 
     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
Acquisition of businesses(113,846) (153,828) 
Cash obtained with acquired businesses12,291  38,126  
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(17,622) (13,430) 
Purchases of other investments(248) -  
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received-  3,028  
Property and equipment purchased(7,778) (7,303) 
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(127,203) (133,407) 
     
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents909  0  
     
Increase (decrease) in cash42,287  61,445  
     
Cash, beginning of period136,772  75,326  
     
Cash, end of period179,059  136,772  
     