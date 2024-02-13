Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

FDA approved LIKMEZ™ (ATI-1501) for Metronidazole Oral Suspension 500mg/5mL



Additional USAFA funding commitment from the U.S. Air Force Academy, intended to advance the ATI-1701 program toward an IND submission to the FDA

Engaging regulatory authorities to align on ATI-1801 development plans

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and biodefense products, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024, which ended on December 31, 2023. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

In recent months, we've achieved significant milestones by solidifying ATI-1701 government partnerships, engaging regulatory authorities for ATI-1801, and bringing our most advanced innovative asset, LIKMEZ™ (ATI-1501) to market through our partner. Beginning 2024, Appili’s skilled team stands with a clear vision, and committed funding enabling us to execute on our infectious disease program priorities, said Don Cilla, Pharm.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of Appili. “Additionally, the issuance of the patent claims for ATI-1701, shortly after receiving an additional funding commitment from USAFA, strengthens the programs position in biodefense and the new methods are expected to allow Appili to further develop a valuable vaccine that is urgently needed on the market”.

Operational Highlights

LIKMEZ™ ATI-1501: FDA Approved Product,

In September 2023, Appili announced the FDA approval of LIKMEZ™ (ATI-1501), our proprietary taste-masked liquid suspension reformulation of metronidazole, through our U.S. partner, Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC.

LIKMEZ is the first and only FDA approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial infections that addresses the unmet need in patients with dysphagia to avoid risks associated with drug compounding, and discontinuation related anti-microbial resistance. Saptalis launched LIKMEZ in November 2023 and commercial sales in the United States are ongoing.

The FDA approval of LIKMEZ, shortly after securing patent coverage through 2039, is an important milestone that demonstrates Appili’s ability to identify promising opportunities and develop and monetize them for the benefit of both patients and shareholders. Collaborating with Saptalis, Appili earned US$600,000 in milestone payments in fiscal 2024. Appili expects to receive sales-based milestone payments and royalties from Saptalis based on sale of the product.

ATI-1701, our Biodefense Vaccine Candidate with Strong Government Support

ATI-1701 is a novel, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of F. Tularensis, has received awards totaling US$14 million from the U.S. Air Force Academy (“USAFA”). Under the terms of the USAFA Cooperative Agreement, Appili oversees a comprehensive development program for ATI-1701, which includes nonclinical studies, CMC/manufacturing, clinical preparatory, and regulatory activities to support an IND submission in 2025.

Appili was granted a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to discuss ATI-1701’s regulatory, CMC, toxicology, and Phase 1 strategies and expects to receive feedback in early 2024.

ATI-1801, our Licensed Topical Antiparasitic Product

ATI-1801 is a novel topical formulation of paromomycin (15% w/w) under advanced clinical development for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis, a disfiguring infection of the skin that affects hundreds of thousands of people around the world annually.

In January 2024, Appili requested a meeting with the FDA to discuss the previously generated Phase 3 data and agree on the necessary registration package to support a New Drug Application submission, which the Company expects will include available nonclinical, manufacturing, and clinical data generated to date.

Annual Financial Results

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and Part I of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Handbook–Accounting. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The net loss and comprehensive loss of $0.2 million or $0.00 loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $2.4 million lower than the net loss and comprehensive loss of $2.6 million or $0.02 loss per share during the three months ended December 31, 2022. This relates mainly to an increase in milestone revenue of $0.5 million, an increase in government assistance of $2.0 million and a decrease in general and administrative expenses of $0.9 million. These decreases were offset by an increase in research and development expenses of $0.9 million and an increase in financing costs of $0.2 million.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $0.6 million, compared to $2.5 million on March 31, 2023.

As of February 13, 2024, the Company had 121,266,120 issued and outstanding Common Shares, 7,957,000 stock options, and 44,856,874 warrants outstanding.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year and the related MD&A, copies of which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infectious diseases. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial infections, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

Forward looking statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the funding commitment from USAFA and expected timing of invoice payment, further anticipated milestones and the timing thereof, the Company’s development plans and timelines with respect to ATI-1501, ATI-1701 and ATI-1801, , the timing of any milestone and/or royalty payments in respect of ATI-1501, and the Company’s expectations with respect to its ability to operate as a going concern and satisfy its ongoing working capital requirements. Wherever possible, words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company’s management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 22, 2023, and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

